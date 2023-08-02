Best Utility Tokens for Everyday Use – PancakeSwap, Axie Infinity and Pomerdoge

PancakeSwap (CAKE), Axie Infinity (AXS) and Pomerdoge (POMD) are three cryptocurrencies that provide a high level of utility within their respective ecosystems. Today, we will be uncovering what these utilities are and go over the value of each altcoin. In addition, we will be looking at price predictions and how far they have the potential to climb, according to analysts.
● PancakeSwap crypto can climb to $2.03 by the end of 2023
● Axie Infinity has solid utility and can spike to $8.05
● Pomerdoge (POMD) can dominate the meme-coin space with growth of 100x
PancakeSwap (CAKE) Utility and Value
PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a decentralized exchange that has seen a high level of appeal among investors and traders. CAKE is a utility token that can be earned through yield farming or won at the lottery. It can then be staked to provide even more value in the form of tokens.
The PancakeSwap price analysis showcases an extension of the current bearish market price, as the token has seen a drop of 5.5% in the last two weeks.
However, on the 24-hour candlestick chart for the PancakeSwap crypto, we can see a slight uptrend, where CAKE is up 1.1% in value. However, as of July 28, 2023, the crypto trades at $1.51. Moreover, in the past week, its low point was at $1.47, with its high point at $1.55.
Subsequently, this signifies that CAKE did not go under the $1.50 threshold too far, and if it retains this momentum, it could significantly spike in value long-term. According to a PancakeSwap price prediction, the cryptocurrency can reach $2.03 by the end of 2023.
Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Movement and Utility
Axie Infinity (AXS) is one of the most popular games within the Web3 sector and is favored among many players. Its native token, AXS, is used as a currency within the NFT marketplace. AXS can also be used to determine if a player can enter an auction conducted by the team.
Over the past fourteen days, the Axie Infinity price showcased a downtrend where it decreased by 8.4%. As of July 28, 2023, AXS trades at a value of $6.10. However, the low weekly point was at $5.93, with its high point at $6.10.
As long as AXS does not fall under $6, significant gains can be seen in the long term. Analysts are bullish on its future and. According to an Axie Infinity price prediction, based on its candlestick and upwards momentum, it can reach $8.05 by the end of the year.
Why Pomerdoge (POMD) Appeals to Thousands of Investors With Its Utility
Pomerdoge (POMD) takes an innovative approach with its entry into the meme-coin market. It aims to revolutionize the space through a unique Play-to-Earn (P2E) model. Unlike other meme coins that are a part of the broader Web3 space that only rely on hype and sentiment, Pomerdoge has actual utility and brings value to its holders.
Furthermore, at the core of the Pomerdoge ecosystem is the Pomerdoge game. This game enables players the opportunity to compete against one another on a global scale and get rewards. It also rewards players for their time spent within it.
There's also the Pomerplace, which is an in-game marketplace where anyone can trade their digital assets. The POMD token powers the ecosystem.
Through getting POMD tokens, users are able to unlock NFTs, get rewards, or even spend them on the Pomerplace. This added utility provides an additional level of value to holders and even fuels the overall operations within the ecosystem. During the current presale period, POMD trades at $0.007. In addition, analysts predict that the cryptocurrency can spike by 100x when it launches.
