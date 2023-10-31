The Best 7 Sites To Buy Instagram Followers That Are Cheap & 100% Real

Instagram is one of the most popular and influential social media platforms in the world, with over 1 billion monthly active users and 500 million daily stories. It is a great place to showcase your services and connect with your target audience.
However, it is also a highly competitive and saturated market, where it can be hard to stand out and attract attention. That is why many people choose to buy Instagram followers, which is a service that provides you with a certain number of followers for a fee.
But which site is the best to buy Instagram followers from, and how can you buy Instagram followers safely and effectively? In this article, we will answer these questions and more to help you make an informed decision and learn how to buy Instagram followers from reputable services such as MediaMister.
● MediaMister - Best overall site to buy Instagram followers
● Buzzoid - Best for quality followers
● InstaMama - Best package variety
● Social-Viral - Best budget
● QQTube - Best for organic likes
● Famoid - Best user-friendly site
● Ampfluence - Best customer support
Pros
● Premium quality followers
● Gradual delivery for organic engagement
● Multiple payment methods
● Cheap prices
● 60 days refill guarantee
Cons
● Few package options
How To Buy Instagram Followers on MediaMister
Whether you want to boost engagement, enhance visibility or build credibility, MediaMister is your go-to site to buy Instagram followers. This site offers conventional followers for boosting your audience and NFT followers for those looking to buy, sell, or trade digital assets.
To buy followers, start by selecting between conventional and NFT followers. Then, specify your target country to narrow down the geographic origin of your new Instagram followers. You can choose between the USA, UK, Nigeria, Brazil, Hong Kong, India, and more.
Next, choose the desired number of followers according to your social media growth goals. After that, simply copy and paste the URL of your Instagram profile and click ‘buy now’.
You have the option to buy with a debit card, credit card, and even digital currency like Bitcoin. After completing the transaction, watch as your follower counts rockets to the moon!
Unlike many other companies, MediaMister takes a progressive approach to boosting your follower count. They slowly and gradually increase your followers so you won’t get flagged or kicked off by Instagram. Plus, this site to buy Instagram followers also offers a 60-day refill guarantee, adding an extra layer of security to your purchase.
Cost
MediaMister offers high-quality services at competitive prices. The packages start from $2 and go up to suit various budget requirements.
Summary
MediaMister offers an excellent balance of affordable prices and quality followers—an all-around winner in our book. Despite its limited packages, its overall engaging followers, robust services, and responsive support system make it the best choice to buy Instagram followers.
Pros
● Instant delivery for immediate results
● High-quality followers
● 24/7 customer support
● 30 days replacement policy
● Secure payment method
Cons
● Slightly expensive
● Followers may drop off after an immediate surge
How To Buy Instagram Followers on Buzzoid
If you're looking for an enthusiastic and dynamic partner for your Instagram growth journey, Buzzoid is your way to go. Since 2012, this site to buy Instagram followers aims to enhance user profiles, giving them the buzz they deserve!
Unlike some other providers, Buzzoid's followers are claimed to be genuinely active Instagrammers. These include 'High-Quality Followers' who only have profile pictures but no uploads, while 'Premium Followers' are active users regularly uploading quality content.
To buy Instagram followers, just provide them with your Instagram handle and email address and select the number of followers you want. Once the order is confirmed, Buzzoid's system automatically begins scheduling followers to your account.
This site to buy Instagram followers dislikes gaps in follower numbers as much as you do; that’s why it also offers a 30-day replacement policy to premium buyers.
Cost
Buzzoid's follower packages run from 100 to 20,000. High-quality followers package starts as low as $2.97 for a pack of 100 followers. You can get more engaged followers through the premium followers packages that start at $11.99 for 500 followers.
Summary
Buzzoid is a platform worth considering for anyone looking to grow their Instagram presence quickly. Their dedication to quality, round-the-clock customer service, and flexibility in choosing the type of followers you want make them a compelling choice to buy Instagram followers.
Pros
● Organic growth strategy
● Leverage social media ads for followers
● Responsive customer support
● Secure payment method
Cons
● Gradual follower delivery
● No refill guarantees
How To Buy Instagram Followers on InstaMama
When it comes to Instagram growth, InstaMama tosses the questionable approaches into the bin to serve up all authenticity! This site to buy Instagram followers does not involve software programs or bots. Their main approach is boosting through social media ads, focusing on Instagram and Facebook. They also leverage influencers and bloggers to promote accounts, fostering organic growth.
This site to buy Instagram followers offers different packages, ranging from 100 to 5000 followers. Once you spot the services suited to your Instagram growth dreams, placing an order is just a few clicks away.
You enter your Instagram username, choose your desired service, and make the payment. After a successful transaction, Instamama will start boosting your account with followers and bonus likes within 24 to 36 hours.
Cost
InstaMama caters to different budget ranges and growth aspirations. Their basic package delivers 100 new followers for a mere $8.5, whereas the 5000-follower package costs $395.50. You can also apply the promo code "IMSEP2023" at checkout to snag a cool 30% off on your chosen package. But keep in mind that it is a limited-time offer.
Summary
InstaMama is one of the best platforms to buy Instagram followers because it believes in genuine growth without the gimmicks of ghost accounts or bots. Though it is a bit costly and lacks refills, its range of packages and active, engaging followers make it worth every penny!
Pros
● Authentic followers for social credibility
● Flexible packages
● Instant delivery
● 24/7 customer support
● Streamlined and encrypted checkout process
Cons
● Confusing pricing
How To Buy Instagram Followers on Social-Viral
Social-Viral, your one-stop hub for buying Instagram followers, lives up to its name by making your Instagram growth truly 'viral.' It offers a straightforward yet effective approach: delivering high-quality, active Instagram followers instantly while ensuring vigorous customer support around the clock.
This platform to buy Instagram followers offers multiple packages that deliver different quantities and qualities of followers for all kinds of Instagram users, whether you're a celebrity or a brand that wants to boost their business.
Now, you might be wondering how to buy Instagram followers through Social-Viral. It’s quite easy. Simply browse through different packages and choose one that aligns with your goals.
Upon selecting your package, enter your Instagram username; no password is required. This ensures that your user privacy remains intact while Social-Viral works on boosting your Instagram charm. Afterward, proceed to checkout, pay, and voila—Instagram popularity on a shoestring!
Cost
Social-Viral presents enticing follower packages starting as low as $2.79 for 100 followers and going all the way up to $277.99 for a whopping 25,000 followers. This site to buy Instagram followers also has special offers for those managing multiple accounts.
If you plan on buying followers for 2 accounts, you’ll get 10% off. For four accounts, expect a generous 25% discount, and 40% off for ten or more accounts.
Summary
Social-Viral earns a thumbs-up for the variety it offers, with a sizable array of packages at reasonable prices. Its transparent, secure, and reliable approach ensures a highly engaging community that won’t disappoint you.
Pros
● Demographic-focused for effective marketing
● Quick and secure delivery
● Cost-effective packages
● 30 days refill guarantee
Cons
● Complex user interface
How To Buy Instagram Followers on QQTube
If you want to take your Instagram presence to the next level, check out the QQTube for genuine Instagram follower growth services. While other platforms offer generic follower services, QQTube focuses on different locations and gender targeting. You can handpick your audience from the USA, South Korea, Germany, and Brazil, among others.
This personalized approach not only boosts your follower count but also helps you build an audience that resonates with your content and marketing efforts. What’s even more interesting is that this site provides followers from the accounts of 100% real and active users, so you won’t have to worry about being flagged or spammy by Instagram.
To buy followers on Instagram via QQTube, just select a package that suits your budget, pay, and enjoy an Instagram follower influx tailor-made to your preference! While most packages provide instant follower growth, others may take between 1–2 hours, or a maximum of 24 hours, to increase your follower count. This platform to buy Instagram followers offers a fantastic 30-day refill option in case your follower number dips.
Cost
The price of your Instagram follower package largely depends on the number of followers, your desired location, and gender targeting preferences. An entry-level package costs a mere $0.88, whereas the higher-end packages can go up to $600.
Summary
Whether you're a small-scale influencer looking for ways to improve your online presence, an artist trying to extend your reach, or a brand seeking a substantial number of potential clients, QQTube has your back. Some users may find the website slightly tricky to navigate, but its otherwise speedy and organic service certainly makes up for it.
Pros
● Genuine Instagram followers
● Efficient and effective services
● Various payment methods
● Budget-friendly rates
Cons
● Lacks advanced targeting
How To Buy Instagram Followers on Famoid
As a growth service provider, Famoid uses comprehensive advertising methods to drive natural followers to your Instagram account without using bots or fake account assistance. This ensures better engagement and contributes positively to your Instagram metrics.
This site to buy Instagram followers offers a diverse range of packages with instant delivery. Once you have selected your desired package and made payment, you don't have to wait for days or even hours to see your follower count rise—the followers start flowing in just in a matter of minutes. This site also offers a money-back guarantee if it fails to deliver within the stated timeline, adding an extra layer of safety for users.
This platform to buy Instagram followers accepts various payment methods, including debit and credit cards, e-wallets, and even cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Litecoin. Most importantly, their website is intuitive and user-friendly, further streamlining your journey to a more prominent Instagram presence.
Cost
Famoid truly believes in flexible pricing that works for everyone, be it newbie influencers or large enterprises. The packages start at just $3.95 for 100 followers to $199.95 for a massive 15,000 followers.
Summary
If a user-friendly experience is what you're after, Famoid wraps it up nicely for you. While the refill guarantee is a bit unclear, its ease of use and quick, quality service make it highly commendable for anyone who wants to buy followers on Instagram.
Pros
● Targeted approach for maximum credibility
● Reliable customer support
● Increases brand exposure
● Adheres to Instagram guidelines
Cons
● Slower growth rate
● Might be expensive for some
How To Buy Instagram Followers on Ampfluence
If you’re looking for round-the-clock support during your Insta growth, Ampfluence has got you covered. Unlike many services that utilize bots for instant growth, Ampfluence gives your account that much-needed human touch, which aligns with Instagram's terms of service.
This site to buy Instagram followers employs a three-step growth process: consultation, targeting, and consistent growth. During consultation, they take the time to understand your audience and your Instagram growth goals—and then use this information to create a strategy.
Their team goes 'all in' by engaging with your target audience using authentic interactions, such as likes, comments, and follows. This persistent interaction leads to increased profile visits and brand exposure. As interaction increases, so does your followers count, naturally.
Cost
Ampfluence provides agency-level quality services at a fraction of the cost. Their pricing starts at $249 per month for the ‘Growth’ plan.
You can also opt for a more comprehensive package, “Growth X2,” which is available for $349 per month. This includes an average of 500+ followers, a targeted audience, hashtag research, priority support, and custom reporting.
Or you can choose a customized Growth & Content at $1499 per month. This monthly package includes everything in Growth X2 plus 15 social media posts, 15 social media captions, and 15 scheduled social posts to maximize your Instagram reach.
Summary
Ampfluence is a great choice for Instagram influencers, new accounts, agencies, bloggers, and brands wanting to increase their follower count organically. This site to buy Instagram followers also stands out for its excellent customer service. So, even if you feel stuck anywhere in the process, you can trust their reliable staff to assist you.
Here are some of the benefits and drawbacks of buying Instagram followers:
● Build your brand quickly. If you have a new account or a small following, buying followers can give you an instant boost and make your account look more popular and credible.
● Increase your social media presence. Having more followers can make your account more visible and attractive to other users who may be interested in your products or services.
● Connect with potential customers. By having a large and diverse audience, you can increase your chances of reaching people who may need or want what you offer.
● Increase engagement rates. If you buy active and real followers, they may like, comment, and share your posts. This can boost your engagement rates and make your content more appealing to the algorithm.
● Increase online visibility. Having more followers can improve your ranking on search results for relevant keywords, driving more traffic to your website or other platforms.
● Lower engagement rates. If you buy fake or low-quality followers, they may not interact with your content or care about your brand. This can lower your engagement rates and make your account look spammy or unauthentic.
● Damage your reputation. Some people may see buying followers as dishonest or unethical, and they may lose respect or trust in your brand. You may also face backlash from other users or platforms who may expose or penalize you for buying followers.
● Get your account banned. If Instagram detects that you are using bots or third-party services to buy followers, it may violate their terms of service and result in your account being suspended or deleted.
Here is a step-by-step guide on how to buy Instagram followers.
The first step on how to buy Instagram followers is to find a site that sells high-quality and real Instagram followers like MediaMister. Look for sites that offer targeted followers who are relevant to your niche and location. This way, you can increase your chances of getting more engagement and conversions from your followers.
Usually, it is very simple and fast. You just need to:
● Choose a plan that suits your budget and goals. Most sites offer different follower packages, ranging from 50 to 10,000 or more.
● Type your Instagram username. You don’t need to provide your password or any other personal information.
● Pay with your credit card or PayPal. Some sites may also accept other payment methods, such as Bitcoin or Skrill.
● Wait for the followers to arrive. Depending on the site and the plan you choose, the delivery time may vary from a few minutes to a few hours or days.
The third step is to set a budget before you buy Instagram followers. The price of followers may differ depending on the site and the quality of the followers. Generally, you can expect to pay anywhere from $2 to $100 for 1000 followers.
You should also consider how many followers you need and how often you want to buy them. Some sites offer discounts or bonuses for bulk orders or recurring purchases. Make sure to also factor in the cost of maintaining your followers.
Some sites offer free refills or replacements if some of your followers drop off over time. Others may charge you extra for this service or not offer it at all.
This involves following the instructions on your chosen site and completing the payment securely. You should also check your email for confirmation and tracking information.
The fifth step on how to buy Instagram followers involves taking some precautions and measures to protect your account from being hacked, suspended, or deleted by Instagram or other parties. Some of them are:
● Use a strong password and change it regularly. Also, enable two-factor authentication and avoid logging in from unknown devices or networks.
● Don’t share your password or any other personal information with anyone, especially not with the sites that sell followers. You should also avoid clicking on suspicious links or downloading unknown files containing malware or phishing scams.
● Don’t spam or violate Instagram’s community guidelines or terms of service. Avoid using banned, inappropriate, or irrelevant hashtags in your content.
● Don’t buy too many followers at once or too frequently. We recommend mixing up your sources and methods of buying followers, such as using different sites, plans, or delivery times.
Finally, it is crucial to set realistic expectations and goals after you buy Instagram followers. This involves monitoring and evaluating the results and outcomes of your purchase and adjusting your strategy accordingly. Some of them are:
● Check the quality and quantity of your followers. This involves watching out for any drop-offs or unfollows and contacting the site you bought from if you need any refills or replacements.
● Measure the impact and performance of your followers. Do this by tracking your posts' engagement and conversion rates and comparing them with your previous or expected results.
● Improve and optimize your content and marketing strategy. You should also create valuable and engaging content that attracts and retains your followers and use other tools and techniques to grow your brand organically.
Here are some ways to differentiate between real and fake Instagram followers:
Real Instagram followers have a human-like profile appearance, meaning they have a profile picture, a bio, a username, and some posts.
Fake Instagram followers often have a generic or missing profile picture, a blank or irrelevant bio, a random or spammy username, and little or no posts.
Real Instagram followers have a high engagement level, meaning they like, comment, share, and save your posts regularly. They also interact with you in a meaningful and relevant way, such as asking questions, giving feedback, or expressing opinions.
On the other hand, fake Instagram followers have a low or zero engagement level, meaning they rarely or never interact with your posts. They may also leave spammy or generic comments that have nothing to do with your content.
Real Instagram followers have a high follower quality, meaning they are interested in your niche and location, and they follow similar accounts. They also have a balanced follower-to-following ratio, meaning they don’t follow too many or too few accounts compared to their own followers.
Meanwhile, fake Instagram followers have a low follower quality, meaning they are irrelevant to your niche and location and follow random or suspicious accounts unrelated to yours. They also have an unbalanced follower-to-following ratio, meaning they follow too many or too few accounts compared to their own followers.
Real Instagram followers have a consistent account activity, meaning they post regularly and update their stories frequently. They also use hashtags, captions, filters, and stickers to enhance their content.
However, fake Instagram followers have inconsistent or nonexistent account activity, meaning they post rarely or never and don’t update their stories at all. They also don’t use any features or tools to improve their content.
If you want to increase your Instagram followers organically, you need to follow some strategies that can help you attract and retain your audience.
Before you expect to attract followers, it's vital that your account is set up for success. Ensure your username is searchable and relates to your brand or personal identity. Use a recognizable profile picture, typically a brand logo or a personal headshot.
A well-organized bio with relevant keywords, a link to your website, and a clear call to action can significantly impact first impressions.
Consistency is key on social media platforms. Posting regularly gives your audience a reason to come back and engage with your content.
A content calendar can help you plan and schedule posts, ensuring a steady stream of varied content that caters to your audience's interests and needs.
Engaging with your followers isn't just about responding to comments on your posts. Take the initiative: comment on, like, and share relevant content from other users, especially within your niche. It's a two-way street. You increase your visibility and foster genuine relationships by actively participating in the community.
Leverage other social media platforms, your website, and email newsletters to promote your Instagram profile. For instance, if you have a significant following on Facebook or Twitter, periodically encourage them to check out your Instagram content.
Integrating your Instagram posts or stories on your website can also pique the interest of website visitors.
Content is the heart of your Instagram strategy. Prioritize quality over quantity. Share posts that provide value, whether it's informative, entertaining, or inspirational.
High-quality photos, compelling captions, relevant hashtags, and stories can enhance user engagement and encourage shares, expanding your reach organically.
Having a large and engaged Instagram following can help businesses in various ways, such as:
In an era where digital real estate is precious, having a large follower count on Instagram propels businesses to the forefront of the platform. A greater number of followers means more users viewing, liking, and sharing content, resulting in increased organic reach.
As Instagram's algorithm favors popular content, businesses with significant followers often find their posts gaining precedence on users' feeds, further expanding their visibility.
The psychology behind social proof remains crucial in 2024. Users often equate higher follower counts with credibility, authority, and trustworthiness.
When businesses amass a significant number of followers, it signals to potential customers that they are a reputable brand endorsed by a large community, making new users more inclined to follow and engage.
A substantial follower count not only lends credibility but also enhances a brand's overall image. It helps position the business as an industry leader or a popular choice among consumers.
Elevated brand perception can lead to collaborations, partnerships, and other opportunities that might have been out of reach for lesser-known entities.
More followers often translate to more website visits, product views, and, ultimately, sales. As businesses consistently engage their large following with quality content, promotions, and exclusive deals, they can drive traffic to their websites or online stores. This funneling can lead to higher conversion rates, as a warm audience familiar with the brand is more likely to make a purchase.
Instagram offers detailed insights and analytics to business profiles, and having more followers provides a richer data pool. Companies can gain insights into their audience's demographics, behavior, and preferences. This invaluable data aids in refining marketing strategies, tailoring content to the audience's liking, and making informed business decisions.
Here are some reasons why you must buy Instagram followers safely:
● To avoid getting banned or penalized by Instagram. Instagram has a strict policy against spam and fake accounts. Buying followers from unreliable sources may result in follower loss, suspension, or a permanent ban. To prevent this, purchase followers from reputable sites that use organic methods and adhere to Instagram's guidelines.
● To boost your engagement and credibility. Buying real and active Instagram followers can enhance visibility and engagement through interactions like likes and comments. This boosts your algorithm ranking, attracting more organic followers and making you more attractive to potential clients and partners.
● To target your ideal audience. Buying Instagram followers allows you to target an audience based on location, interests, and behavior, ensuring relevance to your brand. Use sites like MediaMister, Buzzoid, or InstaMama for targeted followers, which offer specific filters to align with your business objectives.
One of the best sites to buy 100% real Instagram followers is MediaMister. It provides high-quality followers who are real and active users of Instagram. They interact with your posts by liking, commenting, and sharing them, which boosts your engagement and algorithm ranking.
Media Mister also has a variety of packages and prices to suit different needs and budgets. You can buy as few as 100 followers or as many as 100,000 followers. The prices are reasonable and competitive, starting from $3 for 100 followers.
Media Mister delivers the followers gradually and organically, which helps to avoid any suspicion or detection from Instagram. The delivery time varies depending on the size of the order, but it usually takes between 1 to 5 days.
The company offers a 100% money-back guarantee, which means you can get a full refund if you are not satisfied with the service or the order is not delivered as promised. You can also contact their customer support team anytime via email, phone, or live chat if you have any questions or issues.
Here, we answer a few questions people usually ask before they buy Instagram followers.
Yes, you can buy real followers on Instagram from reputable sites that provide genuine and active platform users. These followers have profiles, photos, posts, and followers of their own, which makes them look authentic and credible.
To buy real Instagram followers, you need to find a reliable and trustworthy site like MediaMister that offers this service. You should look for sites that offer targeted options and filters, such as location, interests, demographics, and behavior, to find the right followers for your brand and niche.
The cost of buying IG followers varies depending on the site, the package, the quality, and the quantity of the followers. Generally, the more followers you buy, the lower the price per follower. However, you should also consider the followers' value and return on investment.
No, it is not okay to buy fake Instagram followers. Buying fake followers can harm your reputation and credibility, as well as your engagement and algorithm ranking. Moreover, buying fake followers can also violate Instagram’s terms of service and put your account at risk of being suspended or banned.
To buy Instagram followers in bulk, you need to find a site like Ampfluence or InstaMama that offers this number of followers as a package or custom order. You should look for sites that offer discounts or deals for bulk orders or for loyal customers.
Yes, Buzzoid provides real and active Instagram followers that are delivered instantly and safely. However, you should still do your research and compare Buzzoid with other leading sites to buy organic Instagram followers for an informed decision.
Yes, it is possible to buy active Instagram followers from reputable sites that provide real and active users of the platform. These followers are interested in your brand and niche and engage with your posts regularly.
Buying active followers is one of the best ways to increase engagement on Instagram. Plus, it can help you boost your visibility, reach, and algorithm ranking.
According to our review, MediaMister is the best site to buy Instagram followers. The company also provides real, active, and targeted followers on other social media services. Plus, it offers a 100% money-back guarantee and also allows you to target your followers based on their location.
Buying Instagram followers can be a smart way to boost your online presence and reach more potential customers. In this article, we have reviewed some of the best sites to buy Instagram followers in 2024 based on their features, prices, quality, and customer support.
Our research shows that MediaMister is one of the top sites to buy Instagram followers. MediaMister can deliver real and active followers who will engage with your content.
Remember, buying followers is only one part of your Instagram strategy. You also need to create engaging content and interact with your audience to grow your organic reach.
