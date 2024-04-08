Chaitra Navratri 2024 Begins, Celebrate with Insights from Renowned Astrologer Pandit Jitendar Acharya Swami Ji

Key Dates for Chaitra Navratri 2024

Commencement: According to Pratipada tithi of Shukla Paksha, Chaitra Navratri begins at 11:50 am on April 8th, 2024, and continues till 8:30 pm on the same day.

Official Start: Based on Udaya Tithi, the official commencement of Chaitra Navratri falls on April 9th, 2024.

Duration: The festival will be observed from April 9th to 17th, 2024.

Rituals and Significance

Chaitra Navratri commences with the crucial ritual of Ghatasthapana on the first day. This ceremony invokes Goddess Shakti, and performing it at the auspicious time is believed to be essential for receiving her blessings and avoiding misfortunes.