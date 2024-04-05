Celebrating the Grand Success of GRC 2024 at New College, University of Oxford

Welcoming the attendees, Prof. Dr. Parin Somani, Director of the London Organisation of Skills Development (LOSD), emphasised the significance of collaborative research and knowledge dissemination in addressing global challenges. Nur Banu, the Skills Initiatives Director, showcased LOSD's initiatives: LOSD Publishing: Publishing & writing services, Skillflex: LOSD Online Courses (Digital assert), Skillcast: LOSD Podcast, LOSD Skills Live: Short Powerful Talk, LOSD Excellence Awards: Recognising Individuals & Organisations, LOSD Business Wellbeing Retreat: Mentorship & meditation, Global Research Conferences & Global Research Journal: Opportunities to Present your research .

Throughout GRC 2024, participants engaged in a rich array of activities, including live presentations, round table discussions, and the enlightening SkillsCast: LOSD Podcast. These interactive sessions facilitated the sharing of insights and expertise, fostering a dynamic tapestry of knowledge exchange and collaboration.

The Valedictory Ceremony on 26th March provided an opportunity for reflection and celebration as Valedictory Chief Guest Speaker Cllr Shehryar Ahmad-Wallana, The Worshipful Mayor of Hillingdon and his daughter the Mayoress of Hillingdon graced the occasion. In recognition of their profound contribution to GRC 2024 and impact on society, each distinguished speaker was honoured with a GRC 2024 trophy, symbolising their contributions to positive change and societal advancement. Prof. Dr. Parin Somani, Valedictory Chief Guest Cllr Shehryar Ahmad-Wallana and his daughter Mayoress of Hillingdon led the ceremony, marking the culmination of a successful and transformative conference.

GRC 2024 also served as a distinguished platform for authors to showcase their literary achievements, with the launch of four pioneering books: "The Healing Blueprint: Unlocking the Secrets to Physical, Emotional, and Spiritual Well-Being" by Prof. Dr. Parin Somani and Yanick Séïde, "Bharat – The Eternal Vishwaguru" by Dr. S. Vikram Raju, "MoonTime: A Guide for Young Girls" by Dr. Geeta Bora, and "Alchemy of Reflections: 540 Inspiring & Powerful Quotes from a 54-year journey" by Prof. Dr. Parin Somani.

The GRC 2024 Virtual Conference held on 23rd March 2024 featured prominent guests such as Chief Guest Dr Anjula Murmu, Special Guest Meeta Desai, Keynote Speaker Dr Manju Gupta, Inaugural Speaker Dr Rajnish Verma, and Eminent Speakers Dr. Beema Jainab S.I, Dr. Ismatara Reena, among others. Additionally, student speakers Avirat Jain and Ms. Kanika Chawla, contributed to the virtual conference, enriching the discussions with their insights and perspectives.

GRC is committed to advancing research and fostering global collaboration for sustainable development. By providing a platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and research dissemination, GRC aims to address contemporary challenges and shape a brighter future for generations to come. As delegates departed from New College, University of Oxford, they carried with them not only newfound knowledge and insights but also a renewed sense of purpose and commitment to breaking barriers and building bridges across the globe.

Central to GRC's mission is the firm belief in the pivotal role of research in addressing the multifaceted issues prevalent in contemporary global life. Guided by this conviction, GRC endeavours to facilitate the discovery of solutions by providing a robust platform for individuals from diverse backgrounds to share their insights and expertise. Held in prestigious academic institutions worldwide, such as The University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford, GRC conferences offer a plethora of opportunities, including live presentations, virtual sessions, poster exhibitions, live streaming sessions, and interactive roundtable discussions.

At the core of GRC's objectives is the empowerment of researchers, scholars, subject matter experts, and students to make meaningful contributions to sustainable development. By fostering an inclusive environment that encourages the exchange of ideas and collaborative efforts, GRC aims to equip participants with the tools and knowledge necessary to address pressing global challenges. The conferences provide a unique space for attendees to showcase their research findings, delve into the latest trends, and explore contemporary issues within a global context.

A hallmark of GRC is its commitment to providing participants with a myriad of opportunities and benefits. These include the chance for publication in the esteemed Conference Proceedings and Global Research Journal (GRJ), with each research paper assigned a Digital Object Identifier (DOI) for enhanced credibility and accessibility. Furthermore, GRC conferences hold CPD accreditation, ensuring that attendees can not only expand their academic horizons but also foster professional development and personal growth.

As we reflect on the grand success of GRC 2024 at New College, University of Oxford, let us look forward to future Global Research Conferences, where the spirit of collaboration, innovation, and global engagement continues to thrive, inspiring us to push the boundaries of knowledge and creativity for the betterment of humanity.