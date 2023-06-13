Best Protein Shakes For Weight Gain - Lean Muscle Gain For Hard Gainers

It is hard to gain weight. Period. If you are a skinny person, life can seem very hard. The good news is that there are some ways to make it a little easier. One of them is using the best protein drinks for weight gain.
Protein drinks have been proven to be very effective in helping people build muscle and gain weight. In fact, they are often the main part of many weight-gaining plans.
But we are not talking about high-calorie weight gainer drinks here. Those have a lot of sugar and other stuff that will do more bad than good. Instead, we are talking about high-quality protein drinks that are made for skinny people.
What Are The Best Protein Drinks for Weight Gain?
● CrazyNutrition Tri-Protein - Top choice
● Transparent Labs Mass Gainer - 800 calories in one drink
● Appetite Max - Make your appetite bigger and balance your hormones
The best protein drinks for weight gain will help you build muscle and avoid adding unwanted fat. They are a great way to get the extra calories and protein you need to build muscle without having to eat a lot of extra food.
Let's look at our list of the top options.
#1 - CrazyNutrition Tri-Protein - 3 Phase release system (Editor Choice)
Most protein powders use a single-release system. This means that the protein is released all at once, which can cause a temporary increase in muscle protein building and then a drop.
But when you are trying to gain weight, you need a constant release of protein to keep the muscle protein building steady. That is why the CrazyNutrition Tri-Protein is good. It uses a 3 phase release system that keeps your muscles full with a regular flow of amino acids.
This makes it one of the best protein drinks for weight gain because there's never a drop in protein building.
The first phase is available right away, the second phase is released over 2-3 hours, and the third phase is released over 4-6 hours.
This is a very high-quality protein powder that uses a mix of 6 types of protein. It is also very low in carbs and fat, making it perfect for skinny people who need to watch their calorie intake.
What is Tri-Protein?
When Crazy Nutrition saw that most protein powders sold online are for well-trained athletes or those who are already in good shape, they decided to make a protein powder for skinny people.
They have done a great job with Tri-Protein. It is one of the best protein drinks for weight gain because it uses a mix of 6 types of protein that are released over a 3 phase system.
If you look at most skinny person formulas or protein powders that help you gain weight, they will be full of carbs, creatine, fillers, and so on.
The idea is to make the drink as high in calories as possible so you can get a lot of calories without having to eat a lot of food.
CrazyNutrition did something different with Tri-Protein. They focused on quality over quantity.
The result is a protein powder that is very low in carbs and fat but high in protein.
When it comes to muscle mass, it's always quality over quantity. Instead of worrying about the total grams of protein in each drink, you should pay attention to the quality of the protein.
This is where Tri-Protein really stands out.
The benefits of using Tri-Protein to gain muscle mass
Tri-Protein tries to create the perfect situation in your body that makes it easy for muscle growth. You see, muscle growth is more than just normal protein use. It's also about essential amino acids that help to start muscle growth, as well as other nutrients like creatine and BCAAs.
To put it simply, Tri-Protein is made to help you gain muscle mass by giving your body everything it needs to build muscle.
Timed release for constant mass gain
The biggest thing that makes Tri-Protein our favorite protein powder for skinny people is the timed release.
Skinny people need a constant release of protein to the muscle cells in order to keep a positive nitrogen balance and create an ideal situation for muscle growth.
The timed release system makes sure that your muscles are always getting amino acids, which helps to start muscle growth and stop muscle breakdown.
The three phases of release do much more than just keep your muscles full with amino acids. It also helps to stop the cortisol response and reduce muscle pain.
This is very important for skinny people who are often in a breaking down state.
The three phases of release are:
● Phase 1 - Available right away protein that starts working right away
● Phase 2 - Released over 2-3 hours for a constant supply of amino acids
● Phase 3 - Released over 4-6 hours for a long release of amino acids
6 types of protein in a single mix
Protein powders can mostly be divided into concentrates and isolates. You will see whey protein concentrate, whey protein isolate, or the same kinds with pea protein. But you rarely see a protein powder that uses a mix of different types of protein.
Crazy Nutrition has gone above and beyond with the Tri-Protein mix. They have included 6 types of protein in a single mix, which are:
● Whey Protein Concentrate
● Whey Protein Isolate
● Whey Protein Hydrolysate
● Milk Protein Concentrate
● Micelar Casein
● Calcium Caseinate
That's hands down the most amazing mix we've seen in any protein powder.
The use of whey protein hydrolysate is especially important because it is the most easily broken down and absorbed form of protein.
The other proteins in the mix are also of the highest quality, which means that your body will be able to use them fully.
Keeps your blood sugar levels steady and your metabolism working
One of the reasons why Protein is the most liked nutrient for skinny people is because it helps to keep your metabolism working.
A high protein diet has been shown to increase metabolism by up to 80-100 calories per day.
Also, protein helps to control blood sugar levels and stop spikes in insulin levels.
This is very important for skinny people who are often insulin resistant.
The timed release system in Tri-Protein makes sure that your blood sugar levels stay steady throughout the day, which helps to keep your metabolism working and stops cravings.
Crazy Nutrition Tri-Protein Cost
A 2.2 lbs. bottle of Tri-Protein costs $49.99 if you choose a one-time purchase. Signing up for regular deliveries lowers the price to $39.99 per bottle.
This makes it one of the most affordable protein powders on the market, especially when you think about the quality of ingredients and the 6 types of protein that are included in the mix.
Don't forget that Crazy Nutrition is owned by CrazyBulk, the brand that's very popular in the world of bodybuilding for its line of 100% legal steroids.
So when you buy Crazy Nutrition products, you're basically getting the same quality at a lower price.
What's amazing is that Crazy Nutrition has introduced a 60-day money back guarantee for their range of protein powders, which is a first in the industry.
In case you do not like the taste or results of Tri Protein, you can always get your money back no questions asked.
Final thoughts on Crazy Nutrition Tri-Protein
Crazy Nutrition Tri-Protein is our top choice for skinny people because it is made to help you build lean muscle mass.
The 6 types of protein in the mix help to keep your muscles full with amino acids, while the timed release system makes sure that your blood sugar levels stay steady and your metabolism working.
What's more, with Crazy Bulk's 60-day money back guarantee, you can always get your money back if you're not happy with the product.
So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and try Crazy Nutrition Tri-Protein today!
#2 - Transparent Labs Mass Gainer - 800 Clean calories in one drink
It's very hard to find a good mass gainer that actually has 800 clean calories. Most other weight gainers like optimum nutrition serious mass, on the market, have around 600-700 calories, with many of those calories coming from unhealthy sources like simple sugars.
What makes this hard is that many brands use smart marketing to make it seem like their product has more calories than it actually does.
For example, a company might market its weight gainer as having 1,000 calories, but a large part of those calories might come from simple sugars or unhealthy fats.
Transparent Labs is one of the few brands that has managed to put 800 calories into their mass gainer without using any fillers or artificial fillers.
Think about having to make a drink that's 800 calories. You'd find it very hard to do that without adding a lot of fruits, oats, and so on.
But with Transparent labs, just add water and drink down 800 calories in one go.
What is Transparent Labs Mass Gainer?
Mass gainers are basically high-calorie protein powders that are made to help you gain weight.
They are usually made up of a mix of proteins, carbs and fats, and sometimes even vitamins and minerals.
The idea is that by putting in more calories than a normal protein powder, you will be able to bulk up and build muscle mass more easily.
But there's a thin line between a good mass gainer and an unhealthy one.
Many mass gainers on the market are full of simple sugars, unhealthy fats, and artificial fillers that can actually do more bad than good.
Transparent Labs mass gainer is different. It is one of the few clean mass gainers on the market that has 800 calories, that are clean and healthy.
Think of it like two big meals in one light drink. You will not even know that you're drinking 800 calories. Now think about drinking two of these in a day. You have just added 1600 calories to your daily intake.
The benefits of using Transparent Labs Mass Gainer
As we said earlier, most mass gainers on the market are full of junk that might help you gain a lot of fat and water in the short term, but will not do your body any good in the long run.
Transparent Labs mass gainer is different. It is made up of natural ingredients that are easy on the stomach and actually help you build lean muscle mass.
Here are some of the benefits of using Transparent Labs Mass Gainer:
53 grams of Protein in a single drink
Normally, protein in Mass gainers ranges from 20-25 grams a serving. That usually works if you are using the drink as a post-workout drink or as a meal replacement.
But if your goal is to pack on serious muscle mass, you need more than that. This is where Transparent Labs stands out. It has 53 grams of protein in one serving, which is more than double the amount of most other mass gainers on the market.
This will help you take in all the nutrients from the drink and use them to build muscle mass.
What's more, the protein in Transparent Labs Mass Gainer is of the highest quality. It is made up of a mix of Whey Protein Concentrate, milk protein isolate, Hydrolyzed Whey Protein, and Micellar Casein.
This makes sure that your body gets a regular flow of amino acids that it can use to fix and build muscle tissue.
No simple sugars or unhealthy fillers
Most mass gainers on the market are full of simple sugars and unhealthy fillers that do nothing but add empty calories to your diet.
Transparent Labs mass gainer is different. It uses healthy carbs and too, just 109 grams in a single serving. The carbs are from Organic tapioca, which means they are slow-breaking and will not spike your insulin levels.
This is important because when you're trying to gain muscle mass, you want to avoid spikes in insulin levels as they can lead to fat storage.
The other ingredients in Transparent Labs Mass Gainer include healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, and fiber.
Easy to drink down
We have tasted mass gainers before and most of them taste like chalky stuff that you'd rather not drink.
This is not the case with Transparent Labs Mass Gainer. It has a great taste that makes it easy to drink down.
Plus, it mixes very easily and there are no lumps or pieces left behind. The texture is thin and smooth, thanks to the MCT in the formula.
You can actually add some fruit to it and make a tasty smoothie that will help you reach your calorie goals for the day.
No fiber, so no fullness
Many mass gainer drinks have dietary fiber. Fiber is very healthy and you should definitely think about including it in your diet.
However, when you're trying to eat a lot of calories, fiber can fill you up and make it hard to reach your calorie goals for the day.
This is why Transparent Labs mass gainer has only 6 grams of dietary fiber. This makes it easy to drink more than one drinks per day without feeling full.
In fact, this lets you keep eating high calorie meals all day, without feeling too full.
Made in the USA in a cGMP place
Transparent Labs mass gainer is made in the USA in a cGMP (certified good making practices) place. This means that it is held to the highest standards of quality and safety.
Good enough to be used in any way
Mass gainer drinks can rarely be used in any other way than to drink them as they are.
But Transparent Labs mass gainer is good enough to be used in many ways. For example, you can use it to make pancakes or waffles.
You can also add it to your oatmeal or yogurt to increase the calorie and protein content.
Also, this is not a drink that just fills you up with calories. It also has 53 grams of high quality protein as well as creatine monohydrate, which means you can use it as a post work out meal, or even as a pre-workout one.
Transparent Labs Mass Gainer Cost
A one-month supply of the Transparent Labs Mass Gainer is priced at just $76.99, which is very fair for a mass gainer of this quality.
You can also save more money by choosing the 1 month supply option. The 1 month supply is priced at just $69.29 and the 3 month supply is priced at only $200.97.
Plus, all orders come with free shipping within the USA.
Transparent Labs Mass Gainer - Final thoughts
If you're looking for a good mass gainer that is made up of natural ingredients and actually helps you build muscle mass, Transparent Labs Mass Gainer is the way to go.
It has 53 grams of protein per serving, which is perfect for skinny people. It also uses healthy carbs and fats to help you reach your calorie goals for the day.
Plus, it mixes very easily and tastes great. And it's made in the USA in a cGMP place.
What more can one ask for?
#3 - Appetite Max - Strong Anabolic formula for skinny people
If you thought that cutting calories was hard, wait till you try to bulk up.
It's not easy to eat 3,000 or more calories per day, especially if you're not used to it. The problem is that high-calorie foods are usually not very tasty.
You can mix up a smoothie or two every now and then. But can you always keep drinking food without throwing up?
This is where Appetite Max comes in. It's a strong anabolic formula that not only helps you reach your calorie goals but also makes sure that you're getting the right nutrients to build muscle mass.
It is one of the most strong appetite makers on the market and can help you increase your calorie intake so you can build muscle and gain weight.
What is appetite max?
While gaining weight, there's a lot of talk about how much protein you need to eat. But the truth is, if you're not eating enough calories, you won't be able to build muscle no matter how much protein you eat.
Calories are the most important thing when it comes to gaining weight. And this is where people have trouble.
Not counting professional bodybuilders who can eat like animals, most people find it hard to eat more than 2,000 calories per day. Try doing it for a few days in a row and you will probably feel full, sick, and very tired.
So how do you increase your calorie intake without making yourself sick?
The answer is appetite makers. Appetite makers are supplements that help you increase your calorie intake by making you feel more hungry. And Appetite Max is one of the most strong appetite makers on the market.
When you naturally feel more hungry, you will find it much easier to eat more food and reach your calorie goals for the day.
Plus, Appetite Max also has anabolic nutrients that help you build muscle mass.
The benefits of using Appetite Max
The appetite in our body is controlled by a complex system of enzymes, hormones, neuropeptides, and neurotransmitters.
When this system is working well, we feel hungry when our body needs fuel and we stop eating when we're full.
However, this system can get out of balance due to stress, lack of sleep, some medicines, and other things. When this happens, we may not feel as hungry as we should.
The worst thing is that most people do not even notice that they are not eating as much as they should be eating.
Appetite Max is made to help you increase your calorie intake so you can build muscle mass.
It does this by making your appetite bigger so you feel more hungry and eat more food.
Plus, Appetite Max also has anabolic nutrients that help you build muscle mass. These include BCAAs, creatine, glutamine, and HMB.
Helps make the muscle building androgens
You just do not want to gain weight, do you? You want to build muscle mass.
Well, you're in luck because Appetite Max not only helps you increase your calorie intake but also makes the muscle building androgens in your body.
What are androgens? Androgens are hormones that play a big role in muscle growth. The most important androgen for muscle growth is testosterone.
Testosterone is a strong anabolic hormone that helps you build muscle mass and strength.
Sadly, testosterone levels tend to go down with age. This is one of the reasons why it becomes harder to build muscle as you get older.
The good news is that Appetite Max can help increase testosterone levels and thus help make muscle protein building in your body. As a result, you will be able to build muscle mass more easily.
Branched chain amino acids for nutrient delivery and muscle pumps
Branched chain amino acids are needed amino acids that are involved in muscle protein building.
They are also known for their ability to improve nutrient delivery to muscles and increase blood flow to muscles.
This is important because it helps you get more nutrients to your muscles so they can grow. It also gives you amazing muscle pumps during your workouts.
Appetite Max has a high dose of BCAAs to help you build muscle mass and get amazing pumps in the gym.
Creatine for strong power and strength
Creatine is a compound that is naturally made in your body. It is also found in meat and fish.
Creatine has many benefits, but the most important one for bodybuilders is that it increases ATP making in your muscles.
ATP is the energy molecule that powers muscle contractions. The more ATP you have, the more energy you will have for your workouts.
Creatine also increases water keeping in your muscles. This gives you a bigger and fuller look.
Plus, creatine has been shown to increase strength and power.
Appetite Max has a good dose of creatine to help you build muscle mass, increase strength and power.
Digestive Enzymes
Bad digestion can lead to many health problems. It can also stop you from taking in all the nutrients from your food.
This is why Appetite Max has digestive enzymes. Digestive enzymes help your body break down food and take in all the nutrients from it.
As a result, you will be able to get more out of the food you eat. This also helps stop bloating, cramping, and all the other problems that come with bad digestion.
So, if you are using mass gainer drinks or if protein powder makes you feel full, try Appetite Max. It will help you digest your food better and take in all the nutrients from it.
Vitamins and minerals
Micronutrients like Vitamins and minerals are needed for good health. They play a big role in thousands of chemical reactions in your body, many of which are involved in muscle growth.
sadly, many people do not get enough of these important nutrients from their diet.
This is why Appetite Max has a high-power multivitamin and mineral mix to make sure you are getting all the micronutrients you need for good health and muscle growth.
Not only will this help you fill any nutritional gaps in your diet, but it will also help improve your overall health.
Herbs for hormone balance and health
Appetite Max has a strong mix of herbs that have been used to promote hormone balance and good health.
Many of these herbs are strong adaptogens that help your body better deal with stress. This is important because when your body is stressed, it makes the hormone cortisol.
Cortisol can lead to many health problems and it can also stop you from building muscle mass.
So, by reducing stress and balancing hormones, these herbs can help you build muscle mass more easily.
Appetite Max Cost
A month's supply of Appetite Max costs just $49, which is very fair considering all the good ingredients it has.
A three-month supply will get you savings of $88 and is probably great value.
If you want to try Appetite Max risk-free, you can also take advantage of their 60-day money-back guarantee.
Simply return the empty bottles within 60 days and you will get a full refund.
Appetite Max - Final thoughts
All the talk about protein drinks and calories can make you forget one simple truth - without a good diet, you won't be able to build muscle mass no matter how many supplements you take.
This is where Appetite Max comes in. It's not a protein drink or a mass gainer.
It's a complete nutritional system that will help you get all the nutrients your body needs to build muscle and gain weight.
It will make your digestion better so that you can take in all the nutrients from your food.
It will also help reduce stress and balance hormones, two things that are needed for building muscle mass.
And last but not least, it comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee so that you can try it risk-free.
FAQs
Q. Can you use mass gainers and protein drinks for a long?
A. Yes, you can totally use them long-term. In fact, we would suggest using them for at least 6 months so that you can see good results.
Q. Will you lose the weight you gained after stopping these drinks?
A. That's unlikely because the drinks will help your body get used to a higher calorie intake. Once your body gets used to the higher calorie intake, it will be easier for you to keep your new weight.
Q . Are there any side effects of using these drinks?
A. No, there are no side effects of using these drinks. In fact, they are very safe and effective.
Q. How long will it take for me to gain weight?
A. That's simple math. To gain one lb. of lean muscle mass, you need to eat 3,500 more calories than you burn in a week.
So, if you want to gain 10 lbs. of muscle mass, you need to eat 35,000 extra calories.
If you eat 500 calories more per day, it will take you 70 days (2 months) to gain 10 lbs. of muscle mass.
That's a rough guess mind you. A lot of things will affect those numbers and the outcome.
The Bottom Line
We have had trouble with our weight for years. We have tried all kinds of diets and supplements, but nothing has worked.
We have even thought about anabolic steroids for muscle gain, but we were too scared of the risks.
We are so happy we decided to do it the good old way, which is eating more calories. Protein drinks and mass gainers played a big role in helping us eat more calories.
If you are serious about gaining weight, we highly suggest using one of the three listed below.