Challenges and Surrenders: PR Sundar's Insight on NBFC Licenses for Indian Startup

India’s economic growth in recent years can be attributed to several reasons. Ranging from an explosion in the number of startups commencing every single day to micro, small, and medium businesses growing rapidly across sectors seeking to disrupt and innovate through propositions like never before. However, in the vast expanse of a diverse economy, the credit gap stands as a persistent challenge for startups and organizations alike. PR Sundar shares, “Credit gap often experienced by individuals and businesses that do not meet traditional lending criteria, hampers growth and stifles economic progress. NBFCs (Non-Banking Financial Companies) are those financial intermediaries who have been strategically positioned to address this issue efficiently.”
The multifaceted role played by NBFCs through their easy, quick, and flexible capital solutions attracts diverse SMEs and MSMEs in India, extending support to the services offered by traditional banks. NBFCs are often more agile than traditional banks, which allows them to serve a wider demographic, including the economically disadvantaged. Their ability to customize financial products to local needs has fueled their growth, making them an integral part of India's financial landscape. Despite NBFC's popularity and the integral role played in financial inclusion, a noteworthy trend of deceleration in the issuance of NBFC licenses and surrendering of the existing NBFC companies has been observed. “As per the RBI data outlined in their report for 2023, the number of NBFCs being set up is falling steeply. This trend has risen to a four-year high with 93 NBFCs surrendering their licenses to the central bank only in the first half of 2023,” observed PR Sundar, Options Trader & Trainer.
The Slowdown in NBFC License Granting and Surrendering of Existing NBFC Licenses
This trend can be attributed to the defaulted payments of 99,000 crores by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) and the Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) fraud leading to the tumultuous collapse and the COVID-19 crisis. However, there is more to the story than just the setback. Let us explore in detail the reasons for this slowdown.
1. Stringency by Indian Regulatory Body: Tightening the regulatory noose on the NBFCs licenses comes at the backdrop of the fallout of large NBFCs in the past few years. With the stricter evaluation of new applications and surrendering of dormant NBFCs due to compliance burden, RBI has increased the scrutiny to ensure financial stability and consumer protection. While this approach is essential for safeguarding the financial system, it has inadvertently lengthened the approval process. “While NBFC licenses have been issued to Fintech startups such as Jupiter and Cred in the past, several other Fintech startups are also working their way up to secure the license. The applications of WintWealth, Fi, OneCard, and UniCard per reports have been declined due to their capital structures and investors,” cited PR Sundar finfluencer.
2. Averting Risks and Compliance Challenges: Regulatory changes and macroeconomic uncertainties have prompted regulators to adopt a more cautious approach. Fintech startups, typically viewed as higher-risk entities, might face heightened skepticism in the issuance of NBFC licenses. This risk aversion has led to a more thorough assessment of startups' financial viability and operational robustness before granting licenses. It is imperative to understand that NBFCs operate in a heavily regulated environment, necessitating adherence to a multitude of compliance requirements. Startups often struggle to navigate these complex regulations, leading to delays in license processing.
3. Capital Intensive Nature & Liquidity Constraints: The increase in capital investments to maintain liquidity and meet regulatory norms has led to the surrender of many NBFC licenses in 2023 alone. Surrendering NBFC licenses serves as a strategic exit for many as witnessed in the past. It allows them to wind down operations in an organized manner and channel their efforts and resources elsewhere.
The declining trend in NBFC licenses for startups in India and the increasing surrender of NBFC certificates are interconnected phenomena influenced by a multitude of factors. The deceleration in granting NBFC licenses to startups in India is a multifaceted issue arising from regulatory stringency, risk aversion, and compliance challenges. While a cautious approach is warranted to ensure financial stability, PR Sundar believes that striking a balance between rigorous scrutiny and timely checks is essential.