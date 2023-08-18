Bonds are the newest investment in town - but should you invest?

New Delhi (India), August 18: Making, keeping, and growing money are three entirely different skills. You might be a pro at making money, but financial freedom will always be a distant dream if you cannot keep it and grow it.

Growing your money is not just about working harder but working smarter. And that's where investing comes into play. It's reliable to help you build a retirement corpus, achieve your financial goals, and even create wealth.

But with many investment options available, choosing the right one can feel overwhelming.

The choices are many, from stocks and mutual funds to FDs and real estate. Each one has its own set of benefits and risks, and what works for one might not work for another.

Today, we will discuss one investment option that can be a game-changer when used right - Bonds.

Understanding Bonds