Cardio Shield Reviews: Do CardioShield Blood Pressure Pills Formula Work or Hype?

Cardio Shield Reviews: Do you know that many people die from heart problems and stroke in the United States? Do you believe us if we say that people with high blood pressure have more chances of getting these problems? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that, high blood pressure was the main reason or a related factor for more than 670,000 deaths in the United States. So what can we do? Changing how we live can help a lot, but sometimes we need extra help from a powerful source. We are talking about blood support supplements. In fact, we found one that tries to fix the main cause of high blood pressure in the body. Here is some information about the popular Cardio Shield.
What is Cardio Shield?
Cardio Shield is a natural blood pressure formula that deals with the main cause of high blood pressure. Each serving of Cardio Shield, according to Jerry, the maker, may improve healthy blood flow and lower blood pressure and the risk of heart problems. To explain more, the cause we are talking about makes blood vessels tight, which leads to more pressure inside them. This is also why nitric oxide levels in the body may be low, which stops people from seeing a good change in their blood numbers. The most interesting thing for our team was the claim that this "bad" molecule is mostly responsible for people who have readings higher than 120/80 mmHg. Now that we have set the scene, it's time to learn more about the problem molecule and how Cardio Shield protects against it.
How does Cardio Shield work?
Cardio Shield works to stop the bad molecule , also called superoxide anion. One source says that the free radical superoxide anion acts as a signal for cell death and aging. Oxidative stress may happen when this harmful part is too much or when antioxidant levels are too low, which damages many of our important biomolecules and changes how they work. Jerry also said that superoxide anion can harm our DNA, which may attack and weaken our blood vessels.
Our team did more research to check if his claims are true and found a study that looked at how superoxide anion production affects high blood pressure and mental heart risk factors. The researchers found that people with high blood pressure had more superoxide anion production than people with normal blood pressure levels (i.e., normotensive). Based on this, the team concluded that the latter finding may show a way how high blood pressure increases heart risk.
Nitric oxide and superoxide are two molecules that help the body fight germs. When they are in balance, they make another molecule called peroxynitrite, which is good for killing germs. But when they are not in balance, they can cause problems for the blood vessels. This means that too much superoxide can either stop nitric oxide from working or make it harm the body.
Jerry and his team found five nutrients that can help increase nitric oxide and stop superoxide from causing trouble. These nutrients may help people lower their blood pressure and keep their heart healthy. Let's see what they are.
What are the ingredients in Cardio Shield?
The main ingredients in Cardio Shield are:
Hawthorn Leaf Extract
Hawthorn is a plant with flowers and thorns that belongs to the rose family. It has antioxidants that can help with many health issues. For high blood pressure, it may lower the bottom number of the blood pressure reading in people who have mild hypertension. Another study found that taking 1200mg every day lowered both blood pressure and blood sugar levels, but more research is needed to confirm this.
One source explained how hawthorn could help with blood pressure. It said that it can relax the blood vessels and make them wider, which lowers blood pressure. It also said that hawthorn can reduce the amount of bad cholesterol and fat in the blood vessels, which can prevent heart attacks and strokes.
Hibiscus Flower
Hibiscus [7 ] is a plant that comes from India and Malaysia. People use it for food, beauty, and medicine. It has a lot of vitamin C, flavonoids, and anthocyanins, which are antioxidants that protect the body from harmful molecules (like superoxide). These molecules can cause oxidative stress, which is linked to high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.
For blood pressure, many studies have shown that drinking hibiscus tea or taking hibiscus pills can lower blood pressure a lot. Some studies even said that it works as well as prescription drugs. But more research is needed to prove this. Most experts think that hibiscus works by making the blood vessels wider, which is similar to what hawthorn does .
Olive Leaf Extract
Olive leaves are a common food and medicine in the Mediterranean area. They have two important polyphenols (oleacein and oleuropein), which may prevent diseases like heart disease and cancer. Taking between 136mg and 500mg of olive leaf extract can help lower blood pressure levels (especially for people who have stage 1 hypertension). It can also lower the levels of total cholesterol, bad cholesterol, and inflammation.
Green Tea Extract
Green tea extract comes from the Camellia sinensis plant. People usually take it for weight loss and digestion, but it may also help the heart. A review of 24 studies with 1,697 people showed that green tea can lower the top and bottom numbers of the blood pressure reading in the short term.
Green tea is a drink that can help lower blood pressure. It has antioxidants that protect the cells from damage and inflammation. One study showed that drinking green tea for 12 weeks reduced blood pressure and cholesterol in people with high blood pressure. But we don't know if this effect lasts for a long time, so we need more studies. Another source said that green tea can also lower the amount of fat in the blood, which can prevent heart problems.
Garlic
Garlic is a spice that can improve your health in many ways. One review and meta-analysis looked at how garlic affects blood pressure in people who have high blood pressure. It found that garlic can lower both the top and bottom numbers of blood pressure, and also reduce the chance of having heart issues. But we don't know how garlic does this, so we need more research.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Is Cardio Shield safe?
Cardio Shield is a natural supplement that can help lower blood pressure. It is made in the USA in a clean and approved facility. But it is not for pregnant or breastfeeding women, or children under 18 years old. If you have a medical condition, you should talk to your doctor before buying it.
Are there any other ingredients in Cardio Shield?
Yes, Cardio Shield has other ingredients that make the main ingredients work better to lower blood pressure and improve blood flow. These include Juniper Berry, Uva Ursi, Buchu Leaf, Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, Folate and Vitamin B12.
How should I take Cardio Shield?
You should take one Cardio Shield capsule two times a day with water.
What makes Cardio Shield better than other blood pressure supplements?
Cardio Shield is better than other blood pressure supplements because it targets the main cause of high blood pressure and uses ingredients that are proven and safe. It also works for people who have high blood pressure, not just healthy people.
What are the benefits of taking Cardio Shield?
The main benefit is that your blood pressure will go down a lot. You will also have better blood flow and heart function, more energy, and a happier mood.
How long will it take for Cardio Shield to arrive?
If you live in the USA, you should get your Cardio Shield in 5 to 7 days. If not, it might take up to 15 days (if there are no problems on the way).
Is Cardio Shield backed by a money-back guarantee?
Yes, you can get your money back if you are not happy with Cardio Shield. You have 180 days to do this. You can return any bottles, even if they are empty or partly used. To get your refund, you can contact customer support by email or phone:
● Email: support@getcardioshield.com.
● Phone: 1 (800) 390 6035
Click to Learn More About Cardio Shield from Official Website!
● More power- With Cardio Shield pill, you will have more energy in your day. Your endurance will get better and help you to stay healthy.
How can Cardio Shield help you lower your blood pressure?
Cardio Shield is made from natural ingredients that are good for your blood pressure and easy to digest. The product is organic and works well if you take the right amount.
Cardio Shield is a good supplement for people who have high blood pressure. You can use it safely without any risk.
It has a mix of natural and organic ingredients that help to lower your blood pressure and keep your heart healthy.
The supplement works well in three to six months if you take it every day.
Different people may have different results. Before you use any supplement, you should talk to your doctor. You should not take more than the recommended dose.
Benefits
● Cardio Shield is a natural product that has many benefits and no side effects.
● It helps you keep your blood pressure normal in a few days.
● It does not have any chemicals or preservatives.
● The supplement boosts your energy and stamina and makes your life better.
● You do not need to change your lifestyle to use Cardio Shield.
● It is free of toxins and pollutants, so it lowers your blood pressure naturally and quickly.
● You do not need to follow a special diet or exercise with the supplement.
Drawbacks
● The main drawback of Cardio Shield is that you can only buy it from the official website.
● You cannot find Cardio Shield Supplement in any physical store.
● The results depend on your heart health. If you are healthy, you can keep your heart healthy easily. But if you have serious heart problems, it may take longer to see lasting results.
What is the price of Cardio Shield?
Cardio Shield is a supplement that has 60 pills in one bottle. You need to take two pills every day for 30 days. If you want to lower your blood pressure, you need to do it for a long time and work hard. So, you can save money if you buy more bottles at once:
● 1 bottle of Cardio Shield: $59
● 3 bottles of Cardio Shield: $49 each
● 6 bottles of Cardio Shield: $39 each
If you buy 6 bottles, you will also get some free books that will teach you how to take care of your heart and lower your cholesterol. These are the books:
● Bonus #1. 7 Foods that Make Your Heart Happy
● Bonus #2. 11 Secrets to Lower Your Cholesterol
● Bonus #3. 5 Signs that Your Heart is in Trouble
Final Opinion
We have learned that Cardio Shield is a supplement that helps to stop a bad molecule called superoxide anion. This molecule can make your blood pressure high by messing up another molecule called nitric oxide. Nitric oxide helps to relax your blood vessels and let blood flow easily. But superoxide anion can turn it off or make it work against you. This can make your blood vessels tight and raise your blood pressure. Jerry and his team made Cardio Shield with five important nutrients that can help nitric oxide work better and lower your blood pressure.
They also added some other ingredients that can help your heart by fighting inflammation, oxidation, and free radicals. Our team thinks that Cardio Shield has some benefits because there is some research that supports its ingredients. But remember that everyone is different and results may vary. You should also check with your doctor before you start taking anything new.