Carbon Guzzlers’ Can Help You Capture CO2 Emissions From Your Home

New Delhi (India), July 19: Carbon Guzzlers, a carbon capture company, has developed the POC for a device that will let you capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, making the air you breathe cleaner and greener.
Founder, Senthil Rajendran, said, “I am excited to introduce our first-ever innovation, the Baby Guzzler, which not only simplifies carbon capture for common people but also helps combat climate change. The Baby Guzzler exemplifies our commitment to sustainability and our belief that every action, no matter how small, can make a difference.”
The company’s first invention, the Baby Guzzler, is an eco-friendly device that captures carbon dioxide from the air. It is a small device that can be easily set up in your home or office. It is extremely low-powered and works on a standard mobile charger.
The air exiting out of the device has less CO2 compared to the air entering the device. This air can be used for bubbling inside the aquarium. The only maintenance needed would be the periodic top-up of water which is once a week, and a change of the cartridge every six months, depending on the ambient condition.
To see a demonstration of the device, click here https://youtu.be/UElVtn-qxWo
According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies could potentially reduce global carbon dioxide emissions by up to 13% by 2050. While carbon capture technology is not a perfect solution, it is an important tool in the fight against climate change.
As the world continues to transition to a low-carbon economy, carbon capture technology will play a crucial role in reducing emissions from hard-to-abate industries.
“I have been deeply disturbed by the impact of the climate crisis on our planet. The rapid pace of global warming, rising sea levels, and extreme weather events clearly signal that we must take immediate action to address this global challenge. At Carbon Guzzlers, we are committed to developing innovative solutions that reduce carbon emissions and help mitigate the effects of climate change. It's not just about creating environmentally friendly products; it's about creating a culture of sustainability that inspires change across industries and communities." said Senthil Rajendran.
The company is currently running an Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign for the Baby Guzzler. Carbon Guzzlers’ wish to complete their target by 13th August so they can put the device into production and deliver it to those who wish to make a difference.
With only a few days left, it's more important to support this project and help make a positive impact on the environment. They also have a reward program where everyone will get a carbon capture device along with the cartridge for one year.
Their Crowdfunding Campaign is a chance for us to bring this innovative device to a wider audience and empower people to make environmentally conscious choices. By contributing to this campaign, you're not just supporting cutting-edge technology - you're investing in the future of our planet.
To support Carbon Guzzlers’ Crowdfunding Campaign, click https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/carbon-capture-right-at-home/x/33958058#/