Canada’s groundless allegation reflects western prejudice against India

The murder case of a prominent Sikh extremist leader Hardeep Sing Nijjar on Canadian soil in June has taken an ugly turn for worse. On Monday Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau added fuel to the fire by claiming to have credible information pointing towards India’s hands behind the assassination.

Such explosive allegations from Canada have escalated discord between India and Canada whose relations have already been tepid in the past. Though New Delhi has denied the allegations calling it to be absurd and motivated, this doesn't stop the Canadian government from highlighting the role of India in the murder in front of the world.

Events that Followed!

The reciprocal reaction triggered by the allegations of the Canadian Prime Minister led to the expulsion of foreign diplomats from both countries. Ottawa expelled an Indian diplomat on the pretext of being head of an Indian intelligence agency in Canada. On the other hand, India suspended the issue of Canadian visas on Thursday, claiming it to be a security threat.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has urged India to work with Canada and let justice take its course.

The murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June shocked the entire Sikh community in Canada. Canada has a huge diaspora of 770,000 Sikh members in the country.

The British Columbian Gurudwaras Council and Ontario Gurudwaras Committee have issued a joint statement asking the Canadian government to suspend all kinds of intelligence, investigative, and prosecutorial cooperation with India. They have urged the government to give a comprehensive response that reflects the role of India in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

On Tuesday Justin Trudeau issued another statement claiming that his earlier allegations were not to provoke or escalate the situation, he was simply stating facts. He further added that he will follow the evidence collected by the intelligence agencies and make sure the work of holding responsible people to account is done.

Who was Hardeep Sing Nijjar?

Hardeep Sing Nijjar is a Sikh extremist who lived in Canada. He was outspoken about the creation of independent Sikh land Khalistan which will include parts of the Indian state of Punjab.

Nijjar's former lawyer Gurpatwant Singh Pannun informed the media that Canadian authorities including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police warned Nijjar thrice regarding the threat to his life. He was advised not to make any instigating statement regarding the Khalistan movement or he would be targeted.

Canadian Support to Khalistan Movement!

In 2017 Trudeau was seen at a Sikh event in Toronto which displayed a separatist flag and poster of Sikh extremists who died in an Indian Army operation in 1984. India has always shown concerns about the sympathy and support of Canadian political figures for such extremist elements.

Role of Western Countries in the Rift between India and Canada!

The rift between two key partners of the United States has put the White House and other Western countries in an uncomfortable position.

Allegations from Justin Trudeau have come days after Indian Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi hosted world leaders including US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

It will be interesting to note that all the above three countries have a huge Sikh population and share a warm bond with New Delhi as well.

However, a statement issued by all three key allies somewhat supports the Canadian Prime Minister's decision to go public with his allegations and investigate the case further.

While the US and Australia claimed to be deeply concerned about the entire matter and believe that the perpetrators should be brought to justice, a UK spokesperson said that Canada would have investigated the entire matter significantly and carefully before being confident and comfortable enough to make the allegations public.

It is important to note that Canada is a member of Five-Eyes, an intelligence pact that also includes the US, UK, Australia, and New Zealand as its key members.

It is disheartening to see Western countries not respecting the sovereignty of India and interfering with its internal affairs by harboring and supporting various terrorist organizations. They are doing all this in the name of protecting human rights which is an irony in itself.