Crafting History in Marble: Royal Impex's 40-Year Saga of Innovation and Tradition

The journey of Royal Impex mirrors the evolution of marble stones in India. As one of the pioneering companies, it has witnessed the entire trajectory of the Indian marble industry. India's history boasts a deep-rooted connection with marble, evident in the intricate carvings adorning ancient temples, forts, and palaces. Over time, the industry moved from age-old artisanal methods to embracing cutting-edge technology. What began with historical monuments expanded into various uses, spanning contemporary architecture, interior design, and artistic expressions within India and across international borders. Royal Impex stands as a testament to this remarkable transition, aligning its journey with the evolution and diversification of the marble industry in India across centuries.

Royale Impex has a rich legacy spanning four decades, rooted in the natural stone capital of India, Rajasthan, where Mr K.K. Agarwal was born. Initially focused on Indian marble, his family delved into the stone business in the 1980s. However, the turning point came in 1997 during the era of liberalisation when Mr Agarwal made the bold decision to introduce imported natural stones to India, marking the genesis of a new chapter for the company.

Royale Impex has evolved significantly from its modest beginnings with a humble factory in Silvassa and a yard in Mumbai. Today, boasting a sprawling 10-acre facility equipped with cutting-edge machinery, our operations encompass the entire spectrum of marble processing with top-notch technology such as vacuum resin lines, 16-head polish liners, and gang saw cutting machines. With a monthly production capacity of a staggering one million square feet, they have set high standards in the industry, and their global footprint extends to sourcing natural stones from over 30 countries, underscoring their commitment to diversity and quality.

Each lot processed at their plant undergoes meticulous selection by our founders, ensuring only the finest materials make it to our inventory. With a 2 million square feet stock capacity, their collection exceeds 330 colours of these exotic stones, and they offer tailored finishes to meet a client's specific needs, exemplifying their dedication to personalised service and quality craftsmanship. However, despite the growth, the industry faces challenges like regulatory issues, environmental concerns, and competition from other countries. However, with technological innovations and strategic planning, Royal Impex's legacy continues to evolve and adapt to meet changing market demands.