Case Studies in Leadership: Applying GSLP Learnings to Real-World Scenarios

The changing global corporate market requires leaders who can handle complexities, accept change, and drive innovation. The Global Senior Leadership Programme (GSLP) serves as a model for developing such leaders by providing participants with a wide arsenal of skills and techniques required for effective leadership. However, the actual test of the program's effectiveness is in its application—how these concepts are used in the real-life world of business.

In this case study discussion, we look into concrete examples of when GSLP learners have put theory into practice, leveraging their newfound insights to overcome real-world difficulties. These IIM online certificate courses demonstrate how GSLP's principles resonate across varied situations in organisations, industries, and worldwide environments by combining theory and implementation.

Case Study 1: Transformative Organizational Change