Can Dogecoin Hit $0.1 in 2023? Experts Predict Massive Price Rally for Everlodge

As the number one meme coin, Dogecoin (DOGE) has attained important milestones in 2023. However, the $0.1 price tag has eluded Dogecoin. Crypto experts have given their predictions about Dogecoin and the new Everlodge (ELDG). Learn how high these cryptos can go in 2023.
Summary:
● The pseudonymous crypto analyst, Kaleo, has predicted up to a 200% rally for Dogecoin
● Kaleo has predicted that DOGE and ELDG could trade at $0.20 in 2023
● Everlodge is set to revolutionize the real estate industry with a new hybrid co-ownership model
While 2023 has not been the most bullish year for Dogecoin (DOGE), crypto experts are predicting a turnaround. Year-to-date (YTD), the Dogecoin price has increased by only 6.1%, despite most cryptos up over 60%.
The pseudonymous crypto analyst, Kaleo, has predicted a major price rally for DOGE till the end of 2023. According to Kaleo, DOGE will very likely be implemented into X, formerly Twitter, by Elon Musk.
The crypto analyst believes this will fuel a massive rally for the price of Dogecoin through the rest of 2023. While Dogecoin currently trades at $0.07423, Crypto Kaleo believes Dogecoin could rally as high as 200% before the end of the year.
Setting a $0.24 price high for DOGE, the crypto analyst has called on investors not to sleep on the meme coin. Confirming the insights of Crypto Kaleo, Michael van de Poppe shared on X areas where traders are looking into accumulating DOGE.
A new cryptocurrency project, Everlodge (ELDG) has sparked widespread interest due to its novel use case. Everlodge (ELDG) is creating a blockchain-based property marketplace to allow anyone to invest in hotels, vacation houses, and luxury villas on a fractional basis.
Everlodge combines fractional ownership into its structure because most investors are unable to acquire these types of luxury properties. The titles, deeds, and ownership details of the luxury properties will be digitized and minted into fractional non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
Investors can then purchase a fraction of these luxury residences for as little as $100 because fractional NFTs can be split. The price of the NFT rises in tandem with the market value of these properties. Holders of these NFTs additionally receive benefits such as booking discounts and holiday freebies on vacation homes.
In addition, these property-backed NFTs can be used as collateral for short to medium-term loans. Everlodge hopes to disrupt the timeshare sector with its hybrid property co-ownership concept, which allows investors to spend as little as $100 on vacation homes.
As this project has more utility than Dogecoin, crypto experts are more optimistic about Everlodge's market potential. An ELDG coin currently costs $0.01 in its beta presale stage. However, cryptocurrency experts estimate that the token's value will increase above $0.2 before the year ends.
