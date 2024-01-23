Bizdateup Technologies and Auric Angels: Championing EV Charging Innovation

New Delhi (India), January 23: In a significant move last year, Bizdateup Technologies Pvt Ltd, along with its brand Auric Angels, led a pivotal undisclosed investment in InfinityX Innovation Private Limited. This funding has been instrumental in driving forward InfinityX’s cutting-edge fast- charging technology for electric vehicles (EVs)

Meet Jain, CEO of Bizdateup Technologies, reflected on the investment: “The decision to invest in InfinityX Innovation aligns perfectly with our commitment to support groundbreaking technologies. This venture into the EV charging domain represents our belief in the transformative potential of electric vehicles and our dedication to contributing to a more sustainable future.”

Under the guidance of founder Satyam Raj, InfinityX has made substantial progress in addressing the long-standing challenge of EV charging times. The investment facilitated by Bizdateup and Auric Angels in 2022 has been a significant catalyst in this development.

The Collaborative Impact on the EV Industry