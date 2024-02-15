Check Out the List of Latest Blockbusters at Playing at Your Nearest PVR INOX Cinemas This Week

‘Bramayugam’ promises a chilling ride into the heart of horror with its upcoming release. Directed by Rahul Sadasivan and jointly produced by Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, this Malayalam thriller stars the legendary Mammootty, alongside Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz. The plot revolves around Thevan, a folk singer from the Paanan caste, whose escape from slavery sets off a chain of events unveiling an ancient tradition that holds the key to altering his destiny forever. Prepare for a spine-tingling journey as the film delves into the depths of fear and madness.

