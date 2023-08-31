‘Brews&Spirits Expo 2023’ poised for 13 Sept opening

Industry leaders to evaluate, help elevate industry profile over 3-day Conference

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 31: The tech city is set to host India’s leading beverage alcohol trade and technology show, Brews&Spirits Expo 2023, at the Manpho Convention Centre in Bengaluru on 13-15 September. The 4th edition of the 3-day Expo and Conference will bring together top brands in the alcohol beverage sector for industry networking.

The Conference on ‘Grain to Glass 4.0: Disruptive Innovation: The Shape of Things to Come’ will bring together technology providers, component manufacturers, brand owners, influencers, raw materials suppliers, brewers, winemakers, distillers, food and beverage experts, as well as connoisseurs of spirits and wine.

The insightful panel discussions and technology presentations will involve senior bureaucrats, academics, research establishments and industry leaders. Among them are:

Sukhinder Singh, founder of the London-based The Whisky Exchange; Narayan Manepally, Founder, Geist Brewing Co.; Rakshay Dhariwal, Founder of PCO Hospitality; Vikram Damodaran, Chief Innovation Officer at Diageo India; Charlie McCarthy, WSET Spirits Educator; Pankaj Balachandran, Co-Founder of Short Story and Countertop India; Ashok Chokalingam, Head of Distilling & International Sales at Amrut Distilleries; Michael D’Souza, Master Distiller with John Distilleries; Bharat Bhagnani, Founder of Living Root Distilling Co.; Jason Holway, Senior Consultant with the IWSR.

An exclusive workshop on ‘Process Control for Brewing’ by VLB Berlin will also take place on the second day. According to industry estimates, there are over 300 micro-breweries and brewpubs across the country. The craft beer segment is projected to continue its upward trajectory, driven by the rising demand for unique and flavorful beer options among urban consumers.

The alco-bev sector is a significant contributor to the Indian economy that comprises beer, spirits and wine and has experienced steady growth in recent years.

PDA Ventures Pvt. Ltd., the event organizer, believes that the Indian beverage alcohol industry has tremendous potential for growth and innovation. ‘Brews&Spirits Expo 2023’ provides a platform to connect the finest minds and significantly promote knowledge-sharing.

Businesses involved in production, packaging, labelling, storage and flavouring are experiencing increased demand for their services as beverage alcohol brands seek to enhance their offerings to meet evolving consumer preferences.

‘Brews&Spirits Expo 2023’ enjoys unwavering support from influential industry associations and organizations, including the All-India Distillers’ Association, All-India Wine Producers’ Association, Apex Wine Club of India, India Bartenders’ Guild, Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies, Craft Brewers’ Association, Distillers’ Association of Maharashtra, and the Ethanol Manufacturers’ Association.

For more information, please visit www.brewsnspiritsexpo.com.