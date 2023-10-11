Bitstarz Promo Code, Use BESTOFSTARZ

Applying the BESTOFSTARZ grants access to all the packages available. However, you need to know where to apply them. Follow these steps to activate it.

● Go to the Bitstarz website and tap “Sign Up” at the top of the homepage.

● To proceed, tap the “Enter a Bonus Code” link.

● Type in "BESTOFSTARZ," select "Apply," and go back to the registration page.

● Tap the 'Start with Email' icon to enter your email.

● Click 'Continue' and select the 'Set Logins' icon to proceed.

● Input a username on the resulting page and tap 'Continue.'

● Set a password and tap 'Continue.'

● On the next page, choose your preferred currencies to proceed.

● Agree to the terms and conditions by clicking 'Confirm.'

● Next, click '€500 or 5 BTC + 180 Free Spins.'

● On the resulting page, tap 'Yes, Totally' to opt in for the bonus.

● Click the '+' button at the top of the resulting page to fund your account.

● Enter your deposit amount to complete the deposit process and get your bonus.

Click Here to Claim Bitstarz Exclusive Offer

However, if you forget to enter the code on the signup page, there’s an alternative. Please follow the next steps.

● Log into your Bitstarz account using your email address and password.

● On the deposit page, enter the code BESTOFSTARZ in the space “Enter Bonus Code.”

● Click apply, and your promo code will become active.

● Proceed to fund your account with a real money deposit.

You must enter the promo code before funding your account. The code may not be applicable anymore once the casino confirms your deposit.