The love of father is one of the greatest influences on personality development of any child. Here is a list of 6 Business personalities sharing their Dad influence on their life on the special occasion of Fa-ther’s Day.
1. Malvika Jain, Founder & CEO of Sereko
Behind every successful entrepreneur, there is often an unwavering source of support and inspira-tion light came in the form of her father, Raj Kumar Jain, CMD of Bonjour. His mentorship and belief in her abilities have propelled Malvika on an extraordinary path towards creating India's first Psycho-dermatology brand.
Malvika fondly recalls how her father would accompany her to skin care exhibitions, nurturing her curiosity and fueling her passion for the industry. His hands-on guidance and profound industry knowledge served as a compass, steering her through the complexities of the skincare world. her father's steadfast presence provided the strength and encouragement she needed to overcome her fears. Raj Kumar Jain stood by her side during the critical stages of her entrepreneurial journey, be-coming her pillar of support.Malvika Jain and her father exemplifies the transformative power of a strong support system.
Their shared journey is a testament to the profound impact that parental guidance and unwavering belief can have on an individual's pursuit of their dreams.
2. Dr Trisheetaa Mukherjee, Founder of Pencil9 & ExploreFvr
Dr Trisheetaa Mukherjee is a writer, an entrepreneur, a clinical nutritionist, an avid world traveler and forever a daddy’s little girl. Dr Trisheetaa Mukherjee is a celebrated personality who has been recog-nized and honored on the global platform for her initiatives Pencil9 and ExploreFvr, powered by TrishTrails. She owes her entrepreneurial sense to her businessman father, Mr. Uday Mukherjee, who is also a celebrated chef and restaurateur, Hot & Cold Café, in Virginia, USA. Growing up, Trish witnessed her father’s perseverance & dedication as a business owner. His passion to nurture the entrepreneurial dream despite the numerous challenges serves as a constant reminder to never giv-ing up in life and this plays a vital role in shaping Trish’s journey as a woman entrepreneur. Ms. Mukherjee says, “I have learnt the nuances of doing business and drawn inspiration from his finan-cial discipline and prudence. He has been the lighthouse whose guiding light is all I need, every sin-gle day of my life. Three important lessons from my dad to his entrepreneur daughter “Focus for-ward. Don’t be hopeless, be hopeful”, “Surround yourself with positive people” and “Too much of an-ything is very bad. So, watch out!
3. Ambuj Saxena, Founder of Social Buzz
A person’s upbringing has a huge impact on interpersonal, survival skills as well as prosperity. On father’s day, Ambuj Saxena Expresses the importance of his father and his values on his life. Ambuj says "My entire family has given me an ecosystem to survive and thrive. My father, a retired IAS of-ficer’s lifestyle had a huge impact on me with respect to my perception towards the world and the values that distinguished my career’s path. I would often watch him work, his passion for serving the society, ability to get things done, interpersonal skills, negotiation, etc would always impress me. Moreover, while in school, he, along with mother, used to teach me and my brother many subjects thereby, appending our maturity in understanding the subject. There are very few days in a calendar year to express our gratitude to the ‘silent doers’ in our lives!"
Ambuj is a MICA alumnus, scaling up Social Buzz, a branding agency along with his wife Nidhi. He is a World Bank Trainer and a Book Author with an undying love for learning!
4. Anupama Dalmia, Blogger, Author and A serial Entrepreneur
Having a dad who is super cool, progressive, humourous and aware is a blessing. Anupama Dalmia feels blessed to be guided by her father. She shares " From my father, I have learnt the little things of childhood and the big things of adulthood. He has always provided me with rock-solid support and has shown immense trust in me and my decisions. He encouraged me to focus on my education and career in spite of coming from an orthodox family, because of which I am successful in my profes-sional space today. He has been a guide without being overbearing, and has been my comfortable and safe space. I can go to him with any problem, and I know he will try to make the situation better for me. He is everyone's favourite and rightly so!"
Anupama Dalmia is a multiple award-winning writer, serial entrepreneur, digital content creator, soci-opreneur and mentor. She is the Founder & Chief Mentor of Beyond the Box which is an impact-driven literary venture that believes learning is fun when you make it fun.
5. Rajiv Talreja is the founder of Quantum Leap Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd
Rajiv Talreja says "My father pushed me to be an entrepreneur. I had a cushy job from campus but he said, "If they're willing to pay you so much, it only means that you are way more valuable than what offer you have gotten; start your own business". So, one, he was the push. When I went into debt, he said, "Don't worry, if at 23 you're at a 25 lakh debt, by 30 you'll be a millionaire. Don't give up". He didn't give me the money, but he gave me the strength and support. And his journey of build-ing businesses. He always empowered his team and gave them freedom to make decisions. He trusted and developed them. And some of them became his business partners. I've empowered my teams and they are becoming leaders. And some of them are my business partners today."
Rajiv Talreja is the founder of Asia’s Largest MSME Business Coaching Company - Quantum Leap Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd, author of the Bestseller book - Lead or Bleed, Investor, TedX Speaker and Founder of DreamCraft Events and Entertainment Pvt Ltd, and DreamCatcher Investments Pvt Ltd.
6. Ashwini Seth, Founder of Dennison
Ashwini Seth is the Founder of Dennison which is the Fastest Growing Men’s Fashion Indian Brand. Ashwini's father Mr Rajendra Seth is a self-made man who started his entrepreneur journey by sell-ing his scooter to start Dennison 1988. He added "We have been lucky for his unwavering source of inspiration and guidance throughout my business journey. Firstly, my father instilled in me a strong work ethic from an early age. Witnessing his relentless dedication and determination to provide for our family, I learned the value of hard work and the importance of perseverance in achieving suc-cess. Secondly, he served as a role model of integrity and ethical business practices. His emphasis on honesty, transparency, and treating others with respect shaped my values and influenced the way I conduct business today. Lastly, my father nurtured my entrepreneurial aspirations by encouraging me to think creatively, take calculated risks, and learn from failures. His unwavering support and be-lief in my abilities gave me the confidence to pursue my dreams and overcome challenges and it been 10 years as second generation entrepreneur I just think everyday how can I do better at Den-nison so I can make it one finest all day Work Wear apparel brand from India to World."