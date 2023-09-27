Best Way To Pass An Oral Drug Test: Which Saliva Detox Product Is Best – Gum Or Detox Mouthwash?

Although you can’t use natural or everyday products to simply remove the toxins, or even mask them, what you can use them for is speed up the bodies removal process to shorten the time you could get caught during.

Mostly, drug metabolites are only detectable in saliva for up to 48 hours maximum, and for light users sometimes less than 24 hours.

But if you’re a regular user or daily smoker, then you could be detectable for 72 hours, or even slightly longer.

Drug metabolites appear in saliva and blood initially, but are then not detectable in either, as the metabolites are processed through the body to be eradicated through the bowels and bladder.

You can speed up that initial 24 – 72 hours by several hours by using the following to produce more saliva and move it through to your stomach quicker:

● Brush your teeth regularly. Not only does this create saliva, but it also dislodges some of the metabolites that gets stuck in the gumline. Every two or three hours, gently brush so your gums don’t bleed in order to dislodge them and move them out of your mouth.

● For the same reasons as number one above, use a good quality mouthwash product every few hours as well.

● Chew gum all the time. It moves saliva into your mouth and allows you to swallow it far more rapidly than normally.

● If you don’t, floss. Makes you do it at the end of each day. It makes your teeth and gums healthy. But more than that, it dislodges food trapped between the gums and cleans out the space where drug metabolites could get lodged.

How To Use Saliva Detox Mouthwash Products