Can Dogecoin Hit $0.1 in 2023? Experts Predict Massive Price Rally for Everlodge

While 2023 has not been the most bullish year for Dogecoin (DOGE), crypto experts are predicting a turnaround. Year-to-date (YTD), the Dogecoin price has increased by only 6.1%, despite most cryptos up over 60%.

The pseudonymous crypto analyst, Kaleo, has predicted a major price rally for DOGE till the end of 2023. According to Kaleo, DOGE will very likely be implemented into X, formerly Twitter, by Elon Musk.

The crypto analyst believes this will fuel a massive rally for the price of Dogecoin through the rest of 2023. While Dogecoin currently trades at $0.07423, Crypto Kaleo believes Dogecoin could rally as high as 200% before the end of the year.

Setting a $0.24 price high for DOGE, the crypto analyst has called on investors not to sleep on the meme coin. Confirming the insights of Crypto Kaleo, Michael van de Poppe shared on X areas where traders are looking into accumulating DOGE.