Clenbuterol Weight Loss | Clenbuterol Dosage

INTRODUCTION:

Sometimes Clenbuterol is considered in the branch of steroids but sometimes it is known as a simple drug as well. Steroids are basically a combination of carbon atoms that join in the form of a ring and make a molecular structure that further joins together and forms a steroid. Steroids are of many types. The most common types are corticosteroid or anabolic steroid also known as gear steroids.

STEROIDS FOR SALE:

These all types of steroids for sale are available now. Steroids have their own way of providing it to the body. Corticosteroids are the type of steroids that are used to suppress the inflammation in the body, used to treat asthma etc. The other type anabolic steroids are used mostly by the body builders for the benefits of increasing muscle mass, lowering fat tissues in the human body, strengthening the body etc.

Clenbuterol:

Clenbuterol is a type of drug or medicine that is especially used for the treatment of asthma and many other respiratory disorders. It is considered one of the best medicines for the treatment of asthma. It is sometimes taken in the category of legal drugs or sometimes it is in the category of illegal drugs. When it is not used properly it is considered very dangerous to the respiratory pathway or causes many other diseases.

CLENBUTEROL FUNCTION:

Clenbuterol is a type of drug that is used as both a decongestant and a bronchodilator. Decongestant is a type of drug that will constrict the pathway of blood vessels and make them shrink a little bit to reduce the process of congestion. Whereas Bronchodilator is a type of drug that will widen the pathway of bronchi, muscles are relaxed to make way for the air. It is also used by the bodybuilders and athletes for the purpose of making their body mass, losing the extra fats, giving strength to bones and muscles etc.

USAGE OF CLENBUTEROL:

Clenbuterol was first used for the animals who were suffering from any bronchitis problem, later on after more research it is also considered good for humans to treat some bronchitis problems like asthma. Clenbuterol is also used by the bodybuilders and athletes for losing weight and fats, it is done by increasing the human natural metabolism process. Clenbuterol after increasing the process of metabolism will lower the weight and extra fats will be lost and in result muscles on the body take place and will strengthen the whole body for further works like for bodybuilding, weight lifting etc.

BENEFITS OF CLENBUTEROL

The most important benefits of Clenbuterol are that it has less androgenic effect on one's body that's why it is mostly used by women because it does not cause too much androgenic effects like other anabolic or other steroids.

EFFECTS OF CLEN ON OUR BODY:

Clenbuterol very quickly drops the weight and fats of a person, this is done by raising the metabolism process of a human. Clenbuterol also suppresses your appetite so that you will take less food and less calories and fats will go inside your body, and especially before any competition they rely on Clenbuterol. It is also used for treatment of very common asthma by slowing the damage to the lungs, reduce symptoms frequency. It also has many other benefits and is used widely.

SIDE EFFECTS OF CLENBUTEROL:

Side effects of Clenbuterol includes increment in rate of heart, heart palpitation, pain in chest, tremors, anxiety, imbalance electrolytes in body, nervousness, thyrotoxicosis, blood pressures start to increase, agitation, sweating, muscles cramps, insomnia etc. Clenbuterol also causes many heart problems because of high intake of this drug which sometimes causes blockage to the arteries providing blood to the heart so that's why heart problems arise. And anxiety and nervousness takes place because Clenbuterol lowers the production of noradrenaline in the human body. Noradrenaline is a type of hormone in the human body that helps in maintaining the blood pressure and lowers feelings such as fear, stress and anger. It also has many other effects.

IS CLENBUTEROL LEGAL?

In some countries Clenbuterol is considered legal if only used for treating medical problems like asthma, or bronchitis problems. It is also considered legal for bodybuilders and athletes but only for those to whom professional doctors prescribed clenbuterol as a medicine. However, in many other countries it is banned because its intake was increasing day by day which was causing many problems like damage to heart, increasing blood pressure, sleep disorder, vomiting, headache, nausea, mood swings, depression, tremor, agitation, increased perspiration, chest pain etc.

DOSAGE INTAKE

Clenbuterol dosage is prescribed by doctors for asthma treatment mostly and they recommend taking 0.02 to 0.03 mg per day normally. But some start to take it at about 0.05 to 0.06 mg per day or even more than that if the person starts to feel dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting and as the time passes risk of heart attack and heart diseases increases, so it should be taken in prescribed amounts.

HOW TO TAKE CLENBUTEROL?

Clenbuterol is used to treat asthma or for muscle gain and weight loss. So there are many ways to take this drug. Clenbuterol is taken in the form of tablets, syrups, injections, inhalers etc. but mostly it is taken in the form of inhalers.

HOW CLENBUTEROL IS BETTER THAN OTHER STEROIDS?

Clenbuterol is not a steroid but sometimes it also has some of the characteristics of anabolic steroids. Clenbuterol is considered better than anabolic steroids because of androgenic effects. As anabolic steroids or gear steroids have a great chance of effecting androgenic effect. That’s why mostly women like to take clenbuterol because of its less androgenic effects.

CONCLUSION:

It is concluded that clenbuterol is not a steroid but its properties are similar to that of anabolic steroid. Clenbuterol is specifically used for treating asthma. It is also used by bodybuilders and athletes for weight loss, loss of fats, gaining strength, increasing muscular mass etc. Over dosage of clenbuterol can also cause some problems like increasing risk of heart attack, some air passageway problems etc. So clenbuterol should be used in prescribed amounts for proper functioning.