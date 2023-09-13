Binary Options Brokers Ranking for 2023: Traders Union Update

Traders Union analysts have ranked over 20 binary options brokers and have updated their rating. The new Traders Union rating uses various criteria of interest to traders, such as the trading platforms and the number of instruments used, regulation, or the fees charged.
According to Traders Union analysts, the top 5 best binary options brokers for 2023 are:
Pocket Option
Pocket Option tops the Traders Union ranking and offers access to various instruments such as FX currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and stocks.
QUOTEX
QUOTEX’s binary options trading platform is one of the best in the industry. Traders can open accounts and fund them in 12 different currencies.
IQcent
IQcent is a regulated broker offering a web-based trading platform. It offers over 100 financial instruments to trade.
Binarium
Binarium offers rewards for options expiring in the money of up to 90%. Also, it offers a copy trading service.
Binary.com
Binary.com is one of the most experienced binary options brokers, having been active in the market for over 20 years. Moreover, it is a regulated broker.
Best binary options brokers by Traders Union: Full list
The Best Binary Options Brokers in 2023, according to Traders Union, are:
Pocket Option
QUOTEX
IQcent
Binarium
Binary.com
CloseOption
VideForex
ExpertOption
BinbotPro
Raceoption
The basic principle of binary options trading is for the options to expire in the money. Various types of options exist, but the simplest ones are call and put options. A call option is a bet that the market will rise, while a put option is a bet that the market will decline. An option can only be bought.
Binary options trading is a simple way to get involved in financial markets. Traders buy call or put options upon using technical and fundamental analysis on various instruments, such as traditional currency pairs and cryptocurrencies, stock indices, precious metals, and other commodities, etc. The only requirement for the option to be profitable is for it to expire in the money.
The Best Binary Options Brokers in 2023, according to Traders Union, are:
Pocket Option
QUOTEX
IQcent
Binarium
Binary.com
CloseOption
VideForex
ExpertOption
BinbotPro
Raceoption
The basic principle of binary options trading is for the options to expire in the money. Various types of options exist, but the simplest ones are call and put options. A call option is a bet that the market will rise, while a put option is a bet that the market will decline. An option can only be bought.
Binary options trading is a simple way to get involved in financial markets. Traders buy call or put options upon using technical and fundamental analysis on various instruments, such as traditional currency pairs and cryptocurrencies, stock indices, precious metals, and other commodities, etc. The only requirement for the option to be profitable is for it to expire in the money.