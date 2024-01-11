Bitget Referral Code is retx get Enjoy $4163 as welcome bonus

Bitget referral code is retx get $4163 as signup bonus. If you are new to Bitget crypto exchange using this referral code during signup you can claim $4163 signup bonus. After signup each time when you invite new user to bitget you will get commission share.
Bitget is a Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange that empowers over 20 million users across 100 countries with a focus on copy trading and various smart trading tools. The platform provides a wide range of crypto-related services, encompassing crypto-to-crypto trading, spot trading, futures trading, margin trading, copy trading, AI-powered trading bot, Launchpool, Launchpad, and earning services such as savings, staking, and crypto loans. Bitget is a proud partner of Lionel Messi, Adam DeVine, Juventus Football Club, PGL, Team Spirit, and DOTA 2 Bali Major
Bitget referral code 2024 is : retx
Enter email and password
Enter bitget referral code : retx
Verify your identity
Deposit usdt
And start trading
How To Claim $4163 USDT Using Bitget Referral Code
Deposit any amount above in usdt via p2p or from any other exchange or dex.
Open any position in future trade (long or short position) of any amount
You will get bonus of the amount you have open trade
Bitget is one of the best derivative exchange with 100s of pairs in futures.
Bitget boasts a vast array of over 500 listed crypto tokens, offering more than 500 spot trading pairs. Popular coins include BTC, ETH, BGB, XRP, PEPE, DOGE, SHIB, BNB, LTC, APT and more
Bitget features
Welcome to Bitget. We are one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges and the most trusted crypto social trading platform.
WITH BITGET, YOU CAN EARN:
- Trade futures: USDT-M/USDC-M/COIN-M
- Trade spot: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Bitget Token (BGB)
- Grid trade for spot or futures: automate your buy (long) and sell (short) orders
- Copy trade: follow an elite trader and copy their orders to trade Bitcoin (BTC) and 550+ coins
- Earn up to 20% APR with Bitget Earn’s Flexible Savings products
Industry-leading commissions
Messi invites you to join Bitget and start earning monthly passive income.
Bitget helps content creators, community leaders, social media influencers, and other KOLs to monetize their influence. Boost your passive income with high commissions!
Why join the Bitget Affiliate Program?
Bitget offers industry leading commissions to affiliates in a secure, transparent, and convenient trading environment.
Value-added services for affiliates
Bitget helps affiliates develop sustainable passive income in an all-round comprehensive way.
Invite friends to get up to 9000 USDT using bitget referral code : retx
Invite friends
Your friend can get up to 1000 USDT.
Friend deposits
Get 100 USDT in coupons.
Friend trades
Get up to 500 USDT in crypto vouchers
Conclusion On Bitget Referral
Retx is bitget referral code which gives signup bonus upto $4163. So enjoy exclusive cashback and discount when you register new bitget account. Read more information on bitget referral offer from here.