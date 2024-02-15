Check Out the List of Latest Blockbusters at Playing at Your Nearest PVR INOX Cinemas This Week

Step into the enchanting realm of cinema this week as PVR INOX cinemas unfold a canvas of captivating stories and visual delights. From riveting dramas to captivating comedies, there's something for every taste on the big screens coming this weekend. Your week is about to get a cinematic upgrade with an exciting lineup of films waiting for your presence at PVR INOX cinemas this week:
1. Land of Bad
In Liam Hemsworth starrer action thriller Land of Bad, a Delta Force mission goes south, leaving a rookie combat controller stranded and relying on a hardened drone pilot for air support. They must lead a desperate fight for survival against impossible odds, testing their limits and forging an unlikely bond for a shot at escape. Expect intense action, brutal combat, and a battle for brotherhood amidst the "Land of Bad."
2. The Holdovers
A grumpy classics teacher, played by Paul Giamatti is stuck at a prestigious New England boarding school over Christmas with a troubled student, played by Dominic Sessa and a grieving cook. Snowed in and forced to rely on one another, this unlikely trio embarks on a journey of unexpected connection, humor, and self-discovery. As they confront past hurts and hidden dreams, they learn that family can be found in the most unexpected places, reminding us that it's never too late to forge a new path.
3. Bob Marley: One Love
Reggae icon star Bob Marley's life unfolds in the movie “Bob Marley: One Love," a 2024 biopic capturing his rise to fame from the mid-70s. Talented Kingsley Ben-Adir portrays Bob Marley, balancing music creation with navigating political tensions in Jamaica and fighting for unity through his message of love. Prepare for electrifying reggae performances and a glimpse into the struggles and triumphs that shaped a musical legend.
4. Madame Web
Paramedic Cassandra Webb, played by Dakota Johnson awakens to psychic abilities after an accident, thrusting her into the "spider world". Guided by visions, she forms a bond with three young women (Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced) destined for powerful futures. Together, they face a deadly enemy (Tahar Rahim) while Cassandra confronts revelations from her past. This standalone origin story explores Madame Web's journey in a suspenseful thriller, marking a darker entry in the Spider-Man Universe. Expect intense visions, unexpected connections, and a fight for survival in the web of fate.
5. Shivrayancha Chaava
Witness Chhatrapati Sambhaji's rise in the historical epic "Shivrayancha Chaav," portrayed by Bhushan Patil, the illustrious son of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. As the newly appointed Maratha monarch, Sambhaji protects his people from cruel tax collectors like Bahadur Khan (Rahul Dev) and Kakar Khan (Mrinal Kulkarni). Sambhaji leads his army in exciting fights with strategic acumen and unshakable determination, overcoming insurmountable obstacles and demonstrating his true abilities as a warrior king.
6. Bramayugam
‘Bramayugam’ promises a chilling ride into the heart of horror with its upcoming release. Directed by Rahul Sadasivan and jointly produced by Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, this Malayalam thriller stars the legendary Mammootty, alongside Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz. The plot revolves around Thevan, a folk singer from the Paanan caste, whose escape from slavery sets off a chain of events unveiling an ancient tradition that holds the key to altering his destiny forever. Prepare for a spine-tingling journey as the film delves into the depths of fear and madness.
~ From the heartwarming tale of ‘The Holdovers’ to the power packed story of ‘Madame Web’, There are plenty of cinematic treats for every taste in this week's roster. Don't let this chance pass by—be sure to check out these thrilling new releases at your nearest PVR INOX theaters.! ~