Business Loan EMIs: Key Facts to Know and Improve Financial Planning

Capital is the lifeblood of an organisation, and there can be downturns that affect proper function. Lack of funds in a business could result in improper operation, disruption of work, and more. This is when instruments like a business loan come in handy.
These make it easier for businesses to get the funds needed as the business loan eligibility terms are fairly easy to meet. However, before opting for this instrument, it is important to understand the business loan eligibility criteria and the instalments payable on such loans.
These are key elements of the business loan, and the EMIs payable are affected by several factors. To that end and to offer insight on the EMIs, the business loan EMI calculator, and more, read on.
Eligibility Criteria for a Business Loan
Meeting the prescribed business loan eligibility criteria is essential for approval on your business loan. These parameters are set by lenders based on numerous factors. Loan providers assess your business profile before approving a business loan. Being aware of the required eligibility criteria simplifies the process of loan approvals.
Here are the generally accepted business loan eligibility criteria.
● Self-employment in manufacturing, partnership, service or trading sectors
● The minimum age requirement is 25 years, and this may vary across lenders
● The maximum age limit is 65 years
● The enterprise needs to display a stable profit record in the last two years
● The company must have a minimum turnover of ₹10 Lakhs
● The firm needs to submit income tax returns for at least one year
Here are some tips to follow that can help you meet the required business loan eligibility criteria.
● Submit error-free documents
● Keep your tax payments up-to-date
● Display the profitability of your business
● Show future financial prospects
EMI Calculation and Various Factors Affecting the Business Loan EMIs
Planning your business loan repayment is an important step that deserves your time and attention. Missing out on your business loan EMI payments can negatively affect your credit score.
Utilise a business loan EMI calculator for convenient and accurate EMI calculations within seconds. A business loan EMI calculator is a digital tool that lets you compute your monthly business loan instalments or EMIs.
Simply enter three key parameters, and the business loan EMI calculator will manage the rest to calculate your instalments instantly:
● Your business loan amount
● Your business loan rate of interest
● Your business loan tenure
Now that you know how a business loan EMI calculator works, utilise it to get a clear idea of your business loan EMIs and work on a repayment plan that best suits your business requirements.
Ways of Getting a Business Loan with Lower EMIs
Here are some tips that can help you get a business loan with lower EMIs.
1. Research and Compare Business Loan Rates
Conducting detailed research about interest rates is an important initial step while seeking a loan for your business. With numerous business loan lenders and loan schemes, choosing the right option can be tricky.
To simplify this process, you need to look for business loans with a rate of interest on the lower side. This is because a lower business loan rate of interest translates to lower monthly instalments and reduced overall costs.
You can avail these lower rates after researching and comparing business loan options available in the market. By getting relevant information on various schemes and business loan eligibility criteria, choosing the final business loan option is a lot easier.
2. Refinance Your Current Loans
Refinancing your current business loans simply means getting a new loan to settle your other business loans. This is a smart financial decision if your business has multiple loans and the EMI payment of these loans is getting tougher.
With the help of a new loan at a lower interest rate, your existing loans can be easily repaid. Moreover, the overall loan cost may also be lower when compared to multiple loans you used to owe before. Additionally, this can help reduce the burden of multiple EMIs and, thus, the stress of multiple repayments.
Hence, with refinancing, you do not have to track multiple loans and focus only on the repayment of a single loan.
3. Take a Loan Only When Required
When taking a business loan, the initial step is assessing your fund requirements and deciding on a business loan amount. For this, you are required to understand your business and track the cash flow of your business. This can help you analyse the loan amount you may need, and can handle.
Borrowing the exact business amount your business requires is the best way to move ahead since borrowing comes with the responsibility of repayment. Hence, availing a lower loan amount can save you from additional stress related to your business loan repayment.
4. Choose a Longer Loan Tenure
With a longer repayment tenure, your total loan amount gets divided into smaller instalments. Hence, you need to pay smaller loan EMIs.
However, remember that with a longer home loan repayment tenure, your overall borrowing costs can increase due to a higher interest outgo. This is because the interest is calculated on the remaining principal amount of the loan.
So, having a longer tenure translates to higher interest outgo. Hence, careful consideration of your business requirements and your affordability is essential before deciding on the loan tenure.
5. Explore Part-payment or Prepayment Options
Exploring part-payment or prepayment facility of your business loan involves paying off a portion of your business loan before the tenure of the loan ends. When you make a prepayment or pay a part of your business loan, the principal amount decreases.
This results in lower interest rates and hence, lower monthly instalments. This can be a wise strategy for lowering your business loan interest and EMIs. However, assess your affordability before deciding to prepay your business loan.
Choosing the right business loan for the financial needs of your business is an important decision that requires proper attention. Having higher monthly instalments of your business loan can push your business towards a financial crunch.
This affects the daily business activities of the business along with the future of the business. Therefore, opting for a business loan having lower EMIs can be a smart strategy to achieve funds for your business without creating financial hindrances for your business.