Buy Youtube Views – Best 7 Websites To Buy Real Youtube Views in 2023

Introduction
People work hard and dedicate all their time to creating the best content but don't get the views they deserve on YouTube. In the end, they decide to quit the platform. But that's not the solution. The solution is to buy YouTube views.
Yes, you can buy YouTube views which can boost your channel's growth, especially in the initial stage, and help you expand your reach on the platform. There are multiple platforms and websites to buy YouTube views, but finding out the genuine and authentic one is a task.
To help you out, we have handpicked the top 7 best websites to buy YouTube views at an affordable price. All these websites are 100% genuine and authentic and can boost your channel's growth within a few days.
Top 7 Best Websites to Buy YouTube Views in 2023
1.Firezup.com
Ratings: 9.5/10
The #1 website to buy YouTube views in 2023 is Firezup.com. Firezup.com is a popular platform that offers various social media services, including YouTube video views.
The site drives traffic from various authentic and genuine sources like YouTube Ads, Google Ads, Social Media Ads, Marketing Campaigns, etc., to get your views on your video or channel.
Firezup.com offers various bundles or packages, and depending upon the number of views, you can select your desired plan. Various big media houses, celebrities, music labels, organizations, political parties, etc., use Firezup's service to get views on their YouTube videos.
Firezup.com offers 100% genuine and real views which are targeted based on your niche, region, or industry. Overall, due to the quality of service and the affordable pricing, Firezup.com ranks #1 on the list to buy YouTube views.
Pros:
• Genuine and Real Views
• Various Packages
• High Quality and Targeted Views
• Affordable Pricing
Cons:
• No cons observed so far
Please visit Firezup.com to know more about the pricing, plans, and other details.
2.Adflee.com
Ratings: 9.1/10
Adflee.com is another great website to buy YouTube views in 2023. The website offers a number of plans to cater to different user needs. Whether you need YouTube video views in high quantity, your budget is low, and you are looking to have a slight boost on your video, Adflee.com is the perfect choice for you.
Plus, Adflee.com is the most reliable platform, as it has been offering marketing services for a long time now. With its easy-to-use and intuitive interface, buying YouTube views from Adflee.com is a breeze.
When it comes to the plans of Adflee, then the website offers reasonable plans with pre-applied discounts. Moreover, Adflee's customer support team is top-notch, as it offers instant solutions to your problem.
Pros:
• Wide Range of Plans
• High-Quality YouTube Video Views
• Easy to Navigate
• Great Customer Support Team
Cons:
• Non-targeted views
Please visit Adflee.com to know more about the pricing, plans, and other details.
3.Ookfy.com
Ratings: 8.9/10
If you are looking to boost your YouTube channel's growth with fewer resources and a budget, Ookfy.com is the best website, as it offers affordable plans. The website has different bundles which are suitable for everyone, whether it be a business or an individual.
In terms of quality and assurance, no website can beat Ookfy.com as it offers high-quality, real-time YouTube video views in a short span of time.
Additionally, the customer care team is attentive, listens instantly to your queries, and replies within minutes to resolve the problem.
Besides this, Ookfy.com also offers 100% customizable plans where you can specify the number of YouTube video views you need, and the team will send you a quotation. As soon as you make the payment, the views will start increasing on your video.
Pros:
• Customizable Plans
• Real-Time Views
• Short Time Delivery
• Most Reasonable Plans
Cons:
• Views are not 100% targeted
Please visit Ookfy.com to know more about the pricing, plans, and other details.
4.Viralft.com
Ratings: 8.5/10
Next up on the list is Viralft.com, which we have been using for a long time to increase video views on our different YouTube channels. We have known this website for a long time and thought of including this on the top website list to buy YouTube views.
While other websites only offer YouTube video views, Viralft.com offers you genuine and high-quality views which will actively engage with your YouTube channel as well, leading to increasing post likes and comments on the video.
Viralft.com has a team of experts that offers YouTube video views in the majority of countries, including the USA, UK, Canada, France, Australia, India, and many more. Additionally, Viralft.com has clients from all major countries that buy social media services, including YouTube video views, on a regular basis.
Pros:
• Popular and known website for buying YouTube views
• Active and Real Views
• Serves in the majority of countries
• A dedicated team of experts for the delivery of high-quality views
Cons:
• Pricing is a little on the expensive side.
Please visit Viralft.com to know more about the pricing, plans, and other details.
5.Buzoid.com
Ratings: 8.3/10
Another used website for buying YouTube views is Buzoid.com, which offers excellent results and customer service. Buzoid.com is easy to use and offers premium services to its everyday customers.
One of the plus points of using Buzoid.com is the quality and authenticity of the view. While other websites offer fake views, Buzoid.com is known to offer genuine views at a reasonable price.
Another advantage of using Buzoid.com is the access to multiple payment methods. While other platforms offer only selected payment methods like Credit/Debit Cards. With Buzoid.com, you can pay using a Credit/Debit Card, PayPal, Bitcoin, and other payment methods.
Pros:
• Premium YouTube Video Views
• Reasonable Pricing
• Multiple and Secure Payment Options
Cons:
• Customer Support response time is high
Please visit buzoid.com to know more about the pricing, plans, and other details.
6.BuyInstaFollowers.xyz
Ratings: 8.1/10
BuyInstaFollowers.xyz is a highly recommended and credible website for buying YouTube video views. BuyInstaFollowers.xyz provides you with authentic users that will thoroughly watch your video, live stream, and short video and will also engage with your content, like your videos, share your content, and subscribe to your channel.
With BuyInstaFollowers.xyz, you can buy targeted views from specific countries, even though you don't get the option to select a specific country. When you place your order on BuyInstaFollowers.xyz, the experts will analyze your channels, and based on the analysis, they will provide you with targeted views.
BuyInstaFollowers.xyz or BIF offers YouTube views from as low as $0.49. In comparison, other website offers views that will drop over time, BuyInstaFollowers.xyz offers 100% non-drop views.
Pros:
• Credible Website for Buying YouTube Video Views
• Suitable for Long and Short YouTube Videos
• Targeted Views
• Ideal Pricing
Cons:
• Customer Support response is slow
Please visit BuyInstaFollowers.xyz to know more about the pricing, plans, and other details.
7.Qlizz.com
Ratings: 7.8/10
Qlizz.com offers real YouTube views from real users that will actively watch your content, share it, comment on it, and will do other engaging activities on your channels.
This is due to the fact that the website offers targeted views that are derived from a specific country, niche, or industry. The users are genuinely interested in your content and may even subscribe to your channel for further updates.
Qlizz.com take note of YouTube's Terms of Services (ToS) to keep your YouTube channel safe and secured while sending YouTube video views on your channels through Google Ads, YouTube Ads, Social Media ad campaigns, and other marketing campaigns.
Pros:
• Professional Services
• 100% Real-time views
• Targeted and Active Views
Cons:
• Pricing could have been better
Please visit Qlizz.com to know more about the pricing, plans, and other details.
Frequently Asked Questions:
How Do These Websites Generate YouTube Views?
All these websites generate YouTube video views from genuine and 100% authentic sources like Google paid advertisements, social media marketing campaigns, pay-per-click ads, social media ads, YouTube ads, and more.
Which Website Offer Fast YouTube Views?
While all website offer fast YouTube views and the delivery starts within a short span of time, Firezup.com takes the least amount of time to deliver YouTube video views to your channels.
As soon as you place your YouTube views order on Firezup.com, the team of experts analyze your channel and use their skills to deliver views in real-time promptly.
How Can Buying YouTube Views Help Your Channel Grow?
Buying YouTube views offers you a lot of advantages that can drastically boost the growth of your channel. For instance, boosting your channel offers you real engagement that will improve the organic reach of your channel and make your channel sustainable for long-term growth.
Apart from that, since this website offers high-quality, organic, and engaged views to your channel, it is likely to increase the interaction on the channel, which will boost the chances of your channel getting suggested into news feeds and search results.
Can I Buy Targeted Views from These Websites?
While you do not get the option to select demographics like region, industry, niche, age group, gender, etc., you still get targeted YouTube video views from these websites as the expert team analyzes your channel and niche and then sends the views.
How long does it take to see the purchased views on my YouTube video?
All these websites offer views within a few hours of placing the order. However, in some rare cases, it may take time. Generally, you can see the updated YouTube views within a couple of hours or as soon as YouTube updates the views on the channel.
Do these websites offer any guarantees or refunds if the views drop?
No, these websites do not offer refunds or guarantees. Because of the fact that YouTube views are a service that cannot be reversed, and if the website starts offering refunds, then some users have the intention to use the policies unethically to get views on their channel.
However, as we have personally tested and bought YouTube views from these websites, we can assure you will not regret making your purchase from the following websites.
Can I buy YouTube views for monetized videos?
Yes, you can buy YouTube views for monetized YouTube channels, as it may potentially get you the desired revenue and maybe your best investment as well if returns are good.
Can I Buy YouTube Views on a Private Video?
No, you cannot buy YouTube views on a private video. You need to make the video public or unlisted before placing your order on the following websites.
Can I buy YouTube views for multiple videos or channels?
Yes, you can buy YouTube views for multiple videos or channels. There is no restriction for buying YouTube views on these websites.
Do these websites offer customer support in case of any issues?
Yes, all the websites listed above offer dedicated customer support, and in case you are stuck somewhere, whether it be placing an order or receiving views on your channel, you can contact the 24x7 available customer support and get your issue resolved within minutes.
Can buying YouTube views help me get more subscribers?
While buying YouTube views may not directly increase your subscriber count, it will definitely indirectly create an impact on your channel by engaging with your content which will increase the overall channel reach, leading to attracting your potential subscribers.
Are there any restrictions on the number of views I can buy?
No, none of these websites restricts buying YouTube views. You can buy any amount of views, depending on your requirements, from any of these websites.
Conclusion
So, that is all you need to know about the 7 best websites for buying YouTube views. All these websites offer high-quality, 100% real, active, and non-drop followers who genuinely watch your videos and engage with your content.
If you are struggling to pick the best website out of these 7, then we would recommend you to go with our #1 recommendation, which is Firezup.com.
In the end, you can buy YouTube video views to get an initial boost on the platform, but we also recommend creating unique, engaging, and compelling content that will get your views, subscribers, and likes 100% organically.