BetWinner Promo Code, use VIP365WIN

Using the BetWinner promo code is a very simple procedure. Players can do this during registration to access the site's bonuses. The step-by-step guide below instructs users on using the promo code "VIP365WIN" to get the offers on the betting platform.

● First, visit the betwinner website via your mobile phone or PC to access the site's homepage. You may use the BetWinner's iOS or Android app to access the site's homepage.

● Next, tap the yellow 'Registration' button at the top of your screen. You will see 4 different registration methods: By Phone, One-click, By email, and Social networks and messengers.

● Whichever registration method you decide to use, BetWinner will request a few personal information such as your name, phone number, email, currency, password, etc.

● Afterwards, input the promo code "VIP365WIN" in the promotion code space.

● Then, choose the bonus you prefer between the sports and casino offers. Note that you can only claim one of these bonuses.

● Next, check the box at the bottom of the registration form to confirm that you're of legal age and accept the site's terms and conditions.

● Lastly, click 'Register' to complete your BetWinner registration procedure.

● After registration, players have to make their first deposit. These bonuses have a minimum deposit requirement to receive the offer.

● Immediately you deposit as a first-timer, BetWinner automatically credits your account with your chosen bonus.