BlockDAG Rolls Out a 4-Month Vesting Period with a $100M Initial Liquidity Amid Fluctuating ETH Price and SHIB's Market Movements

Presently, Ethereum is in a bearish trend, down by 3% recently, yet stable, with a 6% rise over the past week. Bulls must counteract this downward momentum, requiring strength and significant trading volume. Over the past 24 hours, the average trading volume increased by 30% to $14 billion, indicating heightened selling activity.

Like Bitcoin and other altcoins, ETH/USD is trending downward, though market players hope for a turnaround. However, current trajectories still lean towards a downward path, with selling likely to intensify below $3,300, potentially reaching lows of $3,000 by April 2024. A surge past $3,300 with robust volume could challenge this bearish view.

Shiba Inu: Rising Value and Increased Token Burn Impact

Shiba Inu, a prominent meme coin, has appreciated over 2% in the last day, reflecting rising investor confidence. Currently priced at $0.00002618, its market capitalization has slightly reduced to $15.64 billion but maintains a top 15 global ranking. Despite a 4% decrease last month, SHIB experienced a 22% increase over the week, with prices oscillating between $0.000021 and $0.0000278.