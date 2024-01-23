Bizdateup Technologies and Auric Angels: Championing EV Charging Innovation

New Delhi (India), January 23: In a significant move last year, Bizdateup Technologies Pvt Ltd, along with its brand Auric Angels, led a pivotal undisclosed investment in InfinityX Innovation Private Limited. This funding has been instrumental in driving forward InfinityX’s cutting-edge fast- charging technology for electric vehicles (EVs)
Meet Jain, CEO of Bizdateup Technologies, reflected on the investment: “The decision to invest in InfinityX Innovation aligns perfectly with our commitment to support groundbreaking technologies. This venture into the EV charging domain represents our belief in the transformative potential of electric vehicles and our dedication to contributing to a more sustainable future.”
Under the guidance of founder Satyam Raj, InfinityX has made substantial progress in addressing the long-standing challenge of EV charging times. The investment facilitated by Bizdateup and Auric Angels in 2022 has been a significant catalyst in this development.
Bizdateup Technologies and Auric Angels’ involvement as an aggregator in this investment underscores their foresight in identifying and supporting transformative EV technologies. This strategic initiative reflects their broader commitment to innovation and sustainability in the automotive sector.
A year after this strategic investment, the advancements by InfinityX in fast-charging technology are poised to revolutionize the EV market, enhancing the practicality and appeal of electric vehicles for everyday use.
Looking back at 2022, the collaborative investment by Bizdateup Technologies and Auric Angels in InfinityX Innovation stands as a hallmark of progress in sustainable transportation. This partnership not only highlights Bizdateup's role in fostering innovative startups but also signals a significant step towards a cleaner, more efficient future in electric vehicle technology.