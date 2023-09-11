Binance Coin (BNB) and Uniswap (UNI) Teeter on the Edge of Critical Support; All Eyes on Everlodge (ELDG) Presale Frenzy

New Delhi (India), September 9: Exchange tokens like Binance Coin (BNB) and Uniswap (UNI) are both major players in the crypto landscape. However, they find themselves in a bearish position, hovering dangerously close to critical support levels. Meanwhile, excitement is building around Everlodge (ELDG), a blockchain project that converges with real estate.
This weekly recap will delve into the latest developments surrounding BNB and Uniswap and the enthusiasm surrounding the Everlodge presale.
Summary
BNB is on the edge of a key support level, with its next price movement to be determined by market dynamics
Uniswap tests support and appears to be at a crossroads.
The frenzy around Everlodge continues as the presale experiences huge demand
Join the Everlodge presale and win a luxury holiday to the Maldives
Binance Coin (BNB) is the utility token of the biggest crypto exchange. BNB is also the native of the entire Binance ecosystem, which spans Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain. Moreover, it is also a key player in the blockchain space, ranking 4th by market cap.
However, in the previous week, BNB faced a bearish struggle. This puts it near a critical support level, meaning it could spiral if the support level fails to hold and momentum isn’t gathered.
Investors are closely monitoring BNB’s price action, and market sentiment could play a pivotal role in its next move. Nevertheless, the token is known for its resilience and will be fine either way.
Uniswap (UNI) is a well-known decentralized trading protocol. Its value proposition centers around facilitating automated trading of DeFi (decentralized finance) tokens. This makes Uniswap a key player in the DeFi ecosystem.
The previous week has been bearish for the decentralized exchange, which puts it close to the edge of a key support level. The shift in sentiment contributed to the dip in the price of Uniswap in addition to concerns over the broader market.
Meanwhile, traders are monitoring its performance, anticipating whether it will rally or break through the support and plummet further. The coming days promise to be exciting, with traders ready to make profits from either price movement.
Despite the decline in the price of BNB and Uniswap, the crypto community is buzzing with excitement over the Everlodge (ELDG) presale. The overwhelming participation is due to the promises to be a part of a ground-breaking investment opportunity. As a project that sits at the intersection between blockchain and real estate, the frenzy around its presale isn’t surprising.
As a unique property marketplace that allows users to fractionally or partially invest in vacation homes and other luxury properties on the blockchain, it is poised for adoption. Its vision centers around democratizing the real estate industry, which has long been associated with wealth and affluence. But with Everlodge, members can co-own luxury villas with as little as $100 and earn profit as their value increases.
Further, its robust ecosystem contributes to its appeal, which will include a marketplace, a Launchpad, a rewards club, and lending. The marketplace will allow fractional trading and investment in real estate on the blockchain, while the launchpad will allow property developers to raise capital.
The presale of this innovative project is ongoing, currently in stage 2 at $0.016 per token. Its significant growth potential is another appeal, which experts predict will soar by 4,000% in the coming months.
