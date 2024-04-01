BlockDAG’s Keynote Brings More Traction as Presale Nears $10M Mark Amid TRON Price Dip and Chimpzee NFT Launch

BlockDAG (BDAG) has emerged as a significant player in the presale market, with its popularity surging after its keynote debuted on the digital screens of Tokyo's Shibuya Crossing. This event, where the project unveiled its $600 million milestone for 2024 and its ambitions to secure a spot among the top 50 on crypto ranking platforms like Coinmarketcap and CoinGecko, significantly boosted its visibility and attracted a wave of investments, totaling over $9.9 million so far.

With its sights set on rivalling industry giants such as Bitcoin, Helium, and Kaspa, BlockDAG is positioning itself as a lucrative investment with a potential for 5000X returns. To put it into perspective, early investors who purchase BDAG coins at the current price of $0.003 are looking at an ROI of approximately 1566% upon the project's launch at $0.05.

In addition to its ROI appeal, BlockDAG is making crypto mining more accessible to the masses. The project offers a range of mining solutions, including its cutting-edge X-series mining rigs, a cloud mining service, and a mining app available on both the Apple Store and Google Play.