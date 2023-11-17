Our #1 Best Real Money Online Casinos [Updated]

The casino industry is alive and kicking in the US, with more players passing through the doors at land-based establishments, and it is thought it could contribute as much as $329 billion to the country’s economy each year.
But it’s worth pointing out that the online revolution has taken off and is in full swing. Aside from the state-approved operators, US gamblers have also had their interest piqued by offshore sites. This guide will highlight five of the best real-money online casinos. We will draw attention to their strengths and reveal what makes them unique. If you want to learn more, then carry on reading.
Sit back, relax, and take a look at the top 5 best real money online casinos to join today!
Wild by name and wild by nature, Wild Casino pulls out all the stops, and that’s before we even address the quality of games available. The flagship welcome promotion will be worth tapping into for US players who want to line up their pockets with a fantastic bonus.
Here, you can claim a whopping $5,000 bonus that will be matched by 350%. It comes with 35x rollover requirements, but remember, this deal only applies to slots, table games, and video slots, so make sure you read the terms and conditions before proceeding. To capitalize on this, you must go through the sign-up process outlined below:
1) Visit the Wild Casino homepage and click the orange “Join Now” button in the top right-hand corner of the site.
2) Pull up the registration form and complete all the necessary fields, such as name and cell number.
3) Look for the cashier section and input your preferred deposit method, crypto, or card.
4) Now, collect the $5,000 bonus. You must enter the promo code WILD250 upon making your first deposit.
5) You will be free to start playing the games of your choice. Good luck!
Once you have embarked on your Wild Casino journey, you will find several other sizzling deals to sustain your interest. This includes a 10% rebate on any losses totaling up to $250, while the Refer a Friend program will see US players pocket a $200 bonus matched by 200% for every friend you send the site’s way and persuade to join.
Slots take pride and place at Wild Casino, and now, the current roster of games has been extended to 582 on the last count. BetSoft is one of the leading software providers, and they have a range of vibrant titles for you to engage with, including 7FortuneFrenzy and Jungle Stripes. Moreover, they are hugely immersive, and as Wild Casino is well-optimized for mobile, US players will reap the benefits.
But the table games segment of the site will catch the eye. There are 22 different blackjack titles lurking in the lobby, including a deluxe version that comes with a bonus, which, in turn, will keep your playing account ticking over with sizable wins. One of the areas that helps Wild Casino stand out is the quality of its specialty games. If scratch cards are your thing, you can pick from 15 titles, and with titles such as Dream Vacation and Turkish Delights, the jackpots are pretty lucrative, typically $200,000 or more.
Meanwhile, the banking options reflect Wild Casino’s crypto outlook. You will find a myriad of options, including Bitcoin, and aside from a vast deposit limit ($500,000), you will be up to withdraw up to $100,000 at a time. Moreover, US players can expect lightning-quick payouts, usually within an hour.
Regarding customer support, Wild Casino has its finger on the pulse. A 24/7 live chat facility is available, while the team can also be contacted via email. However, response times will likely be slower with the latter options.
In summary, Wild Casino is brimming with quality and is one of the most user-friendly real-money online casinos we have encountered. US players should jump on board, and they may well share our feelings.
Inviting and colorful is an appropriate way to describe Cafe Casino. From the moment you take your first step, you will be made to feel welcome, starting with the assortment of table games. If you like to indulge in poker, for example, there are two types of Caribbean variants (Hold’Em and Stud), and both carry huge jackpots if you can throw down some killer hands.
Beyond that, the Specialty Games gives bingo a bit more prominence, and we found several excellent but rather eclectic titles, such as Amazonia Bingo and Bingo Goal. While the live dealer section may seem slightly light, the early payout blackjack title is lucrative. Moreover, you can enjoy this either on your desktop or the mobile version, and we didn’t experience any buffering issues while using it.
On the promotion front, the welcome bonus will catch your attention. Apart from exceeding industry standards, the matched deposit element is strong (350%), and the bonus is worth a generous $2,500 if depositing with crypto. The 40x wagering requirements may seem slightly steep, but it will be a great way to familiarize yourself with Cafe Casino, and the perks will follow afterward. Aside from hot drop jackpots advertised for the most prominent slots, you can sign up for the loyalty program. This is split into eight levels, and you will pick up points for playing. But to get to Level 8, the top level, you will need to amass 5,000,000 points, so you have no time to waste!
Cafe Casino takes player security very seriously and boasts a Curacao license, so you can expect the latest SSL protocols to be adhered to, and all transactions will be handled properly.
In conclusion, Cafe Casino does many things well as a real money online casino, and it is not too brash. Those US players who want to understand what all the hype is about shouldn’t hesitate to sign up today.
Let the good times roll with DuckyLuck Casino! This online casino site, which has been widely acknowledged within the industry, picking up a few accolades on the way, will delight US players with the amount of slots at its disposal. Yes, they have combined with some of the most reputable slot developers, such as Rival and Betsoft, to cater to the needs of their players, and there are hundreds to choose from. But the jackpot games are also highly rated, such as A Night with Cleo and Battle of Rome. More importantly, US players can tackle these slots in demo mode before competing for real money.
However, some of the newer games, such as Rise of Triton, will appeal, as you can win up to 4,100x your wager and an abundance of bonus features will keep you engrossed.
But the video poker section is also quite robust, with over a dozen titles. These will suit players of all abilities, such as Deuces Wild Multi-Hand or Tens or Better. You will find detailed information about each game and useful insights before reaching the table.
As another fine crypto exponent, DuckyLuck is well-versed in this area. For Bitcoin or Litecoin, there will be no deposit limit, and timeframes for withdrawals will ultimately depend on how far you have progressed in the loyalty program, but generally, they are pretty quick. Yes, DuckyLuck Casino has a customized reward scheme, where the Golden Goose is the level that all players aspire to. Once you get here, you will be prioritized for speedy payouts and have a personalized host.
US players will wish to round things off with a tasty welcome bonus, and DuckyLuck Casino delivers a whopping 500% match deposit of up to $2,500 and 150 free spins to make things a bit more appetizing. To qualify, you must deposit a minimum of $25, and 30x rollover requirements seem fair.
Regarding customer support, DuckyLuck Casino has a live chat facility and an email; however, this appears to be more of a message form on closer viewing.
In summary, DuckyLuck Casino continues to go from strength to strength, and the rewards program is one of its main USPs. Those US players wishing to ascend to new heights at a real money casino should consider this operator.
For those US players after a deluxe real money online experience, SlotsAndCasino.ag rolls out the red carpet if you fall into the VIP category. A tailored program will be designed to meet your needs, and aside from higher bet limits for table games, you will be able to feast on supermatch bonuses, which, if you redeem, will see you walk away with more cash.
Even if you are a newcomer, you won’t want to pass up the opportunity to claim the enticing welcome bonus, which comprises a 300% match deposit of up to $1,500. Like LuckyDuck Casino, 150 free spins are thrown in for good measure, and you will have 30x wagering requirements to fulfill.
Perhaps contrary to popular opinion, SlotsAndCasino.ag is more than just a purveyor of slots of the classic 3-reel kind or any other. No, it also holds its own regarding table games, and the roulette section pops here. For example, you will find European and American versions, but there are also a couple of unique titles, such as Dragon and Rolling Stack. You can find some game reviews that have been well received, and with Rolling Stack, gamblers can benefit from a higher RTP (Return to Player) of 97.21%.
While crypto dominates the banking scene at SlotsAndCasino.ag, if you are a traditionalist and prefer other card options, such as AmEx, this will be readily available, and you will be entitled to a maximum deposit of $750. However, the only issue is that you can’t withdraw with AmEx, so you need to consider this before proceeding.
SlotsAndCasino.ag is also very community-oriented, and there will be a rolling news section filled with all the latest developments and updates about its games. Although the FAQs section is extensive, you can find what you want with the live chat facility. This real-money online casino site suits all players, but the more affluent gamblers will cherish their time spent here.
Rounding off our carefully curated real money online casino list is Uptown Aces. Although Uptown Aces is rather basic from a design perspective, it has a downloadable mobile app that will facilitate instant play, and there are ample games to choose from. Progressive jackpots are part and parcel of the experience for slots and poker games, and with the latter, you will come across three different Caribbean variants. Indeed, with the jackpots, you will see a ticker at the top of the homepage detailing all the most recent winners.
That aside, video poker is well represented with 15 titles to select from, and Sevens Wild may make you sit up and take notice. This game is straightforward, and 7’s on the board can be substituted for any other card. And if you get to the Double or Nothing bonus round, wild 7’s are the most valuable.
It was slightly disappointing that there wasn’t a live dealer section, as was the lack of withdrawal options for players. That said, Uptown Aces processes Bitcoin payment requests instantly, and there are no additional fees passed onto players, which is pleasing.
However, the flagship promotion is mesmerizing. The bonus amount is an incredible $8,888, while you can tap into 350 free spins. This offer is split across eight deposits, and the first promo code you will need to enter is UPTOWN1ACES, and the rollover requirements are 25x, which is lower than its competitors. Once you have tucked into that, Uptown Aces runs weekly slots and keno bonuses, and they come in all shapes and sizes. Existing players might like the 500% deposit match bonus for up to $125 or the low playthrough requirements style offer where 100 free spins are up for grabs.
You will be in safe hands at Uptown Aces, and there is a live chat facility and email service that will take care of any queries. This real-money casino operator packs a punch in certain areas, and it is worth taking a punt on.