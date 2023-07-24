Buy Facebook Ad Account and Verified Business Manager - Top 5 Websites For Aged Facebook Accounts With Friends

Do you want to buy a natural, aged Facebook account with real friends? Or a high limit verified business manager so you can resume your marketing campaigns without waiting for the daily limit to increase? Below we have researched and mentioned 5 sites that provide quality products.
We have chosen a winner amongst these considering the quality of accounts, level of support from the seller, pricing and overall convenience. We have used these as indicators to pick our number one recommendation.
Buying Facebook Accounts For Sale:
The marketplace for buying Facebook Ads accounts is indeed unsure, and also involves great risk. With Meta banning profiles left and right without any reason this can be a troublesome experience for many marketers. That is why it is highly recommended to have multiple ad accounts as backup. So when such a situation comes you are already prepared.
Below are trustworthy sites that provide Facebook accounts along with verified Facebook business managers, but first understand the problem.
Understanding The Problem:
In today's digital landscape, social media platforms like Facebook have become vital for businesses of all sizes. Businesses nowadays are more dependent on marketing and social media presence to scale.
It is common for advertisers to get banned from Facebook during advertising campaigns, and once they get banned, Facebook records their footprint so that it can spot them next time.
This means that if you decide to create another ad account from the same place or IP address, Facebook is likely to quickly disable it. So, what’s the solution in that case?
Solution:
Well, the only left-out solution is to buy an already active Facebook account and set up it in a way that facebook does not know it’s you. To run multiple accounts from the same computer you need to use an anti detect browser and of course an already established profile.
But when thinking of buying a Facebook ad account from any website, there’s one more problem. The problem is lack of trustworthy sellers and quality products. Mostly there are resellers that don’t know anything about the products they are selling. They are earning money by reselling it at a higher price. You can also imagine the quality of their products and level of support they will give.
Unfortunately, when buying a Facebook ad account, it’s quite hard to find legit sellers. During our research we also found websites who are charging $1 for a profile, but I would recommend avoiding such profiles if you are looking for long term business. It’s better to create a fresh fb account yourself than to purchase such cheap accounts for a couple of dollars.
That's why I’m here to tell you about the top websites to buy Facebook ads accounts and verified aged business managers.
Our Recommendation: Best Sites To Buy Facebook Account For Sale:
(Short Answer:) As per our research, DFUmedia.com ranks on top of our list because of their quality accounts, pricing and highly responsive after sales service that give complete instruction on how to set up accounts the right way. I was amazed by the service they gave me. Their customer support provided me with walkthroughs and tutorials that helped me set up multiple BMs and ad accounts successfully. This is why they are my number 1 recommendation:
1. DFUMedia.com
DFUMedia is our top recommendation for buying Facebook profiles for ad accounts. It is a one-stop shop for advertisers who can not advertise because they are restricted or disabled.
The site provides high quality aged fb accounts and verified aged business managers that are stronger as compared to regular accounts. All accounts they provide are 3 lines, restored and identity verified. Moreover, all this comes for a one time payment, no monthly fee or rental.
So, let’s check out some other key features of DFUMedia.com:
Key Characteristics:
1. Quality Aged, Verified 3 Line Accounts With Real Friends
Now, as you might have noticed on Facebook, if you run ads on a newly created account with no history, then you get banned right away. Meta is smart enough to know your intentions behind this account. On the other hand if you start a campaign with a quality account that has been aged and has real people as friends, then you’ll not face this kind of automated triggered restrictions from Facebook.
To provide customers with a full-free hand to advertise, DFUmedia provides quality accounts that have natural friends and are identity verified.
This initiative may sound common, but in reality, it’s not. All profiles they provide are 3 line verified profiles.
2. Helping in Setting Up the Account Correctly
Unlike other sites that leave customers with their accounts by just sending them the credentials, DFUmedia takes one step further and takes complete responsibility for setting up accounts correctly on your devices.
Once you start chatting with the support team. They will not only send over the credentials but will also send over walkthrough videos that will show how to set up the anti detect browser and the profile. This minimizes the risk to a huge extent.
Remember, DFUmedia not only sells accounts and business managers but also provides you with complete video tutorials and customer support services to set up your ad account.
Once you understand how to set up one account. You can use the same technique to set up multiple backup accounts on the same computer. So, you can say these video tutorials are very valuable. They give this guidance free of cost.
3. Verified Business Managers With High Daily Spending Enabled
DFUmedia.com promises to provide verified business managers to its customers. So, whether you want a BM with a low daily spending limit of $50 or a BM with a spending limit of $250, DFUmedia has them all.
Not only this, but you can also order a business manager with unlimited spending enabled, which is great.
These categories set DFUmedia apart from all of its competitors.
4. Competitive Pricing
DFUmedia cares about customers; it understands that not everyone can afford thousands of dollars, which is why it came up with three incredible price packages.
All of them are quite good compared to what we have seen on other sites. The lowest one costs around $100, whereas the premium one costs just below $300.
So, if you’re interested in buying a Facebook ad account, then you can definitely go for that.
5. Responsive Chat Support
DFUmedia also promises to be very cooperative with their chat support, which they are. Not only do they provide quality Ad accounts at good prices along with set-up
tutorials, but they also provide you with very dedicated chat support, which is available 24/7 around the clock.
This factor is very uncommon because most sellers don’t have chat support, which ends up leaving customers unsatisfied. DFUmedia doesn’t leave customers like that; it only thinks about how to value a customer.
You can visit their website at https://dfumedia.com and place orders through live chat and get answers to any query instantly.
2. Site # 2: Playerup
Playerup.com is a premier website that deals in delivering top-notch Facebook ad accounts for businesses looking to boost their online presence.
With a wide range of account options available for various needs, Playerup offers a convenient and reliable solution for your advertising campaigns.
While Playerup excels in account quality, it is important to note that their website does not have any sort of customer support or live chat options.
Additionally, they do not offer video tutorials to guide customers through the account setup process. However, their commitment to delivering high-quality accounts justifies these minor drawbacks.
3. Site # 3 AppSally
Appsally.com is another reputable online platform renowned for its reliable Facebook ad accounts.
Appsally is known for its reliable, and high-quality accounts that cater to your specific advertising requirements. While their account quality is exceptional, it's worth mentioning that Appsally’s ad accounts are very highly-priced compared to other places.
While their accounts are reliable, the increased cost can become a challenge for businesses working on tighter budgets. Their price is 3x to 4x more than any other website.
Furthermore, the absence of video tutorials may require customers to invest more time, and customer support is also not very professional; you have to wait a lot to get an answer from them, which can become frustrating sometimes.
Despite these drawbacks, Appsally competitive pricing ensures that you receive great value for your investment.
4. Site # 4: Buyacc.com
Buyacc is another trusted website that offers good quality Facebook ad accounts.
Buyacc accounts are always available to meet the needs of diverse marketing campaigns. Although fbsmash is renowned for its high-quality accounts.
One of Buyaccs biggest drawbacks is that it lacks customer support. This means that if you encounter issues outside, you may have to solve everything on your own, which isn’t great at all. Maybe in the future, they will resolve this issue.
And lastly, the absence of video tutorials may make it more challenging for customers to stay updated on the latest Facebook ad features. Similarly, it gets hard to practice and optimize accounts effectively.
5. Site # 5: UseViral.com
Useviral is another site that sells facebook profiles. They offer attractive prices and bulk deals for people who consider buying facebook ad profiles in quantity. As compared to other sellers the price of their profiles is way lower but then again it’s now about quantity it’s about quality. These profiles are not old and are not identity verified.
But then again it depends on your business needs. If you need bulk profiles at a cheap price then you can consider checking out Useviral.com.
FAQs
1. Why Does Facebook Disable Ad Accounts?
Facebook suspends any ad accounts that violate community guidelines or are performing suspicious activities.
Ad accounts might get either completely or temporarily banned, depending on the extent of the violation. To prevent account bans, advertisers should follow Facebook's advertising policies and guidelines.
2. Where To Buy Facebook Ad Account?
To buy high quality ad accounts and verified business managers visit https://dfumedia.com.
3. Who Should Buy Facebook Ad Accounts For Sale?
There are several reasons why someone might consider keeping several Facebook ad accounts because you never know when you will lose your main account. People into affiliate marketing, drop shipping or any other gray niche should always keep backup accounts. The reason is multiple ad accounts help minimize risk of losing all assets at once and can help scale your business faster.
4. Is Buying an Old Facebook Account Really Helpful?
Yes, old Facebook Profile accounts can be really beneficial compared to new ones.
If the Facebook account isn’t involved in any suspicious activity, then this Facebook account can be used to create an Ad account.
By creating an ad account, you can sell your products with ease. Your product will have a better chance of being seen by a large number of people if you use such an account. Thus, you can make more sales and grow your business.
Final Thoughts: Buy Facebook Ad Account For Sale:
Facebook Ad accounts are a great way to advertise a campaign, but commonly, people get banned even if they have not done anything wrong. Also, making another account from the same place is near to impossible.
If you are interested in buying facebook accounts and verified business managers, visit https://Dfumedia.com and check out their services. Right now it is the best place to buy sustainable long term accounts.