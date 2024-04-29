JOIN US
brandspot

BlockDAG Rolls Out a 4-Month Vesting Period with a $100M Initial Liquidity Amid Fluctuating ETH Price and SHIB's Market Movements

Last Updated 29 April 2024, 11:37 IST

BlockDAG, after a successful presale raising $21.4 million and distributing over 8.2 billion coins across ten batches, will commence operations bolstered by $100 million in initial liquidity and a set four-month vesting period to enhance trust and ensure fair investor participation.

Concurrently, Ethereum sees a pivot in its market trend, moving from bullish to bearish phases at a crucial technical point. Additionally, Shiba Inu's market cap has dropped slightly by 1.3%, now at around $15.64 billion. Let’s explore how this fluctuating market landscape affects the overall cryptocurrency environment and investor strategies.

Ethereum Trading: Signs of a Bearish Trend and Possible Reversal Indicators

Ethereum's market shows signs of decline, suggesting a persistent bearish phase. Essential technical signals confirm the shift from bullish to bearish. A rejection at the middle Bollinger Band and the $3,300 resistance mirroring the April 13 indicators points to ongoing bearish trends.

Presently, Ethereum is in a bearish trend, down by 3% recently, yet stable, with a 6% rise over the past week. Bulls must counteract this downward momentum, requiring strength and significant trading volume. Over the past 24 hours, the average trading volume increased by 30% to $14 billion, indicating heightened selling activity.

Like Bitcoin and other altcoins, ETH/USD is trending downward, though market players hope for a turnaround. However, current trajectories still lean towards a downward path, with selling likely to intensify below $3,300, potentially reaching lows of $3,000 by April 2024. A surge past $3,300 with robust volume could challenge this bearish view.

Shiba Inu: Rising Value and Increased Token Burn Impact

Shiba Inu, a prominent meme coin, has appreciated over 2% in the last day, reflecting rising investor confidence. Currently priced at $0.00002618, its market capitalization has slightly reduced to $15.64 billion but maintains a top 15 global ranking. Despite a 4% decrease last month, SHIB experienced a 22% increase over the week, with prices oscillating between $0.000021 and $0.0000278.

In the last day, SHIB's burn rate has escalated by approximately 2200%, eliminating 1.84 million tokens. This increase, coupled with optimistic market activity, fosters positive outlooks. SHIB encountered resistance at $0.000027, aiming for $0.00005. Support stands at $0.000026, with potential declines to $0.000025. Increased selling pressure could push prices below $0.000009, suggesting a bearish trend. These dynamics keep SHIB price forecasts highly relevant among investors.

BlockDAG’s Initial Success & Strategic Vesting Plan

BlockDAG has reached its tenth stage, amassing $21.4 million through its ongoing presale. Following the unveiling of DAGpaper at a significant event in Las Vegas Sphere, BlockDAG now explores new frontiers, teasing a promotional keynote video on the moon. With a clear roadmap that includes a six-month mainnet launch and an ambitious target of $600 million by 2024, analysts predict a potential 30,000x return for BlockDAG, ranking it among the top cryptocurrencies to buy.

Upon launch, BlockDAG will be supported by $100 million in liquidity and apply a vesting strategy to uphold project stability and long-term objectives. This approach aims to stabilize the market and mitigate volatility. Additionally, a vesting period is introduced for presale coin holders to protect the coin's value and emphasize a commitment to responsible distribution.

Furthermore, BlockDAG showcased a keynote video at Shibuya Crossing, a vibrant Tokyo hotspot known for its extensive foot traffic and global fame. This creative strategy marks BlockDAG's efforts to capture the cryptocurrency market's attention. By utilizing such a well-known location, BlockDAG significantly enhanced its visibility and sparked considerable interest in its new cryptocurrency offering, demonstrating the impact of strategic marketing in the competitive crypto space.

Final Thoughts

Ethereum currently exhibits a bearish breakout pattern, facing downward pressures, while Shiba Inu experiences a surge amid bullish market conditions, enhancing prospects for SHIB price predictions.

Meanwhile, BlockDAG has implemented a vesting period for coins acquired during the presale to emphasize sustainable growth, aligning investor interests with the project's long-term success.

This strategic move is highlighted by the presale's achievement in raising $21.4M and distributing over 8.2B coins, positioning BlockDAG as a top cryptocurrency investment opportunity.

Invest in the BlockDAG Presale Now:

Website: https://blockdag.network

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

(Published 29 April 2024, 11:37 IST)
