Challenges and Surrenders: PR Sundar's Insight on NBFC Licenses for Indian Startup

This trend can be attributed to the defaulted payments of 99,000 crores by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) and the Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) fraud leading to the tumultuous collapse and the COVID-19 crisis. However, there is more to the story than just the setback. Let us explore in detail the reasons for this slowdown.

1. Stringency by Indian Regulatory Body: Tightening the regulatory noose on the NBFCs licenses comes at the backdrop of the fallout of large NBFCs in the past few years. With the stricter evaluation of new applications and surrendering of dormant NBFCs due to compliance burden, RBI has increased the scrutiny to ensure financial stability and consumer protection. While this approach is essential for safeguarding the financial system, it has inadvertently lengthened the approval process. “While NBFC licenses have been issued to Fintech startups such as Jupiter and Cred in the past, several other Fintech startups are also working their way up to secure the license. The applications of WintWealth, Fi, OneCard, and UniCard per reports have been declined due to their capital structures and investors,” cited PR Sundar finfluencer.

2. Averting Risks and Compliance Challenges: Regulatory changes and macroeconomic uncertainties have prompted regulators to adopt a more cautious approach. Fintech startups, typically viewed as higher-risk entities, might face heightened skepticism in the issuance of NBFC licenses. This risk aversion has led to a more thorough assessment of startups' financial viability and operational robustness before granting licenses. It is imperative to understand that NBFCs operate in a heavily regulated environment, necessitating adherence to a multitude of compliance requirements. Startups often struggle to navigate these complex regulations, leading to delays in license processing.

3. Capital Intensive Nature & Liquidity Constraints: The increase in capital investments to maintain liquidity and meet regulatory norms has led to the surrender of many NBFC licenses in 2023 alone. Surrendering NBFC licenses serves as a strategic exit for many as witnessed in the past. It allows them to wind down operations in an organized manner and channel their efforts and resources elsewhere.

The declining trend in NBFC licenses for startups in India and the increasing surrender of NBFC certificates are interconnected phenomena influenced by a multitude of factors. The deceleration in granting NBFC licenses to startups in India is a multifaceted issue arising from regulatory stringency, risk aversion, and compliance challenges. While a cautious approach is warranted to ensure financial stability, PR Sundar believes that striking a balance between rigorous scrutiny and timely checks is essential.