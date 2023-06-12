Cardio Shield Reviews- Do CardioShield Blood Pressure Pills Work? Ingredients And Benefits

We did more research to check if his claims are true and we found a study [3 ] that looked at how superoxide anion affects high blood pressure and heart problems. The researchers found out that people with high blood pressure had more superoxide anion than people with normal blood pressure (i.e., normotensive). So, they thought that this might be one way that high blood pressure can cause heart problems.
When nitric oxide and superoxide are balanced, they make peroxynitrite, which helps to kill germs. But, if they are not balanced, they can hurt the blood vessels [4 ]. This means that too much superoxide anion can stop nitric oxide from working or make it work against the body.
So, Jerry and his team chose five important nutrients that can help to make more nitric oxide and stop the bad effects of superoxide anion. Now, let's see what these five nutrients are and how they can help people to control their blood pressure.
What are the ingredients in Cardio Shield?
The main ingredients in Cardio Shield are:
Hawthorn Leaf Extract
Hawthorn [5] is a plant with flowers and thorns that belongs to the rose family. This plant has a lot of antioxidants that can help with different health problems. For high blood pressure, it can lower the resting diastolic blood pressure in people who have mild high blood pressure. Another study showed that taking 1200mg every day lowered not only blood pressure but also blood sugar levels; but, we need more evidence because some studies did not show the same results.
A source that talked about hawthorn [6 ] said that it might help with blood pressure because it can relax the blood vessels (and lower blood pressure). Also, hawthorn can lower total and bad cholesterol levels, which can prevent plaque from building up in the blood vessels and reduce the risk of a heart attack or stroke.
Hibiscus Flower
Hibiscus [7 ] is a plant that comes from India and Malaysia. People have used it for food, beauty, and medicine for a long time. For health, this ingredient has a lot of vitamin C, flavonoids, and anthocyanins, which are all antioxidants that protect the body from free radicals (like superoxide anion). As we said before in this review, free radicals can cause oxidative stress, which is linked to high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.
For blood pressure, many human trials showed that drinking hibiscus drinks or taking hibiscus supplements can lower blood pressure a lot , and some said that it is similar to prescription drugs. But, we need more research to confirm this. Many people think that hibiscus works as a vasodilator, which might explain why some studies found good results [8 ,9 ].
Olive Leaf Extract
Olive leaves [10 ] are a common food and medicine in the Mediterranean area. They have two important polyphenols (oleacein and oleuropein), which may protect against diseases like heart disease and cancer. A dose of between 136mg and 500mg has been shown to help lower blood pressure levels (especially for people with stage 1 high blood pressure). Other benefits include lower levels of total cholesterol, bad cholesterol, and inflammation [11 ].
Green Tea Extract
Green tea extract [12 ] comes from the Camellia sinensis plant. People usually use it for weight loss and healthy digestion, but it may also help with heart health. A review of 24 trials and 1,697 people found that green tea can lower systolic and diastolic blood pressure levels in the short term. But, we don't know if this is true in the long term, so we need more research. Another source that talked about green tea said that it can lower blood fat levels, which may lower the risk of heart disease [13 ].
Garlic
Finally, there is garlic, a spice with many healing properties that can improve overall health. One review and meta-analysis [14 ] of garlic's effects on blood pressure levels in people with high blood pressure said that it can lower systolic and diastolic blood pressures, and also lower the chance of having heart problems. Many studies agree on this, but we need more research to understand how it works.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Is Cardio Shield safe?
Cardio Shield is thought to be safe because it uses natural ingredients to lower blood pressure. Also, each bottle is made in the USA, in a place that follows FDA and cGMP rules and is clean. But, this supplement is not good for pregnant or nursing women, or children under 18 years old. Those who have a medical condition should talk to a doctor before buying it.
Are there any other ingredients in Cardio Shield?
Yes, Cardio Shield also has other ingredients that make the main ingredients work better to lower blood pressure and superoxide anion levels, make more nitric oxide and have healthy blood flow. These include Juniper Berry, Uva Ursi, Buchu Leaf, Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, Folate and Vitamin B12.
How should I take Cardio Shield?
You should take one Cardio Shield capsule two times a day with water.
What makes Cardio Shield better than other blood pressure supplements?
Cardio Shield is better than other blood pressure supplements because it deals with a well-studied cause of high blood pressure and gives ingredients at the right and safe levels for the best benefits. Also, this supplement is the only one that works to lower levels for people with high blood pressure. Other supplements only work for healthy people.
What are the benefits of taking Cardio Shield?
The main benefit is that your blood pressure levels will go down a lot. Besides that, you may have better blood flow and circulation, heart function, energy levels, and a happier mood.
How long will it take for Cardio Shield to arrive?
Cardio Shield will take between 5 and 7 business days to arrive in the USA. If not, it could take up to 15 business days (if there are no problems on the way).
Is Cardio Shield backed by a money-back guarantee?
Yes, Cardio Shield has a 180-day money-back guarantee. If you are not happy with this supplement for any reason, you can contact customer support for a full refund. You can do this even if you used, didn't use or finished the bottles. For more information on how to do this, you can use one of these ways to contact them:
● Email: support@getcardioshield.com.
● Phone: 1 (800) 390 6035
How much does Cardio Shield cost?
Each Cardio Shield bottle has 60 capsules that you should take for 30 days. Since controlling blood pressure takes time and effort, you may want to buy more bottles and save money :
● 1 Cardio Shield bottle: $59 each
● 3 Cardio Shield bottles: $49 each
● 6 Cardio Shield bottles: $39 each
If you buy 6 bottles, the creator will also give you these bonus guides to help you learn more about blood pressure and how to have healthy habits for better results:
● Bonus #1. 7 Foods to Promote a Healthy Heart
● Bonus #2. Improve Your Cholesterol with These 11 Secrets
● Bonus #3. 5 Early Warning Signs of Heart Disease
Based on what we said above, Cardio Shield is a supplement that protects from the bad effects of a molecule called superoxide anion. When there is too much of this molecule, it controls nitric oxide production and function. It can stop nitric oxide from working or make it work against the body, which makes the blood vessels tight and leads to high blood pressure. To stop this effect, Jerry and his team made the Cardio Shield formula with five important nutrients that have been studied to lower blood pressure by relaxing the blood vessels.
They also added other ingredients that have antioxidants, anti-inflammatory agents, nitric oxide boosters, and free radical fighters. Our team thinks that Cardio Shield has some value because of the good research on its ingredients. But, results may be different for different people, and you should do more research on your own before trying something new. If you want to know more about Cardio Shield, you can visit here >>>.