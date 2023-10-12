Best Online Casinos UK (2023): Top UK Casino Sites Ranked by Real Money Games & Bonuses

With literally hundreds of choices, the search for the best online casinos in the UK might be a bit like finding the best pubs — hard to narrow down but obvious to understand once you’re in.
That’s why we’ve spent hours playing our way through the top UK casino sites, so you don’t have to worry about depleted game lists, shady licensing, and futile customer support.
We’ve crowned PlayOJO the best UK online casino site, mostly because of its unique approach with no wagering requirements on any bonus and over 3,000 casino games.
Let’s take a deeper look at all the top choices, shall we?
● PlayOJO: Best overall
● Grosvenor: Over 1,000 casino games
● MagicRed: Top pick for live dealer games
● Luckland: Best for online slots
● The Sun Vegas: Top pick for Slingo
● All British Casino: 10% permanent cashback
● Slots Magic: Top choice for jackpots
● Red Kings: 100% up to £50 bonus + 15 spins
● Swift Casino: Best for mobile players
● Casushi: Exciting Instant games
First deposit only. 50 Free Spins on Book of Dead slot. Free Spin valued at £0.10. Full T&Cs apply.
Pros:
● Over 3000 different games
● Over 50 live casino games
● No wagering requirements
● Most extensive collection of slot games
● Live Keno and Monopoly tables
● Cashback with every bet
Cons:
● Search filter can freeze
● Doesn’t offer a classic match deposit bonus
Due to a high number of total games, plenty of live table games, as well as overall utility and bonus rewards without any wagering requirements whatsoever, it is a pretty easy choice to name PlayOJO as the overall best online British casino.
Slot Games: 5/5
One thing that immediately stands out with this online casino is over 3000 different games to choose from. This includes a high number of different slot games, such as Miss Wildfire, the Paying Piano Club, and Joker King, as the top choices among players
It is rare to see a casino with over 3000 games such as this one. In fact, none of the other UK online casino sites on our list can say this.
PlayOJO also has the largest number of game providers in our top online casinos, making it not only variety-heavy in numbers but in style as well — there is quality and quantity here.
Other Games: 4.8/5
Although there are only about 100 games on the site that are not slots, most of them take advantage of the superior live dealer casino software.
Instead of loading up with lots of table games, PlayOJO focuses on quality. There are currently 50+ live table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and even Monopoly.
This is also the only casino on this list that offers keno in their lineup. In addition, we found that there are live game shows such as Deal or No Deal, Cash or Crash, and much more.
Welcome Bonuses & Promotions: 4.8/5
Currently, as a welcome bonus, PlayOJO is offering 50 extra spins for a minimum deposit of £10.
With other UK casinos, you might run into a wagering requirement when trying to withdraw bonus funds. The excellent news with PlayOJO is that there is no wagering requirement. Simply collect your bonus spins, and if you are lucky enough to win some cash, you can withdraw right away.
The bonus spins that are rewarded can be used on the slot game Book of Dead.
As a regular player, you can take advantage of various perks through the OJOPlus program, including cashback on every bet.
Deposits & Withdrawals: 4.7/5
The deposit and withdrawal procedures and rules are some of the most lenient in the industry of UK online casinos, with low £10 minimum deposits, no maximum wins, and no wagering requirements for bonus spins.
The withdrawal process and timing are also swift from start to finish. PlayOJO generally processes deposits within 3 hours, which is much faster than average.
Payment methods include Visa, MasterCard, PayPal, ApplePay, and bank transfers.
New Customers Only. Min Deposit and Max Bonus apply. Playable on selected games. Wagering requirements apply. Max win £2000. Full T&Cs apply.
Pros:
● Fair wagering requirements
● Diverse selection of live casino games
● Exclusive live dealer games and live craps
● Over 1,000 casino games available
● Huge progressive jackpots
Cons:
● Comparatively weaker welcome bonus
● Bonuses not available for all payment methods
One of the common things that people seeking out a new casino will consider is its overall longevity and selection of games.
Grosvenor stands out as unique in this category. It has been online since 2007 and has an unparalleled brick-and-mortar casino rep in the United Kingdom.
Slot Games: 4.8/5
Even though Grosvenor doesn’t offer the highest number of games overall, the variety here is unmatched.
You will find over 1,000 casino games here, around 800 of which are online slots. And not just any slots – Grosvenor features some original and exclusive games like Branded Megaways and Book of Mega Moolah that you can’t play in another UK online casino.
Some of the most popular slot games include 100x Ra Slot, Joe Exotic, and Well of Wilds Megaways.
100x Ra Slot, for example, is a staple online casino game in the gambling community and is one of the top slot games across the board.
Other Games: 5/5
This is where Grosvenor truly shines.
There are about 50 different live table games that you can choose from when you play at Grosvenor. This includes standard options such as roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and even poker. There is also a sportsbook that you can gamble at.
There are also some exclusive live games, like their gold-tier tables, which grant you self-proclaimed “world-class VIP treatment” in games such as blackjack.
One immediate standout is the presence of craps, which is not a typical casino game on the European scene. In addition, you can engage in game shows such as Deal or No Deal, Crazy Time, Cash or Crash, and more.
Welcome Bonuses & Promotions: 4.6/5
Grosvenor’s welcome bonus is as straightforward as it gets.
Deposit £20, and you will get £30 extra to play with. The bonus funds themselves are non-withdrawable, and any winnings must be wagered 30 times before bonus payouts can be made.
It’s not the highest welcome offer, but it’s a pretty good one to get you started on the right foot.
Deposits & Withdrawals: 4.7/5
The deposit and withdrawal procedures are nothing too special or out of the ordinary.
With both small minimum deposits of around £10 and withdrawals of up to £15,000 in one day being possible, Grosvenor seems to do their best to accommodate both small and large bankrolls.
We love that they’ve sped up their payouts to include 3-hour withdrawals for certain payment methods.
You can use MasterCard, Visa, PayPal, and ApplePay to deposit and withdraw. Paysafecard is also available for deposits.
18+. Spins are available only on the Big Bass Bonanza game. Min deposit £10. Offer valid for 24 hours. No wagering required. Full T&Cs apply.
Pros:
● 20 bonus spins for new players with no rollover
● Over 1300 online casino games
● Live casino weekend cashback
● 100+ live dealer games
● Live Sic Bo available
Cons:
● Dated website design
● Doesn’t offer many reload bonuses
If you want an abundance of live casino games and other games that are not just the same old video slots, then MagicRed should be the top choice for you. They’ve also got one of the most prompt customer service teams going via live chat.
Slot Games: 4.7/5
There are currently 1300+ different games to choose from on MagicRed. Out of these games, over 800 are slot games and jackpot slots.
This makes this casino have the best ratio for slots vs. other casino games on this list of the best UK online casinos.
The most popular slot game to play here is Starburst.
Other Games: 4.8/5
As mentioned, this is where this casino stands out the most. Around 40% of all the games on the platform are not slots. This is a very high number compared to just about any online casino.
Roulette, blackjack, baccarat, bingo, and poker are some of the games you can choose from.
In terms of live casino games, you can choose from some obscure favourites like Crazy Time, Dream Catcher, and Casino Hold’em.
Of course, their live games also include classic favourites like blackjack and roulette. Two options that stand out in particular are Live Sic Bo and Speed Baccarat, the latter of which has a max bonus bet of £15,000.
Welcome Bonuses & Promotions: 4.5/5
The online casino bonuses here are standard, if a bit low.
On your first deposit of at least £10, you will get 20 extra spins that you can use on Big Bass Bonanza. There are no wagering requirements associated with this bonus.
A little bit more impressive is that you can get 10% cashback up to £20 playing live casino games on Saturday and Sunday. To qualify for this offer, deposit a minimum of £20 and use the code LIVEBOOST.
Deposit & Withdrawals: 4.6/5
There are 9 different payment methods supported at MagicRed, including Visa, MasterCard, Trustly, PayPal, Astropay, MuchBetter, Skrill, Paysafecard, and bank transfers.
The minimum deposit is £10, and same-day payouts are possible via e-wallets like PayPal. For bank transfers, you will need to wait 3 days or more for a withdrawal.
New players only. 18+. Min deposit £20. 40x wagering applies to the match-up bonus. Offer valid for 1 week. 50 spins on Starburst. 40x wagering applies to spins. Full T&Cs apply.
Pros:
● Over 1000 slots and table games
● Over 35 Drops & Wins casino games
● 100% match bonus up to £50 + 50 bonus spins
● 24/7 support
● Also offers sports betting
Cons:
● Fewer table games than some competitors
● Dated website design
Players who are always on the lookout for new ways to win will love Luckland Casino.
Not only are there a wealth of great games waiting, but many of them are connected to Pragmatic Play’s Drops & Wins system, giving players additional chances to win a slice of a generous prize pool.
Slot Games: 4.8/5
You will find over 1000 casino games to choose from in Luckland’s robust catalogue — the majority of which consist of exciting slot games from over 60 software providers.
This gives players access to well-loved slot titles like Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead, Fire Joker, and progressive jackpot treats like Immortal Romance Mega Moolah.
Many of these slots are connected to Pragmatic Play’s Drops & Wins prize giveaways, so just by playing them, you will have an additional chance to secure a handsome reward.
Other Games: 4.5/5
Luckland’s table game selection is not as robust as some of the competition, but it is brimming with variety. There are several versions of roulette, baccarat, and blackjack available to keep things interesting.
Live dealer players will be particularly well off, as Luckland hosts over 150 different live dealer games, including all the classic table games as well as a few of those exciting gameshow games like Deal or No Deal.
Welcome Bonuses & Promotions: 4.6/5
New players who deposit £20 or more will get a 100% match bonus good for up to £50 as well as 50 bonus spins on NetEnt’s exciting Starburst slot.
Both the deposit bonus and the spin winnings are subject to a 40x rollover before any withdrawals can be made, though this should be easy for even casual players to clear with little difficulty.
In addition to that, there’s a tiered weekly reload bonus that scales up depending on how big your deposit is, as well as a variety of other exciting promotions for both casino and sports betting.
Deposit & Withdrawals: 4.5/5
Banking with Luckland is fast and painless, with both deposits and withdrawals clearing swiftly.
UK punters can use the following payment methods to transact: Debit cards, bank transfers, Trustly, PayPal, AstroPay, MuchBetter, Skrill, and Paysafecard. The minimum deposit is £20.
18+. New customers only. Min deposit £10 for 100% deposit match bonus up to £300 (accept bonus within 72 hours, wager bonus 50x within 30 days on selected games). Debit cards only. Full T&Cs apply.
Pros:
● Great selection of Slingo games
● 80+ live dealer games
● Ability to bet on live virtual sports
● Loyalty points program turns bets into extra cash
● 100% bonus up to £300 for new players
Cons:
● Higher wagering requirements
● No live chat
If you are a fan of Slingo, an entertaining cross between bingo and slots, then The Sun Vegas is the ultimate British casino to get started at. There are 12 different Slingo games to try – much more than all the other online casinos in the UK on this page.
Slot Games: 4.5/5
The total number of games at this online casino adds up to just over 1000, of which around 850 are slot games. Compared to the other best online casino sites, this makes The Sun Vegas a little above average in terms of game selection — but much higher in average quality.
The slot games that are the most popular include Squealin Riches, John Hunter and the Quest for Bermuda Riches, Beriched, and of course, Slingo.
Other Games: 4.6/5
This online casino really stands out among many other top casinos in the UK because of its high number of live dealer games such as roulette, blackjack, Andar Bahar, and baccarat. Players can also choose to gamble on virtual sports, where you place bets on simulated sports games.
Despite the relatively high number of games other than slots, one thing that stands out is that this casino hosts the largest number of Slingo games among all of our top UK casinos.
Welcome Bonuses & Promotions: 4.3/5
Although a 100% deposit bonus match that can rack up to £300 may seem attractive, it is worth noting some of the fine print here. Some deposit methods, such as PayPal, are not eligible for this promotion.
In addition, one has to meet an above-average 50x wagering requirement before withdrawing, so players may want to set aside some time to grind.
However, it is the highest bonus on our list – so the higher terms really make sense.
Deposits & Withdrawals: 4.5/5
The low minimum £10 deposits counteracted by a considerably high maximum withdrawal of £50,000 demonstrates that this casino hopes to accommodate both small and large bankrolls.
Payment methods include all the usual suspects here, including Visa, MasterCard, Visa Electron, Maestro, PayPal, Skrill, and PaySafeCard.
One of the things we looked for when sifting through all the UK online casinos was the total number of games, particularly online slots. Although more games don’t necessarily imply high quality for each game, it demonstrates a commitment to a superior online gambling experience.
Although just about anybody will throw down with a game of online slots every now and then, it is hard to beat the feeling of a table game like blackjack, roulette, etc. If an online casino has plenty of unique table games, they are a more well-rounded casino for UK players of all types.
One of the most sure-fire ways to onboard new UK players on an online casino is by giving them a deposit bonus. Typically, these are bonus spins or matched deposits, and we’re looking for bonuses with low rollovers so players can cash out their money quickly.
The deposit and withdrawal procedure should be straightforward, from things like minimum deposits to the max bonus bet and all the steps in between. For this reason, we went behind the scenes to rank the top UK online casino for payout flexibility and speed.
The easy answer as to what makes PlayOJO the best online casino in the UK is that they manage to excel in the most important things: wagering requirements and game variety.
Below is a more thorough explanation of why our team decided to rank PlayOJO at #1.
● No Rollover: The biggest one of all – PlayOJO doesn’t apply wagering requirements to any casino bonus they give you. Whether it’s the 50 spins you get upon depositing or the cashback via OJO Plus, you won’t have to worry about any playthroughs.
● Over 3,000 Games: You don’t see a game library with over 3,000 games at UK online casinos just about every day, but PlayOJO has made partnerships with over 50 providers to bring you the most varied selection of all.
● Fast Payouts: Many online casinos tend to keep your money hostage for a few days when you want to withdraw. This is not the case with PlayOJO, as most payout requests are processed within 12 hours. In the case of PayPal – even quicker.
● PlayOJO: Best overall
● Grosvenor: Most varied game selection
● Magic Red: Top choice for live dealer games
● Luckland: Best for online slots
● The Sun Vegas: Best for Slingo games
The best online casino in the UK, according to our research, has to be PlayOJO. It’s the only online UK casino site that offers bonuses with no wagering requirements and a massive selection of over 3,000 games.
All of the UK online casinos on our list are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and are fully SSL-secured – so they are all trusted brands.
However, if we add reputation and longevity to the equation, then Grosvenor is likely the most trusted UK casino, as it’s backed by tonnes of brick-and-mortar venues.
Yes, you can win real money at online casinos in the UK playing slot machines, table games like blackjack, and live dealer games.
So long as you’re placing real money bets and not playing in demo mode, then you stand to win money if you get lucky.
The best bonus among online casinos in the UK can be found at PlayOJO. With your first deposit of at least £10, PlayOJO will give you 50 extra spins for the game Book of Dead.
There are no wagering requirements attached, so even if you hit the maximum win of 5,000x your bet – you can withdraw your winnings right away.
To choose the best UK casino site for you, make sure to determine your preferences ahead of time.
Check whether the casino offers your favourite games and whether it accepts a payment method you are comfortable using. Each player is unique, which means different online casinos will be suitable for different players.
Now that we have covered our choices for the top 5 UK casino sites, here is a brief recap of each one.
PlayOJO: PlayOJO ranks as our overall best UK casino site. It has the best selection of games and an overall great welcome bonus. We love it because there are no wagering requirements to cash it out — new players will grab 50 bonus spins for a minimum deposit of £10.
Grosvenor: If you want to explore exclusive games that you won’t find at other online casinos – consider joining Grosvenor. It has an extremely varied selection of over 1,000 games that covers many rare titles, as well as a £30 bonus for those who deposit £20.
MagicRed: Those looking to play live casino games should get started with Magic Red – there are over 100 live dealer games available, in addition to a 10% live casino cashback during the weekend. New players will get 20 extra spins with no rollover on their first deposit.
Luckland: Players always looking for more ways to win will find a lot to love at this casino. Not only are there a ton of exciting slots and progressive jackpots, but Luckland has over 35 games connected to the Drops & Wins network, giving every bet an extra chance at winning a prize.
The Sun Vegas: If you enjoy playing Slingo, The Sun Vegas is the ultimate UK casino to visit. There are 12 different Slingo games to play, whereas other UK casinos don’t even offer this game. New players get a 100% deposit match up to £300.
If you have never played at any of the best online casino sites in the UK, you might not know how to get started.
Using PlayOJO as an example, here is how to sign up and start gambling.
Once you get onto the PlayOJO website, you will see a large button that says “Join Now.” Click here to get started with the registration process.
Once you get to the page for creating an account, you will need to fill in some basic information. This includes your name, address, phone number, date of birth, etc. Once you fill out all the required information, read and agree to the T&Cs and click Register.
Once you create your account, you will be redirected back to the homepage. When you click the deposit button in the top-right, you might be asked to confirm your mobile phone number.
Just follow the instructions to get a code sent to your mobile, and then use it to verify your number.
After your mobile phone number is confirmed, you will notice that the deposit page lights up and is ready for you to deposit. Now, all you need to do is choose a payment method and follow the instructions to deposit and claim your 50 bonus spins.
We’ve done the grunt work sifting through the best online casinos in the UK, but now it’s down to you to select whichever works best for you — depending on your needs.
All-in-all, we think that PlayOJO is the best UK casino to join, thanks to its wide selection of high-quality games, a generous welcome bonus, and no wagering requirements.
That said, we fully recommend all of our UK online casinos listed above.
Whichever you decide to roll with, please ensure that you gamble responsibly.
