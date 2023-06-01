Brain Training for Dogs Review: Adrienne Farricelli

And the best part?
I'm a dog trainer and owner of 3 different dog breeds and I will tell you the truth about this program. You will find out if this is the right system for you and your dog.
What is Brain Training 4 Dogs?
Dogs are our best friends, but they don't always behave well or listen to us. Many dog owners need help with training their dogs, but they don't know where to go or what programs are the best for them.
That's why Brain Training 4 Dogs is here!
Brain Training 4 Dogs uses two things to help improve dog behavior: obedience training and brain games. This helps to stop or reduce behavior problems and other obedience issues that dogs have.
This kind of training works for all ages of dogs and is very good for puppy training!
Benefits of using dog mind training:
• Makes trust stronger
• Makes self-esteem higher
• Makes learning faster
• Makes confidence levels better
Some dog experts only focus on obedience behavior and forget about play and games. But Adrienne Farricelli's top-rated dog training includes games as a very important part of training dogs.
Think about it this way...
Do you learn better when you do the same boring thing over and over again, without any reward, games, or your favorite hobbies or toys?
No, you don't.
The same is true for your dog. They want to have fun and, as we all know, adding some fun makes your dog pay more attention to learning.
Plus...
It's fun for you too!
What is the best brain training for dogs?
The best brain training for dogs is a system that has both brain games for dogs and basic obedience skills using training videos. You can watch these videos and see how a professional dog trainer teaches. These videos show you step-by-step how to play brain games with your dog.
And, while I've read many brain training books, the videos really help me understand how to play the games. While brain training books are great tools to have, videos show you more when it comes to dog training!
This type of dog brain training system gives you and your dog the best of both worlds...
Skills to listen to you and...
Brain exercises for dogs are fun!
This powerful combination makes your basic obedience routine more interesting and exciting.
Does this sound like your dog...
They do what you want during training sessions but later act differently in situations or act like you never trained them at all! They like to show their bad behaviors in front of people, especially your neighbors who judge you!
This was my German Shepherd!
And, you know German Shepherds are strong breeds that can easily control their handlers when they are not trained well.
So, what does this mean when it comes to brain-training games for dogs?
What it means is that...
We know more now about how dogs think than we ever did, and new effective dog training methods like Adrienne Farricelli's Brain Training for Dogs course use the latest in these discoveries for your dog's training.
This unique dog training method has three main benefits:
• Your dog wants your attention in positive ways that help them listen to you.
• Your dog follows commands better without using old methods of force and dominance.
• Challenging games give your dog a brain workout that makes them want more!
Let's take a closer look inside my Brain Training for Dogs review and see what the program offers.
# What do you get when you buy the program and log in as a member?
I bought the latest version of the program to write this review of brain training for dogs. Here is what you will get when you buy it:
- A special area for members only that is easy to follow. Each step has its own explanation and training video.
- A guide to teach your dog good behavior and stop bad habits (like jumping).
- The latest and best information about dog training in one place.
- Real examples of how to train your dog the way you want (like a service dog that has behavior problems).
- A fun and positive way to train your dog without force or punishment.
And a bonus that I really like in this review...
- "Ask Adrienne", a place to send your questions about brain training to a professional dog expert!
Tip from the trainer: Many dog owners don't know where to get the right advice for their dogs. But "Ask Adrienne" makes it easy! Just ask a professional dog trainer your question about brain training for dogs!
You can log in to the member's area from anywhere in the world if you have an internet connection. This makes it easy for busy owners to train their dogs.
And there is more...
There is a new forum for members to talk about their dog's training. You can visit it sometimes to get help and advice from other members. You can also help other members if you want.
# How does Brain Training for Dogs work and help me?
Brain Training 4 Dogs uses 21 fun games for your dogs, and 5 courses that teach you from easy to hard training. It is like going to school.
- Preschool
- Elementary School
- High School
- University (College)
- Graduation
and the hardest dog brain training...
- Einstein (super-smart level!)
Look at what your dog can do with training and patience!
Each lesson has the same parts, so you know what to expect.
- Introduction: At the start of every lesson, you will see what you need and what you want to teach your dog.
- How to train: This part tells you how to teach your dog the action or behavior step by step.
- Troubleshooting problems: Here Adrienne tells you what might go wrong if your dog does not do what you want and how to fix it.
- Increasing the challenge: You need this part to make sure your dog remembers what you taught and can use it in other situations.
- The exam: Get ready to test your dog's skills and see what they learned. This part tells you how well your dog did the training or if they need more practice.
Now let me tell you about each level and course so you can see how exciting the training is...
Sections: Brain Training 4 Dogs Review
The course is easy to follow. You learn new things step by step.
So, if you try to skip to a higher level, like University, but you have not finished the Elementary series, then it will be harder for you to succeed.
You have to do the sections in order and finish the previous ones to see real results.
Each section has an introduction page that has links for each lesson that you need for that section. This helps you to know what to do next and how to learn.
Each lesson has a list of what things you need at the top of the page so you do not have to look for them when you are training. There are buttons on each page to help you go to the next lesson, or go back to a previous lesson if you need to remember something.
Do you like helpful tips that are easy to read and understand?
Then you will like how Adrienne made the program!
Useful details, like training tips, are at the end of every lesson. And you just have to move your mouse over words you do not know to see what they mean.
It is so easy!
Some online programs have small letters and boring colors. But not Brain Training 4 Dogs!
Letters are big and easy to read with many pictures and diagrams to show you the exercises and help you understand what you need to do to learn the lesson in the section. Different colors make important text stand out.
You can even print out the words list if you like reading on paper better than on screen.
I wanted people who are not sure about their dog's skills to get a good review of Brain Training For Dogs, so I explained each section in detail so that you can see what the program has.
What is a review without telling you more about the program, right?
Here is how the courses and sections work in my Brain Training for Dogs review guide.
Introduction
You have to read the things they give you to start your dog's brain training. These things help you to know what will happen, how to do the program, and the basics of dog training.
The Introduction is meant to help you do well, so do not skip this section!
Obedience Lessons
After the Introduction are the basic Obedience lessons. These lessons are easy to understand because Adrienne gives you different ways to train for many of the lessons. So, if your dog does not learn one way, do not give up!
You can choose the way that works best for your dog's learning. Some of the sections use things or props that you mostly have already, to help you train if you are doing this program by yourself.
Section 1 Preschool
This is the main section for the whole course and the first section after Obedience. In Preschool your dog learns how to use his amazing brainpower to listen to your commands.
Inside the Preschool section, you will learn these important skills:
• 'Target Train' so they pay attention to you (but you can also use 'targeting' to teach other tricks, like opening a door for you!). Line 2
• A secret way to help your dog learn to look into your eyes for good communication.
• The start of the brain training games with the 'airplane game' is to get your dog to look into your eyes and listen to you. Line 5
Trainer's Tip: If you can do well with the 'airplane game' to get your dog looking at your eyes when indoors, then think about how much attention you can get outdoors!
Learn these amazing skills that will impress your friends:
• How to teach your dog to remember the names of all their toys and fetch them on command.
• How to make your dog do twists and turns between your legs like a pro.
• How to play a fun game with your dog that will make them follow you everywhere
If you think these brain games are too hard for you and your dog, don't worry. You can always go back to the previous module and practice more. You need to master all the basics before moving on or your dog will get confused.
Take your time and enjoy the training and you'll see great results!
Module 7 Einstein (genius-level training games)
Do you want a dog that's smarter than most kids?
Then you need to try these genius-level dog brain training games.
With these games, your dog will learn how to:
• Play the piano (maybe not like Mozart, but close enough)
• Sort colorful rings by size and color better than a toddler
• And even how to tidy up their own toys (if only they could do the laundry too)
Trainer's Tip: These brain games are not just for fun. They also help your dog become more obedient, responsive, and reliable. They are not just games, they are life skills that improve your bond with your dog.
But that's not all...
You'll also get 7 training videos for awesome tricks, like:
• Dance
• Shake hands
• Take a Bow
• Play dead
• Rollover
• Cover your Eyes (‘Shame on You’)
• and Howl on command!
And of course, you'll also learn all the basic obedience commands:
• drop it
• sit
• stay
• come
• heel and…
so much more!
Don't miss this opportunity to train your dog. Every day is a chance to make your dog smarter and happier. Think of all the fun places you could go with your well-trained, brainy dog...
Need help with training your puppy?
That's why I wrote this detailed review on Brain Training for Dogs so that new puppy owners know they'll get everything they need to train their new puppy with ease.
## Module 2 Primary School
After your pup learns the basic skills, it's time to make her better at them! This module helps your pup use her senses to follow your requests.
The fun brain games in this module are:
- 'Treasure Hunting' game to keep boredom away and increase mental alertness (this game reduces bad behaviors).
- Another fun game to keep your pup out of trouble using mental stimulation is called 'the muffin game'.
- And finally, 'the ball pit game' gives your pup more exercise while dealing with their high energy.
Trainer's Tip: These games need some supplies and other things that you'll probably have at home. For example, tennis balls and a muffin tin. You may want to also get some better treats and rewards if your pup is harder to motivate during training.
## Module 3 Secondary School
After Primary, Secondary comes next. Get ready for more challenging games to teach your pup!
Want to learn how to calm your pup down on cue?
Then you'll love these exciting games:
- The 'jazz up and settle down' teaches your pup how to settle down after quickly being hyped up.
- The 'bottle game' lets your pup explore their paw-to-eye coordination while improving mental focus and awareness.
- If you want your pup to improve their confidence around water, then try the 'bobbing for treats' game.
I enjoyed this section because teaching your pup how to calm down on cue lets you have more control of your pup when outdoors in public, or as the beginning of teaching more advanced skills and games.
Looking for scent work games to use your pet's inner tracker?
You'll find them in this module where the basics of scenting are covered. Scent work keeps your pup's mind busy and exercises their body, but more than that...
It gives your pup a job to do so they have a purpose.
Oh, and it's fun too!
## Module 5 College
Looking for even more excitement and brain game challenges?
Then take a look at the College module where you'll learn to improve your pup's motor skills and concentration level.
At College you'll learn:
- How to develop your pup's mental agility with the 'shell game'.
- How to improve calmness and patience using 'open sesame'.
- Increasing dexterity and patience with the 'magic carpet game'.
This module also continues the scent work part, so if you enjoy scent games there's more to work with during College.
Trainer's Tip: While 'open sesame' sounds like a funny name it's a lifesaver! Teaching your pup how to wait patiently and not run through an open door will save their lives! Impulse control is a critical behavior skill.
## Module 6 Graduation
Get ready to put on your pup's thinking cap for Graduation! It's a fun, but challenging and rewarding, module for advanced puppies and dogs.
Developing advanced motor skills and using your pup's superior intelligence to obey your every request through complicated (but attainable) training.
This amazing and easy program will help you teach your puppy:
• How to use the bathroom like a pro
• How to get along with other dogs and people
• and how to deal with all the things that puppies do!
You will be happy with what you get for a one-time payment!
And Adrienne Faracelli’s program uses only positive dog training.
Positive dog training can help you by making your shy or nervous dog more confident, helping to calm down and guide energetic dogs that have trouble listening, and making your bond and relationship with a dog that may be hard to handle or seen as a troublemaker better.
What is positive dog training, you ask?
It’s this…
Positive Dog Training
Positive dog training is based on science. This means that experts and scientists have studied some training techniques and found them important for owners to look for when choosing an online program for their dogs.
As a positive trainer, I can tell you that I’ve seen this gentle approach work for many dogs, including those that were thought to be untrainable by their owners. Some of you reading this can think of a famous dog trainer that uses a “pack theory” approach, as well as being bossy and rough to get a dog to behave.
Don’t let all those TV lights fool you into thinking that you must also follow this more harsh training. New evidence shows that “pack theory” training is not the best way to train dogs.
In fact, it can make your and your dog’s relationship worse and may increase stress and bad behaviors. There are other ways to improve your dog’s behavior and attitude besides being bossy and rough!
I strongly believe that keeping your dog mentally busy is very important to prevent and even stop unwanted behaviors.
Have you heard the saying that “bored dogs are bad dogs”?
Well, it’s true!
Don’t let your dog get bored, or they’ll find new things to do that you won’t like!
The games used in the program make your dog’s mind as well as her body happy.
So, positive training with brain games for your dog uses a whole approach (with both listening and mental games) to make your relationship with your dog better.
That’s the main idea that the program is based on.
If you want to train your dog in a kind and effective way, you might want to learn from Adrienne Faricelli. She is a famous dog trainer who uses positive methods to teach dogs.
Positive training means rewarding your dog for doing what you want, instead of scolding or hurting them for doing what you don't want. This way, your dog learns to enjoy training and behave well¹²⁴⁵.
Adrienne Faricelli has a lot of experience and credentials as a dog trainer. She has:
• Appeared on national TV and written for many popular websites, such as:
• Daily Puppy
• Nest Pets
• USA Today
• E-how
• and Paw Nation!
• Worked with dogs for more than 10 years and has certifications from different organizations, such as the Italian Association for Dog Trainers and Canine Consultants, and the CPDT-KA in the US³.
• Trained dogs for therapy and service work³.
• Written for professional magazines like the APDT Chronicle of the Dog and Every Dog magazine³.
With her knowledge and skills, Adrienne Faricelli can help you train your dog!
Is Brain Training for Dogs worth my money?
Brain Training for Dogs is a program that Adrienne Faricelli created to help you teach your dog new skills and tricks. It is based on the idea that mental stimulation can improve your dog's behavior and happiness.
The program costs $67, which is a one-time payment. There are no hidden fees or monthly charges.
But you might want to hurry up and buy it now, because the price might go up soon. I heard that some people are talking about making it a subscription service instead.
Adrienne is offering a special deal right now, which might end soon…
So don't miss this chance to get the program at a low price!
How does this compare to hiring a local dog trainer?
*Training your dog can save you money on furniture repairs if your dog gets bored and chews on things.
Well, it depends on where you live and how much the trainers charge. But I can tell you that most trainers are not cheap. They can charge anywhere from $30 to $350 per hour³.
And that's just for one session!
You can read more about how much it costs to train a German Shepherd here:
How Much Does It Cost To Train A German Shepherd? (The Shocking Truth)
With Brain Training 4 Dogs, you get a complete training course for one low price. And you can train your dog at your own pace and convenience.
Plus, if you buy it today, Adrienne will give you another bonus course for free: Behavior Training for Dogs!
This bonus course will help you solve some of the most common and annoying dog behavior problems. Adrienne will explain why they happen and how to stop them for good.
She will share with you the secrets that professional dog trainers use to fix bad behaviors. This bonus is worth paying for by itself, but Adrienne is giving it to you for free!
Before you go, let me answer some of the questions that people often ask me…
Top Brain Training 4 Dogs Review Questions
Is this a scam?
No, it's not. It's a real training program that I've used to train my own dogs successfully. Even my stubborn German Shepherd learned a lot from it. And my energetic Cockapoo had fun with it too.
Can any dog learn with this program?
Yes, they can. I've tried it on different breeds and ages of dogs and they all learned something new. The program is designed so that you can go at your own speed and build on what your dog already knows.
Is there a money-back guarantee?
Yes, there is. You have 60 days to try the program and see if you like it. If not, you can get a full refund within 60 days. But I doubt you'll want to do that unless you don't train your dog at all.