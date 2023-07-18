Beyond Slim Reviews: Legit MLM Uses, Side Effects, Before and After Results?

Beyond Slim Reviews: Some people are talking about this group and I wanted to see what it is about. Maybe you have tried their product and now you want to know if you can earn money with them. So you came here to see if it is real or not. LISTEN carefully because I will tell you about the products, the group, the payment plan and how much MONEY you can really make with Beyond Slim.
Ray Faltinsky (picture on right) is Beyond Slim founder and boss. According to his bio, he is known for. Some people are curious about this company and I decided to check it out for myself. Maybe someone told you about the business chance or the products and you came here to make sure it is good.
The good news is I am going to tell you about the company, products and payment plan so you can make the right choice.
Beyond Slim Review (Company)
Beyond Slim Review
Beyond Slim is run by founder and boss Ray Faltinsky.
Beyond Slim is new and just started a few months ago from this post and their Facebook page was made July, 2020.
Beyond Slim Reviews (Products)
ZlipSlim
Beyond Slim products mostly are for health and wellness.
Their main product is ZipSlim, which is a weight loss supplement.
Beyond Slim does have some strong claims.
ZipSlim has both caffeine and caffeine-free types.
Both cost $239.90 for a monthly supply (60 servings). Cost Autoship comes to $159.90 a month.
One bag of thirty ZipSlim servings costs $119.95 ($79.95 autoship).
You can get a 12% discount if you are on a three month (in a row) autoship.
Beyond Slim Income Plan
Beyond Slim gives you money when you sell their products or get other people to join their plan. You can also get extra rewards for doing well or reaching higher levels.
How To Join Beyond Slim
You have to pay $99 every year to be a Beyond Slim member. I will tell you the truth about Beyond Slim unlike other reviews that you might see.
Is Beyond Slim a scam?
Let's look at the facts. We know who is behind the company. They have real products that you can sell to customers and their income plan encourages you to do that. So as a business, it is legal and fair.
The only problem I have is that the products are too expensive for what they are. For example, a month of Zipslim costs $239. Each serving has 530 mg of a "metabolic activation complex" that has many things and "Phytosome". But if they are talking about GreenSelect Phytosome, you can get other brands that have more than 500 mg per dose on Amazon/Walmart for $20 to $40 for a month.
Why is ZipSlim so expensive?
That is my only question. You can't have a company with a product that is too pricey or people won't buy it. If you have used ZipSlim and can tell me why it is worth more, please comment below.
Overall as a MLM company, it is legal and fair.
beyond slim CEO. He has launched more than 100 products around the world and made more than $1 billion in total sales
Before, he was involved with L'dara International and in 1995, he started FreeLife. L'dara International sold L'dara serum, a product that makes you look younger. Freelife focused on the weight loss MLM niche. It seems that L'dara International stopped business around mid 2017 and now Freelife's website is not working. Freelife's Facebook page was last updated mid-2017. Beyond Slim is very new and just started a few months ago from this post and their Facebook page was created July, 2020.
They have an address in Arizona on their website, but when I checked that it was UPS store. Maybe they have not changed their address on their website or the google maps has not changed for that location (which is unlikely). Let's see what products they have to offer..."
Beyond Slim Reviews (Products)
Beyond Slim products are made for health and wellness. Their main product is ZipSlim, which helps you lose weight.
Beyond Slim Product Zip Slim
They say that if you eat healthy and use ZipSlim, you can lose weight 3 times faster than just eating healthy. If you are not satisfied, you can get your money back (except shipping) within 90 days. One thing I liked about ZipSlim was that they have a version without caffeine. Many weight loss products have a lot of caffeine, so this is a good choice.
Both versions cost $239.90 for a one month supply (60 servings). If you order every month, you pay $159.90 per month. One pouch of ZipSlim (30 servings) costs $119.95 ($79.95 if you order every month).
If you order for 3 months in a row, you might get a 12% discount.
Beyond Slim Compensation Plan
Beyond Slim pays you money when you sell their products.
You can also get extra money for doing well and reaching higher levels.
Beyond Slim uses sales volume (BV) to calculate how much money you get.
BV is the amount of money from people buying products.
Buying one pouch of ZipSlim (30 servings) = 50 BV
Ordering every month (30 servings) = 50 BV
Loyal customer (orders after month 3) = 40 BV
You can only get up to 200 BV from each retail customer or seller you refer every month.
This is to stop people from cheating the system. Health benefits strawberry
Referral Points are another way to measure how much money you get.
Referral Points are counted every month like this:
Get 1 point for each new customer who buys regularly from you
Get 1 point for each new member you bring in who buys regularly (extra point if they also get a new customer who buys regularly in the same month)
Get 6 points when someone you brought in reaches a certain level
Any new customers or regular buyers give you 1 point a month for three months.
Beyond Slim Levels
There are 40 levels you can reach in their pay plan.
That's a lot.
I'll show you some pictures of them and you can also click here for more details.
GV means Group Volume and it's the amount of sales your team makes in five levels.
PRGV means Personally Recruited Group Volume and it's the amount of sales your own members make.
Customer Payments
Beyond Slim pays you "Customer Introduction Payment" for both one-time and regular orders from customers and members for the first 3 months. This pays you half of the amount of sales on new one-time and regular orders. After the first three months, it changes to Loyal Customer Payment.
Loyal Customer Payment
When you get to the 4th month of your regular orders, you can switch to this bonus. These are monthly rates and they depend on how many regular customers you have each month. get and keep 1 to 9 regular customers and get a 10% Loyal Customer Payment rate. get and keep 10 to 29 regular customers and get a 15% Loyal Customer Payment rate. get and keep 30 or more regular customers and get a 20% Loyal Customer Payment rate
These rates are doubled for the month if you do these things:
get five new regular customers
keep at least 80% of your regular customers
Repeat Payments
Beyond Slim pays you repeat payments through a team pay plan.
Beyond Slim limits their repeat team payments to five levels deep in total.
Team
Social Marketers 2 get repeat payments on one team level
Social Marketers 5 get repeat payments on two team levels
Influencers and higher get repeat payments on all five available team levels
You can get paid 10% of the amount of sales from ZipSlim orders.
The team limit depends on the level:
Quick Rewards
Quick Rewards are extra money you get for reaching a certain level soon:
become a Leader 1 in two months or less after joining and get $200 (extra $100 if you do it in one month)
become a Leader 2 in three months or less after joining and get $400
become a Leader 3 in four months or less after joining and get $1000
become a Leader 4 in five months or less after joining and get $1000
become a Leader 5 in six months or less after joining and get $1000
become a Leader 6 in seven months or less after joining and get $1200
become a Leader 7 in eight months or less after joining and get $1400
become a Leader 8 in nine months or less after joining and get $1600
become a Leader 9 in ten months or less after joining and get $2000
become a Silver Leader 1 in twelve months or less after joining and get $4000
become a Silver Leader 2 in one month or less after becoming a Silver Leader 1 and get $4500
become a Silver Leader 3 in two months or less after becoming a Silver Leader 1 and get $5000
become a Silver Leader 4 in three months or less after becoming a Silver Leader 1 and get $5500
become a Silver Leader 5 in four months or less after becoming a Silver Leader 1 and get $6000
become a Silver Leader 6 in five months or less after becoming a Silver Leader 1 and get $6500
become a Silver Leader 7 in six months or less after becoming a Silver Leader 1 and get $7000
become a Silver Leader 8 in eight months or less after becoming a Silver Leader 1 and get $8000
become a Silver Leader 9 in ten months or less after becoming a Silver Leader 1 and get $9000
become a Gold Leader 1 in twelve months or less after becoming a Silver Leader 1 and get $10,000
You will receive this money over three months.
You have to stay at your level to keep getting this money for these 3 months.
Level Bonus
You can get a one-time Level bonus for reaching Leader 1 and higher level:
You will receive this money over 3 months and you must stay at your level
Leadership Rewards Pool
Beyond Slim gives 2% of the total sales of the company every month to the Leadership Rewards pool. You can get shares from this pool if you have 12 or more Referral Points, and the number of shares depends on your rank.
Silver Influencers get 2 times their Referral Points in shares
Gold Influencers get 3 times their Referral Points in shares
Platinum Influencers get 4 times their Referral Points in shares
Diamond Influencers get 5 times their Referral Points in shares
Cost To Join Beyond Slim
You have to pay $99 every year to be their affiliate member.
Final Verdict
Now to answer if Beyond Slim is a scam or not, let's look at the facts. They are honest about who runs and owns the company. They have real products that you can sell to real customers and their payment plan has a good focus on retail. This means they are not a Pyramid scheme, so their business model is completely LEGIT! One thing I noticed is that most of their items are a bit expensive, other than that it looks pretty good. I mean they say you can lose weight three times faster with their products than just dieting:
What I want to know is what makes the ZipSlim so special that it costs $239 per month? That might make it hard to sell this product because to me it looks overpriced. But, if there are good reasons behind it and you know them please do tell me by commenting below. In general as a MLM company, it's 100% genuine. I hope you liked my Beyond Slim review and if you have any questions feel free to ask in the comments below…
