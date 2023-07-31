Contentstack Empowers Enterprises with Composable Digital Experience Platform

Contentstack envisioning to become the de-facto platform for "managing content for the world" and be the dominant Digital Experience Platform for global enterprises
New Delhi (India), July 29: Today, every enterprise is different, which means that the capabilities they need will also be different. However, when it comes to traditional legacy martech systems, it tends to be one-size-fits-all.
Enterprises are no longer satisfied with a one-size-fits-all approach. The beauty of composable architectures is that, in a market that changes like the wind, organizations’ digital experiences can also evolve just as easily.
One of the best benefits of composable is that integration is much easier and more natural with APIs inherent to a composable environment.
Contentstack is helping enterprises move from expensive, hard-to-use, monolithic systems to composable architecture. Without composable stacks, their businesses won’t be flexible and scalable enough to respond to changing customer and market demands. The rigid nature of monolithic technology hampers business’ and tech teams’ creativity and productivity. But the move to composable can be perceived as complex, so Contentstack's ‘Go Composable’ initiative provides customers peace of mind—and a human touch every step of the way.
Contentstack’s broader Composable DXP vision is to radically simplify the creation and delivery of digital experiences via AI and automation technologies. The vision embraces Contentstack’s core ‘better together’ foundational elements—Headless CMS, Marketplace, Automation Hub, Launch—from the back-end to the front end so teams can meet the demands of their business faster.
It is the leading Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) provider – that empowers marketers and developers to deliver digital experiences at the speed of their imagination. Companies such as ASICS, Chase, Express, Holiday Inn, Icelandair, Mattel, Mitsubishi, Riot Games and Shell trust Contentstack to power their most critical content experiences with uncompromising scale and dependability. Famous for its Care without Compromise™, Contentstack has achieved the industry's highest customer satisfaction rating.
To further enhance their offerings, Contentstack came up with groundbreaking initiatives such as:-
Contentstack Launch: Contentstack Launch is the first-of-its-kind, integrated front-end hosting service, enabling customers to build and push front-end code live with just a few clicks. Integrated with the Contentstack headless CMS, Contentstack now delivers a fully automated Composable DXP experience, providing a seamless digital experience creation process from code to presentation. The company demonstrated onstage the creation and launch of a fully composable digital experience from back-end code and APIs to a front-end website, performed and automated through a simple set of steps and clicks. The demonstration highlighted a dramatic gain in speed and simplicity, addressing the shortcomings of legacy digital experience suites while significantly simplifying the complexities of open, composable architectures.
Contentstack Academy: Contentstack Academy is a training and certification platform designed to empower composable digital experience developers, content creators and digital marketing practitioners. The Contentstack Academy comprises a rich library of on-demand courses and learning modules, ranging from Contentstack platform fundamentals to advanced development techniques.
Through the Academy, customers and partners will have access to predefined guided learning paths and certifications – available during the second quarter of this year – designed so teams can quickly and confidently master the design and implementation fundamentals underlying composable digital architectures and experience creation.
Additionally, the Academy will soon provide a detailed Product Knowledge Base to answer user-level questions easily and quickly. Combined with a sample app, learners will be able to acquire practical knowledge while gaining hands-on experience with the Contentstack platform.
Go Composable Resource Site: Additionally, Contentstack unveiled a new Go Composable resource site to educate executives, digital content professionals and developers about the power and value of adopting composable digital experience architectures and solutions. The resource site features educational content to provide an enterprise guide to adopting composable technologies and strategies to make the creation of exceptional digital customer experiences easier.
Contentstack's addition of OpenAI ChatGPT integration for its industry-leading headless CMS platform. This marks a first for the headless CMS category and an exponential gain in content creation velocity for its customers. Contentstack is also a founding member of the MACH Alliance, setting the industry agenda for open and composable technology that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless.