Best Probiotic for Women: Your body has many kinds of bacteria, some good and some bad. The good bacteria that live in your body help your immune and digestive systems and the health of your vagina, skin and fertility. Probiotic supplements make the good bacteria in your body stronger so they can fight the bad bacteria better.
But, choosing the right probiotics for women is not easy. To help you pick the best ones for you, we have reviewed female probiotics that you can buy. We have looked at every probiotic product below on different things, like CFU count, the kind of strains, benefits, price, and customer reviews.
The review talks about the Top Women's Probiotic Supplements
#1. The Gut plus of YourBiology The Best Probiotic for the Health of Your Vagina, the Bloating, and Weight Loss
Made by women especially for women YourBilogy Gut+ is a new probiotic supplement that gives you many benefits, from less stress to better digestion and everything in between. The company lets you try it without any risk with a full money-back guarantee which means you can trust the results it gives.
YourBilogy Gut + Benefits
The most important YourBilogy Gut+ benefits are:
Less stress Gut health affects how much serotonin and other chemicals or feelings your brain makes. Better digestion can make you less stressed and make you feel more calm and happy every day.
Less Bloating: YourBilogy Gutand live probiotics help break down the food you eat in your stomach, so you can digest your meals without feeling pain gassy constipation. Better weight control Probiotics can give you many benefits that can all help you lose weight, like better stool movements, better digestion rates, and more satisfaction (fullness).
Brighter skin health: A specific probiotic strain in the YourBilogy Gut+ formula, L. paracasei, can help make your skin barrier stronger which lowers inflammation and gives a nice glow.
Healthier bowel movements: The probiotics made by YourBiology fight digestive problems, like constipation and diarrhea, so you can have easier, healthier, and more regular bowel movements.
Better health for your vagina Vaginas need bacteria, like those in your digestive tract. Not having enough balance of vaginal bacteria can make bad bacteria grow too much and cause Urinary tract infections (UTIs) and other bad problems. YourBilogy Gut+ probiotics help make your vaginal health better by using balanced and effective strains.
Besides the benefits above it also has more advantages, like:
A formula that is free of dairy, soy and gluten
Ingredients that are not GMO, not preservative
No need to keep it cold
Made in the U.S. at a GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice)-certified place
The kinds of strains in YourBilogy Gut+
YourBilogy Gut+ uses four live, researched-backed probiotic strains:
Lactobacillus acidophilus controls vaginal flora and lowers the chance of yeast infections and makes IBS symptoms easier. (IBS) IBS symptoms.
B. lactis helps make your gut lining stronger which lets you take in and digest food better, making digestion and bowel movement faster.
L. plantarum makes digestive symptoms like bloating, cramping, nausea, constipation and diarrhea better. It also makes your immunity better.
L. paracasei lowers inflammation, makes immune system reactions better and improves skin health.
YourBiology Gut + CFUs
Colony-forming unit (CFUs) are the number of living cells that can grow and help your stomach and intestines. YourBiology has 40 billion CFUs in its formula. This makes it one of the strongest probiotic supplements you can find.
#2. 40 billion Probiotic A good probiotic for the Digestive Health and Immune System Problems
From the name, you can guess that Probiotic 40-Billion has a huge number of 40 billion CFUs. Many people recommend this probiotic supplement to women who are over 50, but it can help anyone with different health issues.
Probiotics with 40 billion benefits
The best health benefits that you can get by using Probiotic 40-Billion are:
- Support for the immune system Your immune system protects you from many kinds of sicknesses, from colds and flus to serious diseases. Probiotic 40-Billion boosts your immune system, keeping you healthy.
- Benefits of Digestive Health: Probiotic 40-Billion supplements can make chemicals and vitamins that help your digestive health in different ways.
- Skin improvement The skin is the biggest part of your body, and you need to take care of it. Healthy skin makes you look and feel great. Probiotic 40-Billion has amazing skin benefits, like Probiology's.
- Urinary tract infections are a way to prevent them Your urinary tract health affects how your body gets rid of waste and makes urine. Probiotic 40-Billion helps prevent painful urinary tract infections.
- Healthy gut biome balance The different kinds of bacteria have different benefits, so having a balance of many kinds in your gut can give you the most good effects. Probiotic 40-Billion is a balanced gut biome by giving you four different probiotic kinds that each do something different.
- Mental health-related effects Gut health can affect your mood, feelings, and stress levels. Probiotic 40-Billion has good bacteria that improve your mental health.
- Good replenishment of bacteria Your body always uses up good bacteria, while fighting bad ones. Probiotic 40-Billion helps refill your body's healthy bacteria and lets you keep enjoying the benefits above.
Different kinds included in Probiotic 40-Billion
Probiotic 40-Billion is a balanced mix of four bacteria kinds:
- Lactobacillus acidophilus It makes lactic acid which helps get rid of bad bacteria.
- Bifidobacterium lactis It can boost your immune system and help you fight off various infections.
- Lactobacillus plantsarum It is a source of antioxidants that help keep the lining of your intestines healthy.
- Lactobacillus Paracasei It is an important part of your gut flora that helps keep your gut with a balanced and healthy balance.
- Fructooligosaccharide
- Marine Polysaccharide Complex
- Probiotic 40-Billion CFUs
Probiotic 40-Billion has both lactobacillus and bifidobacterium species. Each supplement has 40 billion CFUs. The products come from a U.S.-based factory that has approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
#3. Microbiome Plus The Most Highly Rated supplement to women's health that improves gut function Who Are Over 50
Microbiome Plus+ is one of the best probiotic supplements to improve heart health. Its prebiotic fiber mix with live probiotics can lower cholesterol and increase how much vitamin D your body absorbs.
Microbiome Plus+ Advantages
Microbiome PlusProbiotics for women have many benefits that are proven by science:
Lower cholesterol levels Microbiome Plus+ has one of the probiotic strains that support heart health: Lactobacillus Reuteri NCIMB 30242. Studies show that this probiotic is good for women and may lower cholesterol levels.
Boost Vitamin D: The probiotic L. Reuteri NCIMB30242 is in Microbiome Plus+, and it can increase vitamin D levels and reduce risk factors for many conditions like diabetes, cancer, osteoporosis and heart disease.
Improve your immune health The bacteria in MicroBiome Plus+ can make your immune system stronger and help you fight different diseases.
Uses capsules that release over time Microbiome Plus+ uses a capsule that has low moisture and a lot of nutrients. It has the probiotic mix inside. The capsule releases over time so the probiotics can survive when they go through your stomach acid.
Improves heart health Since Microbiome Plus+ has the specific probiotic NCIMB 30242 that lowers cholesterol, you can see positive effects on your heart health. Healthy cholesterol levels help the oxygen flow in your heart and reduce the chance of getting heart diseases.
Reduces problems in your digestive system Microbiome Plus+ has Lactobacillus Reuteri NCIMB 30242 to make your digestion healthy. Studies have shown that this probiotic bacteria can help with digestive issues like diarrhea.
Has a synbiotic mix Microbiome Plus+ combines SCFFOS, which is a prebiotic and the powerful probiotic supplement L. Reuteri NCIMB30242 to make a strong synbiotic mix that helps digestion, heart and the immune system.
Different strains that are in Microbiome Plus+
Unlike other probiotic brands, Microbiome Plus+ women's probiotic is the only one that has one strain but it's very strong. Lactobacillus reuteri NCIMB30242 has all the benefits that are listed above, and it works best when it is with the prebiotic fiber in the formula, which is scFOS. If you want a synbiotic supplement, look at Microbiome Plus+.
The Microbiome Plus and CFUs
The CFU count per strain in each capsule of Microbiome Plus+ is 3.5 billion. Because the probiotic formula only has one kind of strain 3.5 billion is the number of the units that can form colonies. The dose of prebiotic fiber of 600 mg is per pill.
#4. Omni-Biotic Stress Relieving: Female Probiotics to help with stress and Gut Flora as well as IBS
Omni-Biotic is one of the best probiotics for women who want to change how their bodies react to stress. The unique mix of cells that can form colonies balances the brain and gut stress response. Omni-Biotic Stress Release won probiotic of the year 2021 at the NutraIngredients-USA Awards.
Omni-Biotic Stress Relief Benefits
This Omni-Biotic Stress Release probiotic for women has many advantages:
Makes gut health better in stressful events: Studies have shown that stress can make more stomach acid and cause general problems in your digestion. Omni-Biotic Stress Release makes your digestive system react better to stressful situations, so you won't have stomach pains every time you are stressed.
Improves the connection between the gut and the brain The gut bacteria can affect how you feel and think. Omni-Biotic Stress Release helps to make your brain and gut work together better for managing stress.
Improves your mood and feelings Unhealthy gut flora can change your mood and emotions. Probiotics, like the ones in Omni-Biotic Stress Release formula, may have positive effects.
Boosts your memory and makes you smarter: The probiotics in Omni-Biotic Stress Release can help you remember emotional memories better and make better decisions, as well as improve your general thinking skills. Many scientific studies show how gut health affects the brain directly.
Helps with IBS symptoms: The Omni-Biotic Stress Releasing probiotic for women may help with IBS symptoms that cause diarrhea. Scientific studies showed that people who took the probiotic had less severe IBS.
The kinds of strains in Omni-Biotic Stress Releasing
Omni-Biotic Stress Release has nine live, powerful probiotic strains:
- Lactobacillus acidophilus W22
- Bifidobacterium lactis W52
- L. casei W56
- L. lactis W19
- L. paracasei W20
- L. plantarum W62
- B. lactis W51
- B. bifidum W23
- L. salivarius W24
Omni-Biotic Stress Release CFUs
Omni-Biotic Stress Relief has 7.5 billion CFUs. The product is in powder form, with the live bacteria freeze dried to keep them fresh. You don't need to keep the packets in the fridge. You just need to add the powder to water in a glass until the formula dissolves.
#5. BiomeMD for women: Daily Probiotic High Potency with Prebiotics
BiomeMD for women is one of the best probiotics for females because of its high CFUs and strain count. Unlike other supplements, BiomeMD for Women is different from the rest. BiomeMD Women's makers made the formula especially for women with a focus on vaginal and digestive health. If you are looking for probiotics that have the most impact, BiomeMD for Women may be the right choice for you.
BiomeMD for women benefits
BiomeMD for women combines prebiotic and probiotic strains to:
Improve your gut health: BiomeMD for Women has more than a dozen strong strains that keep your gut bacteria balanced, which results in better nutrient absorption, less stomach acid, and more energy.
Create healthy vaginal bacteria Vaginal health problems can cause many uncomfortable conditions like UTIs and bacterial vaginosis, and more. BiomeMD for Women helps to control vaginal pH and yeast levels, helping you prevent these conditions and also support your vaginal health (pregnant women should check with their doctor before taking any tests).
Strengthen your gut lining Inflammation and disruptions to gut bacteria can damage your stomach lining, causing pain and stomach acid discomforts. The BiomeMD probiotic for women helps keep your gut bacteria healthy by providing plenty of cells that will make your gut lining stronger and protect it from damage.
Improve and maintain your overall health Gut health: A healthy gut can change how your whole body works. If you improve your digestion and immune system, your body can absorb more vitamins and fight diseases better, which lets you feel your best every day.
BiomeMD for Women has different kinds of good bacteria
BiomeMD for Women is a special mix of good bacteria that helps women stay healthy. It has 16 kinds of good bacteria that are very strong and have a lot of benefits:
Lactobacillus rhamnosus GR-1
Lactobacillus reuteri RC-14
Bifidobacterium lactis UABla-12
Lactobacillus acidophilus
L. plantarum
B. C.
L. reuteri
B. longum
B. Bifidum
L. rhamnosus
L. gasseri
L. salivarius
L. fermentum
L. casei
L. paracasei
Streptococcus thermophilus
Some foods can help good bacteria grow better in your body. These foods are called prebiotics and they are also in BiomeMD for Women. The prebiotics in BiomeMD for Women are:
Tahl gum
XOS
FOS
BiomeMD For Women has a lot of good bacteria
BiomeMD for women gives you 62 billion good bacteria in each dose. This is a very high number and it means that BiomeMD for women can help you with many health problems. If you want a strong and effective product that can do many things for you, you should think about BiomeMD for women.
Why should women take good bacteria supplements?
Good bacteria are tiny living things that are mostly yeast and bacteria. Good bacteria are the same as the yeast and bacteria that are already in your body. Your body has both bad and good bacteria.
Good bacteria: Your body needs good bacteria to live. They help you fight off bad bacteria and keep your body balanced.
Bad bacteria: Bad bacteria are the ones that make you sick or cause infections or diseases. They can make your body out of balance and affect your health.
Good bacteria supplements give your body more good bacteria that can help you stay healthy and balanced. You can get some good bacteria from the foods you eat every day, like:
Yogurt
Kefir
Sauerkraut
Kombucha
Natto
Kvass
Apple cider vinegar
Raw cheese
Gherkin pickles
Olives brine-cured
Miso
Tempeh
Buttermilk
Raw milk
Kimchi
But these foods may not have enough good bacteria for your body's needs. If you don't want to eat a lot of these foods every day, you may need another source of good bacteria. This is where good bacteria supplements come in.
Probiotic supplements have different kinds of good bacteria from different sources. This helps you give your body all the kinds of bacteria it needs. Each kind has different good effects on your body. For example, taking spore-forming bacilli can help you in different ways than having Lactobacilli in your private parts.
The Best Probiotics We Ranked Women's Probiotics
There are many probiotic products for women's health in the market. It is hard to know which ones really work. We made our list of the best brands by looking at the kinds and numbers of bacteria, as well as the opinions and prices of customers.
Probiotic Kinds: Different Types
Some probiotics only help to keep your immune system healthy and others focus on your private parts and digestion. For example, the famous Align probiotic line only has one kind of bacteria in each capsule, and we did not pick it for our Top Five list. Since each kind of bacteria has different good effects, it is better to have a mix of many kinds.
All the supplements on our list have different kinds of prebiotic or ingredients that help the probiotics work better. Unlike the Align probiotic and other supplements, our top choices help every part of women's overall health, like the brain and the gut and the private parts and the immune system.
If you have prebiotic and probiotic ingredients together, you will have better digestion and absorption. The following choices on our list have prebiotic fiber, which is great for those who want to have both together.
CFU Count
The variety of kinds is important, but they can only help if the supplement has enough active bacteria. The bacteria need to be alive to help your body. Colony-forming units (CFUs) are the number of live and growing bacteria that are in the product.
Supplements that have more CFU numbers are usually more effective. The probiotics on our list have CFUs in the billions, which can give great results. Each one of them uses different ways of release (capsules or powders) to make sure that the bacteria get to your digestive system without being lost in your mouth or throat.
Opinions
Numbers can only tell you so much about the product. The opinions of customers are a good source especially for complex supplements like probiotics. We made our selection of the top probiotics by comparing their total opinions and ratings with other brands to find options that have the most happy customers.
The products on our list have many opinions from real users who have tried and liked the product. We checked each of the companies for honesty to make sure that the opinions they show are from real customers.
Cost
Not everyone can afford to buy probiotic supplements every month. Some of them are very costly, but they don't have more kinds or types of good bacteria than the cheaper ones. The best probiotics on our list have high-quality ingredients, formulas based on science and great results at a price that won't break your bank.
We also removed the ones that were too pricey. Making supplements is not easy. The ones that are very cheap may use bad ingredients and won't help you at all.
The products we have listed have the best balance of cost and quality, so you'll get benefits without wasting money.
How taking a Probiotic every day can help women
Probiotics that are good for women do more than just help your stomach, they can also improve your health in many ways. Your body needs good bacteria, so giving it billions of healthy and strong fighters will help you bounce back. Here are some of the most important benefits of probiotics.
Better Stomach Health
The main benefit of any probiotic supplement for women is to make your stomach healthier. A study found that probiotics can reduce or get rid of bloating and other stomach problems in a month. The exact type of good bacteria will depend on what kind you use, but probiotics may help with:
- Loose stools
- Feeling full
- Hard stools
- Gas pains
- Sour stomach
- Feeling sick
- Irritable bowel syndrome signs
- Not going to the bathroom regularly
Probiotics are good bacteria that help break down the food you eat, so you can digest and absorb it better. Better digestion can ease or stop many of the bad symptoms we mentioned above. Probiotics can't cure serious stomach problems, but they can help many women who have trouble every day.
Balanced Vaginal Ecosystems
Vaginas need careful PH, yeast and bacteria levels. Too little or too much bacteria can cause problems, like bacterial Vaginosis. The Lactobacillus bacterium, which is in every probiotic we have on our list, can help treat vaginal infections and protect your body from getting sick.
A study found that Lactobacillus Rhamnosus DSM 2870, and the Lactobacillus gasseri DSM 1469 may be a long-term solution for bacterial vaginosis and repeated vulvovagina candidiasis.
Probiotics may also make you more fertile. Another study found that high amounts of Lactobacillus help balance the female genital environments and have positive effects on fertility. Probiotics may not be able to make you fertile if you can't be, but they can help keep and improve your body's ability to have a baby.
UTI Prevention
Your vaginal ecosystem also affects your urinary tract health. Bad bacteria can cause UTIs (urinary tract infections). Common types that can infect your urethra are E. coli and Candida albicans.
UTIs can make it hurt when you pee, cause pain in your pelvis, make your pee bloody and smell bad. Probiotics can balance the vaginal bacteria and urethra to keep these painful conditions from happening.
A study found that Lactobacillus Rhamnosus GRP-1 and L. Reuteri RC-14 could help prevent repeated UTIs. If you often get bacteria-related infections, Probiotics could be your answer.
Better Immune System and Less Chance of Getting Sick
Your immune system is what protects you from different kinds of sicknesses and germs. It is the first thing that fights back when you touch something that can harm you. A weak immune system can make you sick more often and could lead to very serious or life-threatening diseases.
Probiotics can make your immunity stronger by giving your body good bacteria that can stop bad bacteria from hurting you.
Some probiotics can help your whole immunity, while others can help specific parts of your body. For example, Bifidobacterium lactis can help make the wall of your stomach stronger to prevent diseases that make your stomach hurt and swell. A healthy stomach wall can also stop many tiny germs from getting into your blood and causing more problems.
Better Skin Health
The health of your stomach can affect many other important parts of your body like your skin. Your skin is the biggest part of your body and it helps you stay safe from the things around you. Skin problems can make you feel bad about yourself and can cause pain or itching.
Eczema is a common skin problem that is caused by an unhealthy stomach. It makes your skin dry, red and irritated. Some studies show that Lactobacillus Paracasei K71 can make the symptoms of eczema better for adults.
Many probiotic companies say that their products can make your skin look good, reduce pimples and make you look younger. These claims may not have scientific proof to support them but some studies show that probiotics can help improve the appearance of some skin problems.
More Balanced Feelings, Moods and Sleep Patterns
It's hard to feel happy if you're not feeling well physically. Probiotics can help to balance the connection between your brain and your gut. The less problems you have with your stomach, the less stress you will have in your mind and you will feel more positive throughout the day.
Your stomach and other issues can also affect your sleep. Not sleeping enough can make your overall health worse. Probiotics can ease the discomfort in your body so that you can sleep well and have a peaceful rest.
Less Weight Gain
Probiotics may not be the best way to lose weight but they can help to prevent you from storing extra fat. A study showed that Bacillus probiotics may help protect against some health problems by stopping fat cells from forming in your liver. Each female probiotic has different effects. We suggest choosing a type that matches your specific needs.
Most Common Questions about Female Probiotics
Finding the best probiotic supplement for you can be hard so let us help you. Check out our answers to the most common questions about probiotics below which will help you feel more confident in choosing the right product.
How much do good probiotics cost?
Every probiotic on our list costs less than $70 for a month including discounts and gift cards for big purchases. Prices are as follows:
When is the best time to take a probiotic supplement?
Different probiotic brands have different suggestions for getting the best results, but they usually say to take the supplement on an empty stomach 30 minutes before breakfast. We suggest reading the bottle that you buy to get the exact suggestions.
When should women take probiotics?
It is good to take probiotic supplements every day for the best results. They can be taken regularly, any time of the day, without any bad side effects. If you have a health problem or are pregnant, it is good to talk to your doctor before starting any supplement.
How can I know if I need a probiotic every day?
Probiotics have many benefits, so you don't have to wait for signs before starting to take one. Even if you are healthy, you can still benefit from the probiotics' help with bacteria. If you are not sure, think about if you have had any of these symptoms lately:
- Diarrhea
- Constipation
- Bloating
- Gas pain
- Nausea
- Not regular bowel movements
- UTIs and infections caused by bacteria
- Eczema problems
- Stomach pains from stress
- Acid reflux
Probiotics can't solve all of these problems completely, but they can help make some of the discomfort go away.
How long will female probiotics work?
Probiotics have to grow in your body before you see effects. Depending on the types of bacteria and the kind of bacteria you are taking, it can take from a few days to one month before you see results. Most of the companies we have listed say you should try the supplement for at least two weeks.
Taking probiotics for a long time can give you the most benefits. If you start to notice the effects go away after a few months with the same probiotic, you might need to change to another kind. Many suggest changing your probiotics often to make sure your body doesn't get too used to new bacteria.
Can probiotics help women with weight loss and bloating?
Probiotics are not for losing weight, but they do help stop fat cells from growing especially in the liver. People think that probiotics can help with weight loss because they stop bloating.
Bloating often happens around the middle of your body because of water. This can look like fat. Reducing bloating can make your waist smaller and make it look like you have lost weight.
Since probiotics can help with bloating and make your middle smaller, they can help some people.
Can probiotics help women with their vagina problems?
Yes, probiotics improve the health of your vagina by giving good bacteria and balancing the pH levels. This can lower the chance of getting infections in your vagina or urinary tract. Some types of probiotics also help women get pregnant by making their reproductive system healthy.
How do probiotics and prebiotics help your body?
Probiotics are tiny living things that help your body keep the right amount of good bacteria. Probiotics are good for many things your body does, like breaking down food.
Prebiotics are a kind of food that has a lot of fiber. Fiber is what probiotic bacteria eat. Just like you, bacteria need food to stay alive in your body. Sometimes you might not eat enough fiber to feed the probiotics, so they need some extra help to grow.
In short, prebiotics give food to probiotics and make them work better. Prebiotics by themselves also have many benefits. Eating more fiber can help you with digestion problems, make you go to the bathroom more easily, and help you lose weight.
If you find it hard to eat more fiber, you can think about using a prebiotic or symbiotic supplement. Symbiotics have both prebiotics and probiotics. Some of the options we have listed have prebiotics in them to give more fiber.
Final Thoughts on Probiotics for Women
If you have trouble with digestion, infections, getting sick often, or just want to feel good every day, probiotics might be what you need. Probiotics that are good for women can make your body work better inside and outside. You can enjoy
better digestion
regular bathroom visits
less stomach pain
relief from IBS symptoms
clearer skin
fewer infections in your vagina and urinary tract
stronger immune system and more
If you are not sure where to start, you can try one of the choices from this list. There are many popular probiotic brands out there, like Align probiotics, but not many of them have the same high-quality strains, impressive CFUs, and science-based formulas like the ones we have listed.