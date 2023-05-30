Challenges in Health Claims Automation – A Fintech Solve?

The Indian Insurance segment saw a spike in non-life premium growth, driven primarily by strong demand for short-term health insurance. The health insurance industry underwrote a total direct premium of approximately grew at 26.27% from the past year making it the largest general insurance segment in India with a market share of about 36%.
With this growth has come the challenge of scaling up operations. The health insurance industry continues to struggle with a high Incurred Claim Ration of more than 90% and an upward trend in Underwriting Loss. The recent IRDAI regulation seeking a cap of 30% on the Expenses of Management has provided additional impetus to the industry to reduce its costs.
As a result, the industry has become increasingly competitive, with insurers constantly seeking new ways to differentiate themselves and offer more comprehensive coverage to their policyholders. One of the ways that health insurance companies are doing this is through the use of health claims automation.
The traditional method of manual claims processing is tedious, time-consuming, and prone to errors. It requires a lot of paperwork, and the data entry process can be a nightmare. The result is delayed processing of claims, human errors, misses, and leakages, which can lead to dissatisfied customers, loss of revenue, and damage to the insurer's reputation.
A number of factors prevent the large-scale transformation of the health insurance claim process.
1. Lack of standard digital data: The information from health providers is neither standardized nor available in digital format. This increases dependency on manual data entry, introducing manual errors, leakages, data loss, and inadequate audit trails.
2. Human Intensive Process: The dependency on the skill of the assessors increases costs significantly along with the growth of the health insurance business.
3. Rudimentary Analysis: With the lack of digital data and the dependence on people, the analysis done is dependent on the tribal knowledge of the assessors. With TPAs and Insurers depending on hundreds of claims assessors, it is near impossible to standardize the processing of these claims.
4. Huge Data Debt: All this results in a cumulative loss of claims data. From the tens of documents submitted for a claim, only a few data points are available for any future analysis, whether for product ideation, treatment management, or for cost analysis.
Health Insurance Claim Automation Challenges
Health Insurers have been investing in technology solutions to attempt at automating these processes but are faced with large challenges.
1. OCR solutions used to convert data into digital form are unable to scale. With 35000 registered hospitals and many multiples of clinics, labs, and pharmacies, the number of different formats of data is unbounded. Typical OCR systems rapidly degrade over time.
2. Due to the lack of standard data, the amount of information available for decision-making becomes less. This leads to sub-standard rule engines and ML-based decisioning engines having less than the required information.
3. Insurers end up investing in multiple piecemeal solutions like OCR, multiple ML-decisioning engines, BREs, external platforms, etc. Since these are typically procured from multiple vendors, the Insurer is left with the task of making all of these systems work together. This becomes a large secondary problem where the Insurer is left with disparate technologies with very different data requirements and interfaces.
4. All these have also resulted in larger hidden costs. A lot of these systems take months, if not years, to get implemented. The Insurer has to invest in data frameworks to collect historic data, train the new systems, use multiple third-party technology providers and system integrators to make the systems work together, and then continuously tweak these solutions to automate the process.
While these implementations have shown short-term benefits, most of such solutions have failed to realize the high-level business requirements.
Insurtech Solve to Automate Healthcare Claims
Solving the health insurance claims process requires a fundamental rethinking of the role of technology.
1. First mile Digitization: Any solution should be able to scale to the unbounded set of formats and data that are available as part of a health claim. The solution should be able to provide accurate data at scale.
2. Data Standardization: No two health providers provide the same information in the same manner. For any technological solution to work, the data has to be standardized so that standard rules or intelligence can be applied to it.
3. Encoding human intelligence: A lot of claims assessors and doctors who adjudicate claims have years of knowledge and experience. They use their experience to identify issues in claims. An automated system should not ignore this wisdom but must automate the regular checks that are done and use their experience only for exceptional claims.
4. Deterministic vs ML: While ML-based systems are very helpful for heuristic decisioning and the ability to identify patterns, a lot of claims assessment also depends on deterministic rules. These include the terms and conditions of the policy, MoUs with hospitals, medical and non-medical expenses, etc.
5. Fraud, Waste, and Abuse: As much as 25% of health claims pay-outs are estimated to be because of FWA. Identifying suspicious claims and providing fine-grained reliable data to justify the suspicion will greatly help in reducing fraud and automating the investigation process.
With the rapid growth of the Health Insurance industry, such an end-to-end transformation of the process is an absolute necessity for insurers.
Perfios’ health insurance claims transformation solution – Perfios Acclaim is built on Perfios’ proven data framework.
Perfios, as a data-analytics, transformation, and automated decisioning solution provider for more than 15 years, has a robust data framework that has the capability to read and understand any kind of digital or non-digital data.
It currently understands more than a thousand different kinds of documents, processing nearly 4 million documents a month. These documents vary from structured, unstructured, digital, scanned, and across domains – financial, medical, invoices, forms, etc.
Perfios Acclaim provides an end-to-end transformation.
1. End-to-end transformation: Perfios Acclaim transforms the health claim process by automating every step of the current human cognitive process. Using its proprietary data standardization libraries, Perfios Acclaim is able to auto-adjudicate the claims using a combination of both ML and rule-based systems.
2. No pre-training or hidden costs: with its vast data framework, Perfios Acclaim is able to solve the first-mile digitization problem without the need for thousands of samples.
3. Out-of-the-box: As a SaaS cloud-based API solution, the benefits are available to the Insurers from day one.
4. Faster implementation: Its plug-and-play systems allow an Insurer to start utilizing the system in a live environment in as little as 3 months.
5. Zero-cost solution: With more than a 70% reduction in operating costs and more than 3% reduction in claim pay-outs, the solution will save much more than its implementation and usage costs within the first year of operation.
In conclusion, health claims automation is a critical aspect of the healthcare industry in India, and Perfios Software Solutions has understood the pain points of this industry.
InsurTech solutions are a one-stop solution for Insurers to address the challenges faced by the industry, automating the claims processing process, reducing errors, and speeding up the processing time, leading to improved customer satisfaction, decreased costs, and increased revenue.
With the rising demand for healthcare services in India, insurance houses must look towards streamlining their operations and staying ahead of the competition.
