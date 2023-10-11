Bitstarz Promo Code, Use BESTOFSTARZ

Are you looking for how to claim the Bitstarz promotional offers? We’re here for you. Take advantage of Bitstarz’s welcome bonus spread across the first four deposits. The code BESTOFSTARZ gives players access to the welcome offer and more excellent rewards, including a VIP club.
Here’s a brief layout of what you’ll get when you use BESTOFSTARZ as the promo code at Bitstarz.
Use the promo code BESTOFSTARZ to activate the extensive welcome bonus, but it does not stop there. After claiming your reward for the 4th deposit, a weekly reload and free spins reward plan become available instantly.
Applying the BESTOFSTARZ grants access to all the packages available. However, you need to know where to apply them. Follow these steps to activate it.
● Go to the Bitstarz website and tap “Sign Up” at the top of the homepage.
● To proceed, tap the “Enter a Bonus Code” link.
● Type in "BESTOFSTARZ," select "Apply," and go back to the registration page.
● Tap the 'Start with Email' icon to enter your email.
● Click 'Continue' and select the 'Set Logins' icon to proceed.
● Input a username on the resulting page and tap 'Continue.'
● Set a password and tap 'Continue.'
● On the next page, choose your preferred currencies to proceed.
● Agree to the terms and conditions by clicking 'Confirm.'
● Next, click '€500 or 5 BTC + 180 Free Spins.'
● On the resulting page, tap 'Yes, Totally' to opt in for the bonus.
● Click the '+' button at the top of the resulting page to fund your account.
● Enter your deposit amount to complete the deposit process and get your bonus.
However, if you forget to enter the code on the signup page, there’s an alternative. Please follow the next steps.
● Log into your Bitstarz account using your email address and password.
● On the deposit page, enter the code BESTOFSTARZ in the space “Enter Bonus Code.”
● Click apply, and your promo code will become active.
● Proceed to fund your account with a real money deposit.
You must enter the promo code before funding your account. The code may not be applicable anymore once the casino confirms your deposit.
Take a look at what bonuses you’ll enjoy after loading the promo code BESTOFSTARZ in the bonus code space.
Bitstarz offers new customers a chance to depend less on their real money deposits. Register an account, use the promo code BESTOFSTARZ, and you can choose between 500 EUR or 5 BTC and still receive 180 free spins in the process. This offer spreads across your first four deposits.
Here’s an outline of the new players’ bonus.
● 1st deposit: 100% up to 100 EUR or 1 BTC and 180 free spins.
● 2nd deposit: 50% up to 100 EUR or 1 BTC.
● 3rd deposit: 50% up to 200 EUR or 2 BTC.
● 4th deposit: 100% up to 100 EUR or 1 BTC.
The first deposit’s free spins offer includes a 20 EUR minimum deposit requirement. You receive 20 free spins instantly; the rest is spread for the next 8 days, 20 daily. It becomes active after 24 hours.
● You can only continue receiving the bonuses if you don’t cancel them.
● The welcome package carries a 40x wagering requirement
● Different games contribute to the wagering requirements. Slots contribute 100%. Other titles like Video Poker, Table Games, Live Tables, and Bitstarz Originals offer 5%.
● The welcome package is only valid for 7 days after you create an account
● All bets will be deducted from your real cash account. The bonus balance will be touched once your cash balance is low
● The maximum bet to meet the playthrough requirements is 5 EUR.
● Please check the bonus’s terms and conditions page for a full list of games that do not contribute to the wagering requirement.
● The welcome bonus will become active immediately after your deposit is confirmed. Please contact the customer support for assistance if it does not appear.
● You should complete the free spins allotted within 24 hours.
The Monday reload bonus offer is another excellent package available after your 4th real money deposit. Fund your account and receive a 50% reload offer, up to 300 EUR. Here’s a quick summary of the offer.
● Make your 5th real money deposit on Mondays
● Receive up to 50% reload for your betting journey.
● Place bets on all casino games.
Terms and conditions:
● This bonus has a 40x wagering requirement
● It is available for 7 days after you receive them
● Only players who have verified their accounts through email can receive this offer
● The max bet to meet the requirements is 5 EUR
● Different games contribute to the wagering requirements, with Slots offering 100%.
The Wednesday free spins offer allows players to get free spins from their Wednesday deposits. Depending on the amount you fund your account with, you could get up to 200 free spins on the next day- Thursday.
Load your account with the different amounts on any Wednesday to receive an amount,
● 30 EUR: 20 free spins
● 80 EUR: 80 free spins
● 160 EUR: 200 free spins
Terms and conditions:
● This offer becomes available after making your 4th real money deposit.
● The maximum winnings from this reward is 100 EUR
● Wagering requirements stand at 40x
● The Slot machines contributing to the wagering requirements differ between countries. Please check the terms and conditions page.
● You may have to submit a KYC check before withdrawals are successful.
● Not all countries are eligible for this promo. Please check through the terms and conditions page.
Bitstarz has a straightforward method to use the promo code. However, using the code also means you should note the terms and conditions, including the wagering requirements. Let’s discuss how to start wagering with the different bonuses using the promo code. First, what is the wagering requirement?
The majority of the bonuses at Bitstarz have a 10x wagering requirement. Hence, you’ll need to wager the offer 40 times before submitting a payout request.
For example, if you receive a 50 EUR bonus carrying a 40x wagering requirement, the condition needs you to wager it 40 x 50 EUR.
Hence, 40 x 50 = 2000.
You’ll need to play up to 2000 EUR to complete the requirement. Play each round for 5 EUR; you will need 400 rounds to meet the wagering requirements.
Another important point to note is that different games contribute to the wagering requirements in various percentages. We’ve described them in the terms and conditions. Also, not all games will contribute to this rule. Check the terms and conditions for which games are also excluded.
Here’s how to use the promo code to place bets on your favourite games.
● Sign up for an account on Bitstarz and follow the steps above to enter the promo code.
● Fund your account to get the offer.
● Click on the games library to select a game of your choice. Ensure the games are available for your bonus.
● Enter your stake and play.
● The casino will remove the stake from your real cash account. If it is exhausted, they will begin deducting it from your bonus balance.
Here’s a review of other bonuses you’ll land after using the promo code for signup.
With the Level Up Adventure, you can grab a chance to share in a prize pool worth up to $70,000. This loyalty program comes with different levels, and the prize increases as you move through each level. Here’s how it works.
● Place real money bets on any casino game.
● Your level will increase with a progress bar you can monitor in promotions.
● Earn different prizes.
Terms and conditions:
● The tournament is available in 41 levels
● Levels 2-40 prizes carry a 10x wagering requirement, while the level 41 prize has a 1x wagering requirement.
● Table games and the Bitstarz Originals games (except Slots) contribute 5% to the wagering requirement. All Slot games of all kinds contribute 100% to the wagering requirement.
● Players at levels 2-39 will receive their prizes immediately. Players at levels 40 and 41 may have to wait up to 72 hours to receive their reward.
Play with the promo code BESTOFSTARZ, and you will join a raffle draw. Here’s a chance to win a Tesla Model Y. You receive a ticket each time you place up to 100 EUR for all casino games. Here are the terms and conditions:
● There is only one winner, and they may either get the car or settle for the cash equivalent (52,000 EUR).
● Entry into the raffle draw is after you make one or more deposits after creating your account.
● Multiple entries are allowed for the raffle draw
● Collect tickets by placing bets up to 100 EUR.
The Bitstarz promo code offers a direct point to join the excellent promotions. From the loyalty program to the impressive raffle draws you can play for $20,000 or win a Tesla Model Y.
Promo codes are only beneficial when you know how to apply them. This is why most players complain that such codes do not work. However, we have some top expert tips to help you navigate those mistakes and ensure you don’t miss out on any offers.
One big mistake you’ll make is not completing the KYC checks before funding your account with real cash. Bitstarz takes security very seriously and will restrict bonuses from unverified accounts.
Ensure you do not lose out on the best offers by verifying your identity through the mail sent to your email address. Also, submit the relevant documents whenever you’re prompted to.
All the bonuses at Bitstarz carry differing terms and conditions. A common example is the wagering requirements. While most bonuses have a 40x playthrough requirement, some have a 10x or 1x rule.
Also, check the conditions for which games are not eligible to contribute to the wagering requirements.
Since the welcome bonus has a 7-day validity period, you must plan your budget to fit in. This includes good bankroll management, allowing you to complete the wagering requirements spread across 7 days.
While the bonuses are open through the promo code, not all are worth claiming. We recommend studying each and settling for one. Bitstarz requires all players to choose one, and selecting all may lead to disqualification.
Bitstarz is an international company and has many countries on its ineligibility list. Look through the terms and conditions to confirm this. You stand a chance not to receive the bonuses if your country is on the ineligibility list.
All the bonuses at Bitstarz come with impressive features. Get started with an impressive 500 EUR or 5 BTC and 180 free spins offer, spread up to the 4th deposit. You can fully experience them by loading the promo code BESTOFSTARZ. We recommend regularly reviewing the bonus page since the casino updates its offers. Besides, several offers are available for you to choose from when you know how to apply the code.
Use the promo code BESTOFSTARZ to get a deposit match welcome offer and free spins.
No, the promo code doesn't expire. However, you must use the bonus you get from the code within 7 days.
You can enter the Bitstarz promo code on the registration or deposit pages.
No. Only selected casino games are available for the promo code.Kindly read through the terms and conditions of the bonus to find out.