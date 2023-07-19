Binance Coin and Solana Prices Up, Will This Continue? Tradecurve Price To Reach a New ATH

The growing popularity of digital assets is beginning to change the paradigm of traditional investors. The recent price rally of Binance Coin (BNB) and Solana (SOL) contributes to the rising interest. Although these leading cryptos have hit a short-term snap, a new altcoin, Tradecurve, continues to outperform the market. Prepped for a 40% price surge, the price of TCRV is set to reach a new ATH in the coming days.
Binance Coin (BNB) Bullish – Will the Uptrend Continue?
In the last three days, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has been on a strong uptrend. Reacting at the $230 support level, the Binance Coin price jumped to as high as $250.34 today. However, after multiple attempts to break above this level, BNB Coin has dropped. At the time of this writing, Binance Coin trades at $246.2 after its rally.
The price rally started after the Binance AKRM launch caused a spike in the trading volume of BNB. With the BNB Chain hard fork scheduled for July 19, Binance Coin could see another rally. With the upgrade expected to improve security, many investors expect the price of Binance Coin to break above the $250 support. If this happens, the BNB coin could rally as high as $280 in the next week.
SOL Continues Price Surge, How High Will Solana Go?
Solana (SOL), popularly known as the Ethereum killer, has been a top performer this year. The price of the Solana coin has increased by more than 122% since the start of the year. This week, Solana continues to outperform. The Solana price has increased by 16.5% in the last seven days. As a result, Solana (SOL) has hit a monthly high at $22.71.
Just like Binance Coin, Solana has hit a snap at the $23 resistance level. However, Solana price predictions are bullish, predicting that the altcoin could conquer this level soon. If this happens, Solana will make a run for $26, after which the Solana coin will make an attempt at breaking above $30.
Tradecurve (TCRV) Prepares for 40% Price Surge
Tradecurve has shown more bullish momentum than other altcoins on this list, increasing by a remarkable 80%. While early investors are already in solid profits, the price of Tradecurve could increase even further. Based on its recent activity, a top crypto analyst has predicted that the token will increase as much as 40% in the coming week.
This price surge will help TCRV set a new trading high at $0.025 per token. The price increase is followed by a very fast-growing Tradecurve ecosystem, with 14,000 new users joining over the last few weeks. The platform is quickly gaining popularity as it would be the first in crypto where users will access the derivatives market.
Market experts believe the unique offering of Tradecurve could make it the next Binance. They’ve also pointed to Binance Coin being issued via a token sale like Tradecurve. From an initial price of $0.15, BNB is valued at $246. If Tradecurve follows this trajectory, we could see up to 100x price surge in 2023.
