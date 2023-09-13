BNB (BNB) and Uniswap (UNI) Battling the Bear Market, While Pomerdoge (POMD) Is Projected To Return 17x Soon

Studying the crypto market chart and following the latest news and updates helps investors to take actionable steps toward growing their investment portfolio. With the market statistics, investors can decide which token to sell, hold, or buy to have a high ROI in the future. The market charts show that BNB (BNB) and Uniswap (UNI) are experiencing a downtrend. Meanwhile, based on its unique use cases, analysts project a 17x profit on Pomerdoge (POMD) soon.
While BNB (BNB) was on its way to a resurgence last month, the token fell victim to a hack. A cryptocurrency wallet that is linked to the BNB Smart Chain exploit had three of its positions liquidated. This seems to have affected the market activity of the token. BNB's price has fallen by 13% in the last 30 days. However, in the last few days, the token price has declined by slightly 2%, with crypto enthusiasts optimistic of a resurgence soon.
On August 30th, The BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) network was upgraded. This shows Binance’s commitment to improving the network performance and building a stronger reputation for the platform. Although the token is on a downtrend, veterans have predicted a bullish market for BNB before 2023 runs out. If that happens, the token could trade above $340 witnessed in April this year very soon.
A recent transfer from the Solana blockchain to the Ethereum blockchain has led to various speculations about a possible massive token sell-off amid the FTX exchange bankruptcy proceedings. Uniswap (UNI) was a major token of this transfer, with $1.8 million Uniswap tokens transferred.
In turn, the transfer has ignited more intriguing interests from investors. Although Uniswap is experiencing a downtrend, analysts are optimistic of a resurgence soon. The token has lost 28% of its value in the last 30 days. The market activity shows that the token is sliding deeper into the bear market which is a source of concern for its holders. Can Uniswap pull a resurgence? The next few weeks will determine.
While Uniswap and BNB are battling the bear market, Pomerdoge is gaining attention, with more than 214 million tokens sold so far. The new P2E gaming platform will connect players across the world, allowing interaction while playing a fun and competitive game.
Pomerplace, the Pomerdoge marketplace, comes with a lot of exciting experiences. Users can trade off their avatars and other in-game items and earn profits in the marketplace. Also, users will be eligible to get a percentage of revenue from the Pomerdoge’s gaming platform (Pomergame). There is a collection of 7,777 NFTs which is available to presale buyers of the token.
The Pomerdoge is on presale, with the POMD token sold for $0.0115. Crypto analysts have projected a massive 17x increase in the token price soon.
Cyberscope and SolidProof have audited the platform. The token's liquidity will be locked for life to prevent an event of a rug-pull scenario. Now is the best time to invest in the project. As most experienced investors know, investing into solid projects early is where significant gains are often made.
