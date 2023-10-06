Chakrassidh – Dr. Sathya Sindhuja is healing chronic pain with Siddha healing

New Delhi (India), October 6: Healing is a noble profession. But being chosen to heal from a young age and going on to transform lives is what we would refer to as a true calling. Dr. Sathya Sindhuja has been learning ancient Siddha healing techniques since she was only 4 years old. Taught by her grandmother, who was also a gifted and renowned Siddha practitioner, Dr. Sindhuja was chosen out of all her siblings as she possessed the exceptional ability to comprehend the intricacies of the human body and perceive the subtle currents of energy coursing through it.

Chronic pain can significantly diminish one's quality of life. Most afflicted people cannot go about their daily functions without assistance and, most of the time, are confined to a bed or a wheelchair. With no other resort and no solution provided by modern medicine, many turned to Chakrasiddh’s holistic healing.



Dr. Sathya Sindhuja has provided a safe haven for lakhs of people who had no other solution for their pain. Many revere her for her skills. But are her hands actually magic?

Dr. Sindhuja follows the simple techniques of Nadi Vaidyam and Marma Chikitsa. Nadi’s are channels of energy that allow the flow of pranic current through the entire body. Marmani are powerful energy points located at certain points in the body that have an abundance of nerves and blood vessels. The marmani helps in cellular communication diagnosing certain conditions, and has several therapeutic applications.