Best Way To Pass An Oral Drug Test: Which Saliva Detox Product Is Best – Gum Or Detox Mouthwash?

Saliva drug testing is becoming more popular. It’s insidious, and dangerous. In this complete guide, I’m going to tell you exactly how to pass one.
The problem with passing a saliva drug test is that it can be administered on the spot, it’s cheap, and you don’t need much training. That’s why it’s becoming more popular.
But there are positives about facing one as a user or smoker, including the fact that there are several saliva detox products out there which work to mask the toxins.
So, in the next five minutes, you are going to learn everything you need to know to do just that. I’ll talk you through some tips to help you clear out the toxins faster, talk about using gum to pass a drug test (both normal gum and specialist gum), and tell you about Oral Clear saliva neutralizing gum.
A saliva drug test is really problematic, should you face one and not be prepared.
There are several reasons why they are so dangerous:
● Can be administered practically on the spot
● Don’t require specialist training to administer
● Are cheap and accurate
● They look for just as many drugs as any other type of test
A mouth swab will be used to collect a sample, focusing collection of the sample on the gumline and under the tongue where drug metabolites tend to gather.
That swab is dipped into a test container that contains panels which will react if they detect the substance they are designed to react to, hence why it’s called a panel drug test.
They only have to give you a few minutes notice of the test, and anyone can do it pretty much on the spot. That’s what happens, and that’s why they are so dangerous.
The most common type of drug test is the five panel one, which looks for the following substances:
● Cannabis
● PCP
● Cocaine
● Opiates
● Amphetamines
Some more liberal companies only do a 4 panel test nowadays, that doesn’t look for cannabis use. But you certainly can’t count on that.
However, when you are tested you won’t know how many panels it will be tested against, it could be 12, or even 14 if they add additional substances.
So there’s no point in really worrying about what is looked for in any type of drug test, because you won’t know until you get the results. All you can do is make sure that you test clean.
Although you can’t use natural or everyday products to simply remove the toxins, or even mask them, what you can use them for is speed up the bodies removal process to shorten the time you could get caught during.
Mostly, drug metabolites are only detectable in saliva for up to 48 hours maximum, and for light users sometimes less than 24 hours.
But if you’re a regular user or daily smoker, then you could be detectable for 72 hours, or even slightly longer.
Drug metabolites appear in saliva and blood initially, but are then not detectable in either, as the metabolites are processed through the body to be eradicated through the bowels and bladder.
You can speed up that initial 24 – 72 hours by several hours by using the following to produce more saliva and move it through to your stomach quicker:
● Brush your teeth regularly. Not only does this create saliva, but it also dislodges some of the metabolites that gets stuck in the gumline. Every two or three hours, gently brush so your gums don’t bleed in order to dislodge them and move them out of your mouth.
● For the same reasons as number one above, use a good quality mouthwash product every few hours as well.
● Chew gum all the time. It moves saliva into your mouth and allows you to swallow it far more rapidly than normally.
● If you don’t, floss. Makes you do it at the end of each day. It makes your teeth and gums healthy. But more than that, it dislodges food trapped between the gums and cleans out the space where drug metabolites could get lodged.
The next best thing, which you should use alongside tips I’ve just given you, is to use a good quality saliva detox mouthwash product.
These are affordable and easy to use. The best one, Toxin Rid saliva mouthwash is only $30. For your money you will get a very small and discreet bottle that you can carry basically anywhere.
They are easy to use. Swill half of the liquid around in your mouth and spit the liquid out after about 15 seconds. Then repeat the process with the remainder of the liquid.
This will neutralize your saliva for about 15 – 30 minutes.
On the downside, you need to be out of sight to do this. Also, if you are searched before or after and you haven’t disposed of it, then there is physical evidence of trying to evade the drug test.
But if you know you are going to get notice, and can get out of sight, then simply carry this on you, keep it in your car, or in your locker, bag or wherever, and in just two minutes you can be clean for up to 15 minutes to pass that drug test.
The best thing you can do is use gum to pass a drug test. Not just any old gum though, but Oral Clear saliva neutralizing gum.
It’s actually not a gum at all. It’s a capsule that contains concentrated liquid. It’s discreet, and very powerful.
You can literally use this stuff with somebody in the room with you. Cup it in the palm of your hand, cough, and put your hand over your mouth and pop it in.
Then, pop the capsule between your teeth, move the liquid around (making sure to use your tongue to rub your gumline) and then swallow the lot.
It takes 30 seconds, is virtually invisible, and leave no traces. It’s the perfect crime.
That makes it perfect to take to a job interview, to carry while you are at work, or even to have in your car. It gets you out of any type situation because there is no visible product.
Even if somebody sees you put something in your mouth, you can just say it’s normal gum and swallow it before they can ask to see.
The reason why people search for an Oral Clear gum alternative is simple. It’s the cost of the stuff.
A single capsule of Oral Clear costs $90. Obviously, that sounds a lot of money for a small capsule.
But forget the physical thing in your hand. What matters is its ability to mask and neutralize drug toxins for 15 minutes while you are drug tested.
If you are sitting by the side of the road with a cop in front of you, or you are asked to do a drug test at the end of an interview for a great job, or on the job and you need to keep that job, then you sure as hell in that moment wouldn’t see $90 as expensive.
So forget Oral Clear alternatives, and only go for the cheaper mouthwash products if you know you won’t face immediate, on the spot testing.
I always carry this at work. We use forklifts and can be randomly drug tested. It’s a quota thing every quarter.
I just keep it inside my shirt pocket. Discreet, and nobody is going to see it even if they search you (which doesn’t usually happen anyway).
I get 15 minutes notice of the test, because they are meant to give you 15 minutes so that the test isn’t corrupted by food or drink.
I simply pop into my mouth and I’m good to go. Even though I’m a regular daily weed smoker, I haven’t been found out in three random drug test.
So in terms of saliva detox products, the best is undoubtedly Oral Clear gum.
The mouthwash products will do if you know you aren’t going to need to use them while observed, or with incredibly short notice.
But for my money, Oral Clear works and you will never get caught out using it.
It’s best to buy it from Test negative. Because it’s expensive, there are fakes out there, so don’t even think about buying it from a general marketplace site.
At Testnegative it’s $90 for a single capsule. It will last for about a year though, which means it’s going to cost you just 90 bucks a year to guarantee that you never get caught by an insidious, on the spot, oral drug test.