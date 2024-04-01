BLUM India Unveils a Spectacular Experience Centre in Bangalore

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 1: BLUM, the global leader in innovative kitchen and furniture fittings, is proud to announce the opening of its newest experience centre in Bangalore, in partnership with Fabluxe Home Solutions. Strategically situated at 2, 110 Rashtriya Vidyalaya Rd., Vishweshwarapura, Mavalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560004, this cutting-edge facility promises to revolutionize the way customers experience BLUM's premium solutions in the heart of Bangalore.

The new BLUM experience centre was inaugurated by Mr. Nadeem Patni, Managing Director, BLUM India, and Mr. Preet Shah and Mrs. Ashita Shah, Directors, Fabluxe Home Solutions. BLUM offers top-quality, "made in Austria" furniture fittings to its customers in trade, the furniture industry, the interior design segment, and end consumers keen on bringing creative furniture ideas to life. The fittings manufacturer is a family-owned company rooted in Austria, delivering customer-centric furniture hardware solutions to their global clientele. BLUM has been represented in India for more than 20 years, offering innovative fittings for the furniture industry.

BLUM's partnership with Fabluxe Home Solutions brings its renowned range of products closer to customers in Bangalore, providing them with direct access to the latest in functional and ergonomic design for modern living spaces.

Mr. Nadeem Patni BLUM, Managing Director, BLUM India, said, "We are delighted to inaugurate the BLUM Experience Centre in Bangalore, marking a significant milestone in our journey to redefine excellence in furniture fittings. This partnership with Fabluxe Home Solutions epitomizes our dedication to delivering superior quality and innovation to the vibrant community of this city. Customers can now engage directly with our products during the immersive experience, discovering the countless ways they can enhance their homes.”

Mr. Preet Shah and Ms. Ashita Shah, Directors of Fabluxe Home Solutions, said, "We are immensely proud to collaborate with BLUM, the global leader in innovative kitchen and furniture fittings, to bring their exceptional range of products closer to the residents of Bangalore. The opening of our partnership's newest experience centre signifies a commitment to delivering top-notch quality and cutting-edge design to our valued customers. Together with BLUM, we look forward to transforming living spaces and providing an unparalleled experience that combines functionality with elegance."

The new experience centre boasts an extensive array of BLUM's signature products, including advanced drawer systems, hinges, lift systems, and seamless motion technologies. Visitors can expect to engage with interactive displays, receive expert guidance from trained staff, and gain valuable insights into how BLUM's solutions can elevate the functionality and aesthetics of their living spaces.

The opening of the BLUM Experience Centre marks a significant milestone in BLUM's mission to inspire and delight customers worldwide with its exceptional range of products and solutions.