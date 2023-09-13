Cardano Hits Major Support, TRON Decouples From the Market While Investors Turn To Pomerdoge

In what could be considered a comeback for Cardano (ADA), the altcoin has returned to a familiar level of Adamantium. This level is not a new update to the token network nor is it a sign of new investors partnering with the Cardano network, the altcoin looks bullish.

With this said, the ADA price has dropped to the $0.2500 support, where it is safe for bullish activities to take place. Even though the market is characterized by its lack of traction, volume, and liquidity, it is safe to say that the Cardano coin is still holding its ground in the open market.

Although this can be greatly influenced by external factors causing the market prices to either go up or plummet, everyone is still in anticipation of what comes next for the price of Cardano.

Tron (TRX) Price Decouples From the Crypto Market