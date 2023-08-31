Cardano (ADA) and ApeCoin (APE) Turn Gloomy While Everlodge (ELDG) Amazes Crypto Enthusiasts with Historic Presale

Restructuring the real estate landscape, Everlodge has introduced a revolutionary, and unique business plan to the market. Online esearch reports have predicted that the global real estate industry can grow to $729.40 trillion in the next few years. Hence, there is an ample growth opportunity for this new Web3 project.

Everlodge is the first blockchain platform to combine holiday home ownership with the blockchain. It will enable users to own holiday homes, and luxury hotels for a mere $100. The platform will mint NFTs against properties like vacation homes, and luxury villas. Next, the NFTs will be fractionalized to allow investors to co-own a single property. The platform will partner with only renowned hotel chains, and luxury property developers to add the best properties to its ecosystem.

Notably, these NFTs will have the backing of real estate properties. Therefore, their value is bound to surge over the subsequent years. The platform has an ecosystem comprising Marketplace, Rewards Club, Lending, and Launchpad. These components will utilize ELDG as their native crypto. The platform has proposed to lock team tokens for 2 years, and the liquidity pool for 8 years to prevent any rug-pull and ensure stability.

The presale phase of the platform is live, and a token now costs $0.012, a 20% increase from its starting price of $0.01. Moreover, market analysts predict the value of the tokens to soar by 280% during the presale phase, and 3000% upon launch. After the completion of the presale, ELDG tokens will become available on Uniswap, and other tier-1 exchanges.

