Best Protein Shakes For Weight Gain: Lean Muscle Gain For Hard Gainers

Protein Shakes: Putting on weight is not easy. It can be very hard if you have a fast metabolism. But don't worry, there are some things you can do to make it easier. One of them is drinking the best protein shakes for weight gain. Protein shakes can help you get bigger and stronger. They can give you more muscle and weight. Many people use them to get more mass.
But we are not talking about sugar-filled mass gainer drinks here. Those are bad for you and will make you fat. We are talking about good protein shakes that are made for people who have trouble gaining weight.
What Are The Best Protein Shakes for Weight Gain?
● CrazyNutrition Tri-Protein - Best choice
● Transparent Labs Mass Gainer - 800 calories in one drink
● Appetite Max - Make you hungry and balance your hormones
The best protein shakes for weight gain will help you get more muscle and not more fat. They are a great way to get the extra calories and protein you need to get bigger without eating too much food.
Let's look at the top options.
#1 - CrazyNutrition Tri-Protein - 3 Phase release system (Editor Choice)
Most protein powders give you all the protein at once. This can make your muscles grow for a short time and then stop.
But when you want to gain weight, you need a steady supply of protein to keep your muscles growing. That is what the CrazyNutrition Tri-Protein does. It uses a 3 phase release system that gives your muscles a constant flow of amino acids.
This makes it one of the best protein shakes for weight gain because there's never a drop in muscle growth.
The first phase is right away, the second phase is over 2-3 hours, and the third phase is over 4-6 hours.
This is a very good protein powder that uses a mix of 6 kinds of protein. It is also very low in carbs and fat, making it perfect for people who need to watch their calories.
What is Tri-Protein?
When Crazy Nutrition saw that most protein powders online are for people who are already fit or strong, they decided to make a protein powder for people who have trouble gaining weight.
They did a great job with Tri-Protein. It is one of the best protein shakes for weight gain because it uses a mix of 6 kinds of protein that are given over a 3 phase system.
If you look at most weight gainer formulas or protein powders that help you gain weight, they will have a lot of carbs, creatine, stuff, and so on.
The idea is to make the drink as full of calories as possible so you can get a lot of calories without eating a lot of food.
CrazyNutrition did something different with Tri-Protein. They focused on quality over quantity.
The result is a protein powder that is very low in carbs and fat but high in protein.
When it comes to muscle mass, it's always quality over quantity. Instead of worrying about the total grams of protein in each drink, you should care about the quality of the protein.
This is where Tri-Protein really stands out.
The benefits of using Tri-Protein to gain muscle mass
Tri-Protein tries to make your body ready for muscle growth. You see, muscle growth is more than just protein. It's also about essential amino acids that help to start muscle growth, as well as other nutrients like creatine and BCAAs.
To put it simply, Tri-Protein is made to help you gain muscle mass by giving your body everything it needs to build muscle.
How Tri-Protein helps you gain muscle mass
The best thing about Tri-Protein is that it gives your muscles protein for a long time.
If you want to gain muscle mass, you need to have enough protein in your body. Protein helps your muscles grow and stay strong.
Tri-Protein has a special system that makes sure your muscles get protein at different times. This helps your muscles grow more and not break down.
The system also helps you feel less tired and stressed after working out.
This is very important if you have trouble gaining muscle mass.
The system has three parts:
● Part 1 - Protein that works right away
● Part 2 - Protein that works for 2-3 hours
● Part 3 - Protein that works for 4-6 hours
6 kinds of protein in one mix
Some protein powders have only one or two kinds of protein. But Tri-Protein has 6 kinds of protein in one mix. They are:
● Whey Protein Concentrate
● Whey Protein Isolate
● Whey Protein Hydrolysate
● Milk Protein Concentrate
● Micelar Casein
● Calcium Caseinate
This is the best mix we have ever seen in a protein powder.
Whey Protein Hydrolysate is very good because it is easy to digest and use.
The other proteins are also very good and help your body use them well.
Helps your blood sugar and metabolism
Another reason why protein is good for gaining muscle mass is because it helps your metabolism.
Metabolism is how fast your body uses energy. If you have a high metabolism, you burn more calories.
Protein can make your metabolism faster by up to 80-100 calories per day.
Protein also helps your blood sugar stay steady and not go up and down.
This is very important if you have trouble using sugar in your body.
The system in Tri-Protein makes sure your blood sugar stays steady all day. This helps your metabolism stay fast and stops you from feeling hungry.
How much does Tri-Protein cost?
You can buy a 2.2 lbs. bottle of Tri-Protein for $49.99 if you buy it once. If you sign up for regular deliveries, you can get it for $39.99 per bottle.
This is a very good price for a protein powder, especially when you think about the quality and the 6 kinds of protein in the mix.
Crazy Nutrition is made by CrazyBulk, a famous brand that makes legal steroids for bodybuilding.
So when you buy Crazy Nutrition products, you get the same quality for a lower price.
Crazy Nutrition also has a 60-day money back guarantee for their protein powders. This means that if you don't like the taste or results of Tri-Protein, you can get your money back without any problems.
What we think about Crazy Nutrition Tri-Protein
We think that Crazy Nutrition Tri-Protein is the best choice for people who want to gain muscle mass. It has 6 kinds of protein that help your muscles get protein at different times. It also helps your blood sugar and metabolism stay steady and fast.
If you are not satisfied with Crazy Bulk's product, you can get your money back in 60 days. They have a guarantee for that.
So don't wait any longer. Try Crazy Nutrition Tri-Protein today!
#2 - Transparent Labs Mass Gainer - One shake has 800 good calories
It is hard to find a good mass gainer that has 800 good calories. Most other weight gainers like optimum nutrition serious mass, have less calories, like 600 or 700. And many of those calories are bad for you. They come from simple sugars.
Some brands lie about how many calories their product has. They use tricks to make you think their product has more calories than it really does.
For example, a brand might say their weight gainer has 1,000 calories, but many of those calories might come from simple sugars or bad fats.
Transparent Labs is different. They have 800 calories in their mass gainer and they don't use any bad stuff or fake stuff.
Think about making a shake that has 800 calories. It would be hard to do that without adding a lot of fruits, oats, and other things.
But with Transparent labs, you just need water and you can drink 800 calories in one go.
What is Transparent Labs Mass Gainer?
Mass gainers are like protein powders that have a lot of calories. They help you gain weight.
They usually have protein, carbs and fats, and sometimes vitamins and minerals too.
The idea is that by having more calories than a normal protein powder, you can grow bigger and stronger more easily.
But some mass gainers are bad for you.
Many mass gainers have simple sugars, bad fats, and fake stuff that can hurt your body.
Transparent Labs Mass Gainer is good for you. It is one of the few clean mass gainers that has 800 calories, that are good and healthy.
It is like two big meals in one small shake. You won't even feel like you're drinking 800 calories. Now imagine drinking two of these in a day. You have just added 1600 calories to your daily food.
The good things about using Transparent Labs Mass Gainer
Like we said before, most mass gainers have junk that might make you gain a lot of fat and water quickly, but will not help your body in the long term.
Transparent Labs mass gainer is not like that. It has natural ingredients that are easy to digest and actually help you build lean muscle mass.
Here are some of the good things about using Transparent Labs Mass Gainer:
53 grams of Protein in one shake
Usually, protein in Mass gainers is between 20-25 grams per serving. That is enough if you are using the shake
after working out or instead of a meal.
But if you want to get really big and strong, you need more than that. This is where Transparent Labs is better. It has 53 grams of protein in one serving, which is more than twice the amount of most other mass gainers.
This will help your body use all the nutrients from the shake and use them to build muscle mass.
Also, the protein in Transparent Labs Mass Gainer is very good. It has a mix of Whey Protein Concentrate, milk protein isolate, Hydrolyzed Whey Protein, and Micellar Casein.
This makes sure that your body gets amino acids all the time. Amino acids help your body fix and grow muscle tissue.
No simple sugars or bad fillers
Most mass gainers have simple sugars and bad fillers that only add useless calories to your food.
Transparent Labs mass gainer is not like other products. It has healthy carbs and not too many, only 109 grams in one serving. The carbs come from Organic tapioca, which means they are slow to digest and will not make your insulin levels go up.
This is good because when you want to gain muscle mass, you want to avoid high insulin levels as they can make you store fat.
The other things in Transparent Labs Mass Gainer are healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, and fiber.
Easy to drink
We have tried mass gainers before and most of them taste bad and are hard to drink.
This is not the case with Transparent Labs Mass Gainer. It has a good taste that makes it easy to drink.
Also, it mixes very well and there are no lumps or bits left. The texture is thin and smooth, thanks to the MCT in the formula.
You can even add some fruit to it and make a yummy smoothie that will help you get your calories for the day.
No fiber, so no feeling full
Many mass gainer drinks have dietary fiber. Fiber is very healthy and you should definitely have it in your diet.
But, when you're trying to eat a lot of calories, fiber can make you feel full and make it hard to reach your calorie goals for the day.
This is why Transparent Labs mass gainer has only 6 grams of dietary fiber. This makes it easy to drink more than one shake per day without feeling stuffed.
In fact, this lets you keep eating high calorie meals all day, without feeling too full.
Made in the USA in a good facility
Transparent Labs mass gainer is made in the USA in a good facility that follows the best standards of quality and safety.
Can be used in different ways
Mass gainer drinks can usually only be used as drinks.
But Transparent Labs mass gainer can be used in different ways. For example, you can use it to make pancakes or waffles.
You can also add it to your oatmeal or yogurt to make them more calorie and protein rich.
Also, this is not a drink that just gives you calories. It also has 53 grams of high quality protein as well as creatine monohydrate, which means you can use it after or before your workout.
Transparent Labs Mass Gainer Price
A one-month supply of the Transparent Labs Mass Gainer costs only $76.99, which is very fair for a mass gainer of this quality.
You can also save more money by choosing the 1 month supply option. The 1 month supply costs only $69.29 and the 3 month supply costs only $200.97.
Plus, all orders have free shipping within the USA.
Transparent Labs Mass Gainer - Final thoughts
If you want a quality mass gainer that is made of natural ingredients and actually helps you build muscle mass, Transparent Labs Mass Gainer is the way to go.
It has 53 grams of protein per serving, which is great for hard gainers. It also uses healthy carbs and fats to help you get your calories for the day.
Plus, it mixes very well and tastes good. And it's made in the USA in a good facility.
What more can one ask for?
#3 - Appetite Max - Strong formula for hard gainers
If you think that eating less was hard, wait till you try to bulk up.
It's not easy to eat 3,000 or more calories per day, especially if you're not used to it. The problem is that foods that have a lot of calories are usually not very tasty.
You can make a smoothie or two every now and then. But can you keep eating food without getting sick?
Appetite Max is a supplement that helps you eat more and build muscle. It is one of the best appetite boosters you can find and it also has nutrients that help your muscles grow.
Why do you need appetite max?
To build muscle, you need to eat more calories than you burn. But eating a lot of food can be hard for some people. They may feel full, sick, or tired after eating too much.
That's why you need appetite boosters. Appetite boosters are supplements that make you feel more hungry and help you eat more food. And Appetite Max is one of the best appetite boosters you can find.
When you feel more hungry, you can eat more food and reach your calorie goals for the day.
Plus, Appetite Max also has nutrients that help your muscles grow.
The benefits of using Appetite Max
Your appetite is controlled by a complex system of chemicals in your body.
When this system works well, you feel hungry when your body needs energy and you stop eating when you're full.
But sometimes, this system can get messed up by stress, lack of sleep, some medicines, and other things. When this happens, you may not feel as hungry as you should.
The bad thing is that most people don't even notice that they are not eating enough.
Appetite Max is made to help you eat more and build muscle.
It does this by boosting your appetite so you feel more hungry and eat more food.
Plus, Appetite Max also has nutrients that help your muscles grow. These include BCAAs, creatine, glutamine, and HMB.
Boosts the muscle building hormones
You don't just want to gain weight, right? You want to gain muscle.
Well, you're lucky because Appetite Max not only helps you eat more but also boosts the muscle building hormones in your body.
What are hormones? Hormones are chemicals that affect how your body works. The most important hormone for muscle growth is testosterone.
Testosterone is a strong hormone that helps you grow muscle and strength.
Sadly, testosterone levels go down with age. This is one of the reasons why it gets harder to grow muscle as you get older.
The good news is that Appetite Max can help raise testosterone levels and thus help make more muscle protein in your body. As a result, you will be able to grow muscle more easily.
Branched chain amino acids for better nutrition and muscle pumps
Branched chain amino acids are important amino acids that are part of muscle protein.
They are also known for their ability to make nutrition better for muscles and increase blood flow to muscles.
This is important because it helps you get more nutrition to your muscles so they can grow. It also gives you amazing muscle pumps during your workouts.
Appetite Max has a lot of BCAAs to help you grow muscle and get amazing pumps in the gym.
Creatine for more power and strength
Appetite Max is a supplement that helps you gain weight and build muscle. It has four main benefits:
- It gives you more energy for your workouts by boosting your muscle's fuel source, called ATP.
- It helps you digest your food better and get more nutrients from it by adding digestive enzymes.
- It fills any gaps in your diet by providing vitamins and minerals that are important for health and muscle growth.
- It lowers your stress and improves your hormone balance by using herbs that are good for your body.
Appetite Max is not a protein shake or a mass gainer. It is a complete nutrition system that works with your diet to help you gain weight and build muscle.
You can get Appetite Max for $49 per month, or save money by buying a three-month supply. You can also try it risk-free with their 60-day money-back guarantee.
If you want to gain weight and build muscle, Appetite Max is the supplement for you.
FAQs
Q. How long can you use protein shakes and mass gainers?
A. You can use them as long as you want. We suggest using them for at least 6 months to see the best results.
Q. Will you lose the weight you gained after stopping these shakes?
A. No, you don't have to worry about that. The shakes will make your body get used to eating more calories. When your body is used to eating more calories, it will be easier for you to keep your new weight.
Q. Will I have any problems if I drink these shakes?
A. No, you won't have any problems if you drink these shakes. They are very safe and effective.
Q. How much time will it take for me to gain weight?
A. That's easy math. To gain one lb. of muscle, you need to eat 3,500 more calories than you use in a week.
So, if you want to gain 10 lbs. of muscle, you need to eat 35,000 extra calories.
If you eat 500 calories more every day, it will take you 70 days (2 months) to gain 10 lbs. of muscle.
That's a rough guess though. A lot of things will affect those numbers and the result.
The Final Word
We have had trouble with our weight for years. We have tried many different diets and supplements, but nothing has worked.
We have even thought about using steroids for muscle gain, but we were too scared of the dangers.
We are so happy we decided to do it the natural way, which is eating more calories. Protein shakes and mass gainers helped us a lot in eating more calories.
If you want to gain weight, we strongly suggest using one of the three below.