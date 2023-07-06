Best Probiotics For Bloating And Gas: We chose these supplements carefully. There are many reasons why we think they are the best. Of course, the good bacteria they have is one of the reasons. All four supplements have good bacteria that are proven to work for your stomach and weight loss. Do you want a supplement that can make your stomach feel better and help you lose weight? This article will tell you how. The main reason why your stomach feels bad is because you have too much gas inside - a good supplement with good bacteria can help you with that.
Best Probiotics For Bloating And Gas Supplement
We have looked at the best supplements with good bacteria for your stomach and weight loss in 2023. They are all from trusted companies and you can buy them online.
They also have enough of each good bacteria. When it comes to your health, it is not enough to have the right thing. You also need to have the right amount. Besides having the best good bacteria for your stomach and weight loss, these top supplements also have fiber that feeds them.
But this fiber does not help the bad bacteria that are in your gut. Best Supplement with Good Bacteria for Your Stomach and Weight Loss for 2023
These are the best supplements that will make your stomach feel better and help you lose weight. This fiber is very important. Good bacteria eat this fiber. It helps them grow. The fiber in these supplements does not only help the good bacteria in the pills. It also helps the good bacteria that are already in your gut.
#1. YourBiology Gut+ (best supplement for your stomach overall)
The other problem with yogurts is they do not give good bacteria to your gut as well as any of the best supplements. The good bacteria in yogurts have to go through your stomach to get to your gut. It's a hard place. Some of the good bacteria in yogurts will survive, but some of it will die because of stomach acid.
All the best supplements with good bacteria have types from the Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium families of good bacteria. YourBiology Gut+ has them too. You may know that some yogurts have good bacteria from these two families as well. But they may not have the best types for your stomach and weight loss.
YourBiology Gut+ has a special cover on the pills. It's called Maktrek.
Maktrek protects the pills from stomach acid so, when you take YourBiology Gut+, the pills do not break until they have given their good bacteria to your gut. When the pills break they also release Fructooligosaccharide (FOS). You may have heard of it. If you haven't, let us tell you. FOS is one of the best fibers for good bacteria, everything about this supplement is great.
Yourbiology Gut+ is also one of the best supplements with good bacteria for women over 50 who have menopause problems.
YourBiology Gut+ Main Ingredients
YourBiology Gut+ is a supplement that gives you four kinds of good bacteria every day. You take two capsules and get 40 billion living bacteria that can help your gut. Three of these bacteria are from the Lactobacillus group and one is from the Bifidobacterium group.
These bacteria are very good for your health. Some studies show that Lactobacillus acidophilus (L. acidophilus) and Bifidobacterium lactis (B. lactis) can help with swelling in your belly. [1]
Some of the bacteria in YourBiology Gut+ can also help you lose weight. B. lactis may be the best one for this. It can help you have less fat around your waist. [5]
This is not related to swelling, but we think you should know that L. acidophilus is also very good for fighting viruses.
YourBiology Benefits
40 Billion Living Bacteria
Gives you 4 kinds of good bacteria
Has FOS fiber that feeds the good bacteria
Helps your digestion and immunity
Makes your belly less swollen and gassy
Helps with stomach pain and IBS problems
Has a special coating to protect the bacteria
Does not need to be kept cold
30 Servings in One Bottle
60-day money-back promise
#2. Biotics 8 (Good bacteria for men's belly swelling)
Biotics 8 is a supplement for men that has a very powerful formula of good bacteria. It is made for men, but women can use it too. There is no good bacteria that is only for men or women.
Biotics 8 is mainly for your gut health, but it also has something extra that most supplements do not have⸺vitamin D.
Many people, both men and women, do not get enough vitamin D. This vitamin is important for many things in your body, like your immunity and your bones.
But Biotics 8 gives you vitamin D for another reason.
A scientific report on the internet shows that vitamin D supplements can make your gut have more kinds of good bacteria. But Biotics 8 has vitamin D as Cholecalciferol (vitamin D3). This comes from sheep's wool, so it is not good for people who are vegans or strict vegetarians.
Biotics 8 Main Ingredients
Every day, you take three capsules of Biotics 8 and get 10 kinds of good bacteria. Nine of them are from the Lactobacillus or Bifidobacterium groups.
The last one is different because it is not a bacteria, it is a yeast called Saccharomyces Boulardii (S. boulardii).
S. boulardii is a good ingredient because studies show it can help you have less fat and more vitamin D.
Lactobacillus plantarum (L. plantarum) is also very good. Studies show it is one of the best good bacteria for helping you manage your weight, reduce your belly swelling, and deal with IBS symptoms.
As you would expect from a top supplement, Biotics 8 also has FOS. But it also has Inulin, which comes from chicory and feeds the good bacteria too.
A Quick Look at Biotics *
20 Billion Good Bacteria
Has 10 kinds of good bacteria
Has FOS and Inulin
Helps with belly swelling and too much gas
Makes digestion better
Gives Vitamin D
30 Servings in One Bottle
Money back in 60 days if not happy
Not good for vegans or some people who don't eat meat
#3. 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum
Complete Probiotics Platinum is a good supplement for good bacteria made and sold by 1MD Nutrition.
Like many other supplements for good bacteria, 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum is mostly sold as a way to make your immune system and gut health better.
But, the mix also has some of the best good bacteria for belly swelling and losing weight.
Like YourBiology Gut+, 1MD's supplement for good bacteria uses a special coating on the pill that helps the good bacteria go through the stomach without getting hurt. It's not Maktrek but it's very close and does the same thing.
Each pill also gives a big amount of FOS to help each new batch of good bacteria start well.
If you are using 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum to stop belly swelling, you may see it works very fast. But, losing weight and many of the other benefits may take more time to show up.
Still, no matter how fast, reviews from customers show 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum works well for belly swelling and losing weight.
Some Important Things in 1MD Complete Probiotics
1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum is a strong product that gives 51 Billion Good Bacteria per dose. There are 11 kinds of good bacteria in total. Most of them are from the Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium groups but there is one that is different⸺Lactospore (bacillus coagulans).
Lactospore is a kind of good bacteria made from Bacillus coagulans. Studies show this good bacteria can be very helpful as a natural way to treat IBS and to lower belly pain from swelling.
1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum also has Lactobacillus rhamnosus (L. rhamnosus). This kind of good bacteria has been linked to losing weight for a long time. But, there are signs that, when it comes to burning fat, this good bacteria may be more useful for women than for men. [12]
New research, published in Nutrients (August 2020) suggests L. rhamnosus may help with losing weight by making leptin work better.
Leptin is a hormone that comes from fat tissue. More fat means more leptin. When leptin is high, you feel less hungry and it is easier to lose weight.
Many people who are overweight have too much fat because they have become leptin resistant.
When you know the science, it becomes easier to understand why the link between L. rhamnosus and leptin is so important.
Summary of 1MD in a Few Points
51 Billion CFU
Has 11 types of probiotics
Healthy gut bacteria
Less swelling
Has FOS
Slow-release capsules
30 Servings in One Bottle
Money back in 90 days if not happy
#4. HealthNutrition 40 Billion
HealthNutrition 40 Billion is another probiotic supplement that may help you if you want to slim down or often have problems with swelling and gas.
Even though it's not sold on its power to change body weight or swelling, HealthNutrition 40 Billion has probiotics that can do both these things.
Like the other top choices, each dose of HealthNutrition 40 Billion has a good amount of FOS.
Like 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum, HealthNutrition 40 Billion is mainly sold on its power to boost immunity and make gut health better.
If there is a common issue among the most effective probiotics, it's that their makers often focus on common areas and don't show their products' full potential.
HealthNutrition 40 Billion Ingredient Highlights
As its name says, each (2-capsule) serving of HealthNutrition 40 Billion has 40 billion CFU.
B. lactis and L. plantarum make up a good part of the CFU, so there is no doubt this supplement can control swelling and help weight loss. [5, 9, 10]
Summary of HealthNutrition in a Few Points
40 Billion CFU
Has 4 types of probiotics
Less digestive issues
Better bowel habits and bowel movement
Has FOS
Slow-breaking capsule coating
30 Servings in One Bottle
Money back in 100 days if not happy
Probiotics Benefits to Gut Health and Healthy Digestive System
Gone are the days when probiotic types were only seen as useful for making gut health better. Data from many scientific studies shows probiotic bacteria also affect many other areas of health.
For example, some probiotics improve immunity, while others are good for reducing swelling, gas and helping weight loss.
Because of the many benefits probiotic supplements can give, there are good reasons for using them to give daily extra doses of this health-friendly bacteria. Although this article focuses on the best probiotics to ease swelling symptoms, gassy stomach acid and weight loss, here are some other health benefits.
Healthy digestive system
Better gastrointestinal tract and gut lining
Better immune health and immune system function
Less food allergies
Less IBS symptoms
Less small intestinal bacterial overgrowth
However, every kind of probiotic bacteria offers many health benefits. So, even if you are mainly interested in using probiotics to control swelling or lose weight, you can be sure the supplements that work best in these areas offer many more benefits too.
What Causes Swelling?
Swelling is an unpleasant feeling that happens when gas builds up in the stomach. Although swelling often only causes mild discomfort, it also can be very painful.
Luckily, in most cases, swelling only causes a heavy feeling in the stomach that happens soon after eating a meal.
Although swelling is sometimes a sign of IBS or some other gut conditions, it can also be caused by imbalances in the gut bacteria.
When bad bacteria and other gut-living germs have too high levels, it can cause swelling, gas and flatulence.
Your gut has many good and bad microbes (microbiome). They need to be in balance for your health. If they are not in balance (dysbiosis), it can make your body use energy slower, which can make you gain weight. It can also make your immune system weaker, so you can get sick more easily.
One way to avoid dysbiosis and have good gut health is to take a probiotic every day. Probiotics have good microbes that can help keep the balance in your gut. They can also help fix the balance if your gut microbiome is already unhealthy.
Dysbiosis: How Do You Know?
Some common signs of dysbiosis are gas and swelling in your belly. But there are many other signs, such as:
Burping
Wanting to eat sweets
Getting itchy skin often
Loose stools
Bowel inflammation
Infections in your urine
Hard stools
Skin problems
Redness on your face
If you don't treat dysbiosis, it can also lead to more serious problems like feeling nervous, high blood sugar, and holes in your gut wall.
Dysbiosis and Weight Gain
Dysbiosis can make your body use energy slower. This can make it easy to gain weight and hard to lose it. That's a big problem but it's not the only way an unhealthy gut can make you heavier and obese.
When your gut microbiome is not balanced, it can change your blood sugar and insulin levels. This can make your blood sugar drop sometimes.
When your brain notices low blood sugar, it tries to fix it. The fastest way to do this is to make you eat foods that have a lot of sugar or carbs.
But when low blood sugar is because of dysbiosis and not because you need food, it can make you eat too many calories that turn into weight gain.
This is how it works:
When you take probiotics, they help your gut by adding good bacteria. But if you also take antibiotics, they can kill the good bacteria and make the probiotics less helpful for your health.
How We Chose the Best Probiotics for Belly Problems and Weight Loss
There are many kinds of probiotic supplements. Some of them are very good, but some of them are not. The quality and abilities of probiotic supplements depend on many things. The most important one is using the right kind of bacteria.
But even if the bacteria are good, they will not help you if there are not enough of them or if they are mixed with too many other things that do not belong in the pill. The best probiotics for weight loss also have prebiotic fiber. This is a special kind of fiber that feeds the good bacteria and makes them stronger.
Some of the bad probiotic products do not have prebiotic fiber. This makes them less effective. But there are also many good probiotic products. If we only wanted to show you effective options, we would have more products on this page.
But we wanted to show you only the best options. The supplements we picked have the right kind of probiotics. We only chose products that have probiotics that can help with belly problems and gas. We also looked at what customers say about them and we only picked products that have good reviews. They also have money-back guarantees. Many other probiotic brands do not have that.
How to Buy Probiotic Supplements for Belly Problems and Gas
When you buy probiotic supplements, you should only buy them from good companies. If you use our suggestions, you will be buying from good companies.
If you want to use probiotics for a long time, not just for a short time after taking antibiotics, you should plan ahead and get a good deal. If you buy one bottle every month, you will pay full price. But all four of the best probiotics we recommend have discounts and savings. For example, if you buy YourBiology Gut+ or Biotics 8, when you buy two bottles you get one bottle free. You can also get five bottles for the price of three. That is a great deal.
Are Probiotics Good for You?
Probiotics are good for most people, whether they have problems with their belly, weight, or just want to improve their digestion and health.
But if you have a weak immune system because of a disease or treatment, you may not be able to use this kind of supplement.
Probiotics may also be bad for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. If you want to use probiotics but are not sure if they are safe for you, your doctor can help you decide.
How To Use Probiotics for Weight Loss and Swelling
Probiotics work best when you also live healthy. A good diet is very important and you should avoid foods that have a lot of sugar or fat. Packaged foods can be very bad.
Before in this article, we talked about the value of prebiotic fiber and said that it feeds probiotic microbes, but not bad gut microbes.
Foods that have a lot of sugar and fat are different. They don't help probiotics and they help the bad kinds of gut microbes grow. Health experts all over the world say to avoid these kinds of foods and eat more fruits, vegetables, and fiber. Fermented foods are good for a healthy diet and a healthy gut. It's good advice and some of the benefits of healthy eating come from changes in your gut.
Unless the bottle says something different, it's usually best to take probiotics in the morning. But if you are also taking antibiotics, you should not take your probiotics with your morning dose. When you are using antibiotics, it's better to take your probiotics between doses. If you don't, the antibiotic will kill some or all of the good microbes in the supplement.