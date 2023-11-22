BNB Whales Have Their Eye On A Potential Mega Bonus On Bitcoin Spark

Cryptocurrency whales are always looking for the following significant projects to invest in for massive profits. These whales usually reside on existing projects that have already achieved enormous popularity in the crypto industry and are generally heavily rewarded for early entrance. Whales move large sums of cryptocurrencies and usually invest a lot of capital, which, in some cases, may influence a digital currency's overall direction and sentiment. Recently, BNB whales have been eyeing Bitcoin Spark ahead of its mega bonus event to finalize the ongoing ICO event.

What is a Crypto Whale?

A crypto whale is an individual in the organization of a large volume of a specified cryptocurrency. The volume aspect of defining whales still needs to be clarified. Some crypto enthusiasts dictate that the book depends on the digital asset's market capitalization. For instance, whales in larger projects are usually regarded if they hold at least $1 million worth of digital assets in the given ecosystem.

However, on smaller projects, the volume is usually calculated from the total supply of assets as a percentage and usually settles at 3%-5% of the token supply. Whales typically play a significant role in dictating the direction of a given cryptocurrency. If whales join a new platform, the platform's digital assets will likely explode. Their interests are usually tracked by institutions and retail investors who follow their investment, increasing the digital asset's overall trading volume and volatility.

Bitcoin Spark, the future of decentralization