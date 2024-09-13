Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel Marks Three Years of Good Governance

A- Respecting Farmers, Supporting Their Growth

₹11,058.59 crore has been directly transferred to the bank accounts of 58.79 lakh farmer families under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

The Dangs district became the first in the state to achieve 100% natural farming. Over 53 lakh farmers across the state have been trained in natural farming, with 9.85 lakh actively practising it on more than 8.45 lakh acres of land.

The prevalence of nano urea has increased, with 56.65 lakh bottles (500 ml each) consumed.

iNDEXT-a was established to promote entrepreneurship in the agricultural sector and centralize agricultural information on a single portal.

Around 15 lakh farmers have adopted the micro irrigation system, covering an area of 23.4 lakh hectares.

A power subsidy of ₹24,660 crore was provided to farmers over the past three years.

Under the Kisan Suryoday Yojana, 13,730 villages, accounting for 76% of the state's total, receives daytime electricity, enhancing the quality of life for farmers.

The Ravi Krishi Mahotsav 2023 was successfully held in 246 talukas across the state, with more than 2.10 lakh farmers in attendance. They received technical guidance from agricultural scientists and experts from agricultural universities.

Support prices were set at ₹7,000 per quintal for tuver, ₹5,440 per quintal for Chickpeas, and ₹5,650 per quintal for mustard seeds.

Due to an increase in Chickpeas production in 2021-22, an additional 22,000 metric tonnes of Chickpeas were procured by the State Government at a cost of over ₹115 crore, beyond the quantity sanctioned by the Government of India.

Under the Government of India’s initiative, 3,233 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) have been onboarded as Common Service Centers (CSCs) to improve e-services accessibility, with 1,812 PACS now operational.

A total of ₹1925.89 crore has been provided to 12,78,600 affected farmer beneficiaries under various agricultural relief packages.

A new agricultural relief package of ₹350 crore has been announced for farmers in areas affected by heavy rains in Gujarat in July 2024.

In the past three years, the budget for the animal husbandry sector has increased by 132%.

The assistance of ₹609 crore was disbursed under the "Mukhya Mantri Gau-Mata Poshan Yojana."

During the outbreak of lumpy skin disease, 63 lakh healthy cattle were vaccinated.