Best water purifiers for home

Imagine sipping on crystal-clear water, untouched by pollutants. That's the magic of RO purifiers. Every droplet undergoes an incredible journey, passing through a semi-permeable membrane, and filtering out unwanted contaminants. The result? Purity in every sip, shielding you from harmful elements lurking in untreated water. With increasing pollution, an RO purifier is not just a luxury; it is a necessity. It is more than just a device, it is peace of mind, a health guardian, and an ode to the importance of clean water. So, elevate your hydration experience and cherish the purity with RO purifiers.
Here is a list of the top ten RO purifiers:
Aura RO+UV+UF is best defined by its superior design and innovative technologies. The product is suitable for all types of water as the ultrafiltration present produces crystal-clear water that is free of bacterial contamination. Its Active Copper Technology ensures the presence of copper in water, while its Mineral Guard Technology preserves natural important minerals. Designed to cleanse water from a variety of sources. It has a capacity of 7L and, thanks to its electric filtration, it is suitable for locations where water is scarce.
Drawbacks: There is no detachable storage tank
Customer Rating: 4.1 stars
Aquafresh RO system in India is a pioneer in UV water purification technology, and the Aquafresh online best water purifier system in India has been built to fulfill the stringent ISO 9001:2015 requirements. Microbes, bacteria, and viruses are all destroyed by Aquafresh ro ultraviolet technology. Without any user intervention, the water quality is automatically monitored. The RO features the most recent and greatest RO+UF+UV+ mineral cartridges+iron remover+TDS adjuster technology to meet the different needs of commercial and domestic products, and it comes with a 6-month warranty.
Drawback: There is no cold water dispenser
Customer Rating: 4 stars
Delight NXT RO+UV+UF is a multi-stage water purifier that combines excellent RO+UV+UF technology to eradicate viruses and germs. The tiny and sleek design will improve the beauty of the kitchen. Regardless of the source of water, the flavour adjuster aids in giving sweet-tasting water. The water will be crystal clear thanks to ultrafiltration technology. It includes a smart app that warns people when servicing is due and allows them to arrange and reschedule service appointments.
Drawbacks: There is no detachable storage tank
Customer Rating: 4.1 stars
Aquafresh RO system in India is a pioneer in the field of UV water purification technology. Microbes, bacteria, and viruses are all destroyed by Aquafresh RO UV technology. Without any user intervention, the water quality is automatically monitored. The team employed the most recent and best RO+UF+UV+ mineral catridges+iron remover+tds adjuster technology to meet the different needs of commercial and domestic products with a 6-month warranty. The purification capacity ranges from 10 ltr/hr to over 50000 ltr/hr.
Drawback: There is no hot water dispenser
Customer Rating: 3.9 stars
The A. O. Smith. purifier helps one to stay away from water-borne diseases. With 8 stages of purification, this purifier gives one water that is not just healthy, fresh and clean, but also enriched with minerals. Thanks to the One Touch Dispensing system, individuals will have tasty and healthy water to drink in no time. The capacity is 10 litres and the RO is suitable for purifying underground water, germs and chemicals.
Drawbacks: There is no detachable storage tank
Customer Rating: 4.4 stars
6. KENT Ace Copper 8 L RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + UV in Tank + Copper Water Purifier (White)
With the Kent Ace Water Purifier, one may always stay hydrated. This water purifier provides clean and safe drinking water by removing contaminants. This water purifier ensures filtered and pure water through numerous purification procedures. This water purifier's TDS control valve guarantees that critical minerals are not lost in your water while preserving TDS levels. KENT Ace Copper water purifier's storage tank also features a UV LED light, which keeps the cleansed water bacteria-free.
Drawbacks: There is no child lock
Customer Rating: 4.4 stars
7 Blue Star Opulus 8 L RO + UV + UF + IBT + Alkaline Water Purifier with Copper Impregnated Activated Carbon (Black)
This Blue Star water purifier is designed to ensure that every sip of water one takes is safe to drink. It includes a 7-stage filtration procedure to ensure that one is drinking safe and pure water. This water purifier has an 8-L big tank that can hold enough water for a large family. This water purifier also uses Immuno Boost technology to deliver alkaline antioxidant water that helps boost your immunity so you don't get sick as often.
Drawbacks: 8L storage might not suffice
Customer Rating: 4.2 stars
Pureit by HUL Copper+Mineral RO+UV+MF 8 L RO + UV Water Purifier with Copper Charge Technology (black & copper)
The Pureit Copper+ 8 L Water Purifier allows you to drink clean, safe, and filtered water. It includes two water dispensing choices, allowing users to choose between standard RO water and copper-charged RO water based on their preferences. Furthermore, this water purifier features innovative copper charge technology, which infuses copper into RO-purified water. It also includes a copper auto-cleaning technology, which ensures that the water is always freshly enhanced.
Drawbacks: There is no child-lock
Customer Rating: 4.4 stars
KENT Ultra Storage 8 L UV + UF Water Purifier (Blue)
Install this elegant wall-mountable Kent Ultra Storage 7 L UV + UF Water Purifier in homes to keep water-borne diseases at bay. This elegant and small water purifier uses a Double Purification Process and Computer Controlled Operation to clean the drinking water. It is also suitable for tap/municipal water supply and home use.
Drawbacks: There is no overflow protection
Customer Rating: 4.4 stars
10. KENT Gold Optima (11016) 10 L Gravity Based + UF Water Purifier (White, Blue)
With this KENT Water Purifier, one may live a healthy lifestyle by drinking only clean and pure water. It has a storage capacity of up to 10 litres, making it suitable for both medium and small-sized families. This purifier is made of high-quality food-grade plastic, which ensures its endurance and sturdiness. KENT water purifier has been tested and certified for quality and performance by world-renowned laboratories such as the WQA and NSF in the United States. It has a Hollow Fiber Hydrophilic UF membrane with 0.1-micron pores that are impenetrable to bacteria or cysts.
FAQs
What is RO (Reverse Osmosis)?
RO water filters use a special layer that lets only clean water go through, blocking bigger dirty particles.
Does RO Water Taste Better?
Some people wonder about the water's taste. RO filters take out minerals from water, which can make it taste plain. That is why top brands add a feature to put minerals back in.
Can We Save the Water That is Wasted?
RO filters waste some water. This makes some people unsure about using them. However, newer filters have features to save more water.
How Much Does It Cost to Keep RO Filters Running?
In the first year, it does not cost much to keep your RO filter working. You just need to clean it now and then. Filters should be changed every 6 months to a year, depending on how much you use them and your water quality.
What's TDS in Water?
Water can have tiny things like salt and minerals in it. This mix of stuff is called Total Dissolved Solids (TDS).