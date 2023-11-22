BNB Whales Have Their Eye On A Potential Mega Bonus On Bitcoin Spark

Cryptocurrency whales are always looking for the following significant projects to invest in for massive profits. These whales usually reside on existing projects that have already achieved enormous popularity in the crypto industry and are generally heavily rewarded for early entrance. Whales move large sums of cryptocurrencies and usually invest a lot of capital, which, in some cases, may influence a digital currency's overall direction and sentiment. Recently, BNB whales have been eyeing Bitcoin Spark ahead of its mega bonus event to finalize the ongoing ICO event.
What is a Crypto Whale?
A crypto whale is an individual in the organization of a large volume of a specified cryptocurrency. The volume aspect of defining whales still needs to be clarified. Some crypto enthusiasts dictate that the book depends on the digital asset's market capitalization. For instance, whales in larger projects are usually regarded if they hold at least $1 million worth of digital assets in the given ecosystem.
However, on smaller projects, the volume is usually calculated from the total supply of assets as a percentage and usually settles at 3%-5% of the token supply. Whales typically play a significant role in dictating the direction of a given cryptocurrency. If whales join a new platform, the platform's digital assets will likely explode. Their interests are usually tracked by institutions and retail investors who follow their investment, increasing the digital asset's overall trading volume and volatility.
Bitcoin Spark has been considered the future of decentralization in Web3 following its initiatives to devolve power to its community members. Centralization has been a significant concern, especially on major blockchains, including Bitcoin. Bitcoin Spark's proof of process consensus mechanism will also allow mining activities but in a more decentralized organization. The network has a special algorithm that standardizes rewards in the ecosystems to discourage linear reward distribution. Bitcoin Spark miners can earn more, but replicating their increased efforts will also be required to settle their rewards. In other words, users who contribute more by executing more mining activities will earn more rewards than those who contribute less.
The rewards will be calculated algorithmically by the platform's smart contract layer. The calculation will be done on the rewards layer of the smart contract, and the information will be sent to the execution layer for allocation. The execution layer will be directly linked to the mining pools, automating the allocation process.
Bitcoin Spark shines amid incoming mega bonus
Bitcoin Spark's ICO phase ten is trending due to an incoming mega bonus that whales from significant ecosystems such as BNB are waiting for. The project's developers announced a grand ending of the ICO by initiating an exclusive giveaway for community members. The mega bonus event will give investors another chance, besides the ICO, to get more tokens for their portfolio at discounted rates. The community is waiting for official communication from the developers, which will be relayed through the platform's social channels. To get updates on the bonus event, investors ought to follow Bitcoin Spark’s social platforms.
Learn more about Bitcoin Spark on:
Website: https://bitcoinspark.org/