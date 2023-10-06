Best tool to use during Amazon Great Indian sale & Flipkart big billion day sale 2023

As the name Buyhatke suggests, you can buy products at reasonable prices and it is the first Chrome extension in Indian e-commerce. Are you someone who is eagerly awaiting The Amazon Great Indian Festival or The Big Billion Days? If so, Buyhatke is for you. "A penny saved is a penny earned." Do you live by this phrase? Well, Buyhatke Chrome Extension is here to help you with features like price history graphs, coupon deals, price alerts, price comparisons and more. What else do you need to update your phones and laptops to the latest? Just four more days, and if you plan to shop, you'll have a brand new phone in your hands.





Buyhatke was founded in 2012, and IIT Kharagpur graduates Gaurav Dahake, Prashant Singh and Srikanth Sethumadhavan. It has been a pioneer in the world of online shopping. The company’s journey started from its registered office in Kolkata and later expanded its operations to Bangalore to firmly establish itself in India’s tech hub.





Buyhatke isn’t the only browser extension it offers - it’s is a multi-faceted e-commerce powerhouse. The platform features over 1000 brands from around 47 trusted portals. This variety ensures that you get a wide selection of products, especially phones and laptops, and enables you to find exactly what you need in the Flipkart Big Billion Sale and the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Buyhatke's reach expands to serve more than 10 million browsers through various extensions, web and mobile platforms. It’s not just a search tool, i t’s a comprehensive shopping companion that makes it easy to browse the best deals on phones and laptops.



In fact, Buyhatke holds the record for the most comprehensive catalog of all product-price discovery players, sourcing over 30 million items from over 300 websites in India This extensive database ensures that you never miss a great deal, no matter what your specific preferences phones and laptops are.

The Bengaluru-based startup made a name for itself by launching an innovative online shopping platform. The Chrome web browser extension, an online plug-in mechanism, that helps buy Xiaomi phones faster during flash sales was developed when the Chinese handset maker launched the devices in India last year this feature itself for customers, speaks volumes about Buyhatke's promise as far as simplifying the buying experience, especially with the latest phones and laptops.



Now, Buyhatke has expanded its reach with a strong mobile presence offering apps on Android, iOS and Windows Phone. This ensures users can access the power of Buyhatke price comparisons, historical data and the ability to search for deals on the go, making it easier than ever to find the best deals on phones and laptops on the go

Why the Buyhatke browser extension is a must for phone and laptop buyers: